    LAUR   US5186132032

LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.

(LAUR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
12.01 USD   +0.50%
05/09North American Morning Briefing: China Data Sours -3-
DJ
05/08Morgan Stanley Downgrades Laureate Education to Equalweight From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $15 From $14
MT
Laureate Education to Participate at Upcoming Conference in June

05/17/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
MIAMI, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the "Company") today announced that its management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference (the "Conference") taking place from June 6 to June 8, 2023 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and CEO of the Company, will deliver a presentation with analysts and investors at the Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:15 PM EST on June 6, 2023 and will be webcast live, and may be accessed through Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Laureate website at www.laureate.net. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 90 days.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or small group meeting with the Company's management, please contact a Baird representative.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 420,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contact:

Adam Smith
Laureate Education, Inc.                              
adam.smith@laureate.net
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laureate-education-to-participate-at-upcoming-conference-in-june-301827778.html

SOURCE Laureate Education, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
