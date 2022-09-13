Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Online Proctor Sumadi Joins AWS Partner Network

09/13/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumadi, an artificial intelligence-powered online proctoring business (part of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR)), today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

Sumadi's status as an AWS Partner strengthens the business' ability to deploy large-scale, simultaneous proctoring of online tests and assessments for clients around the world, including universities, English language schools, and corporate and government organizations.  

"We're pleased to have been able to showcase our capabilities during the review process to become part of the APN. This is an incredible validation of the progress we've made since starting up in 2019, to expand our business while leveraging AWS training, enablement resources, tools and more," said Raúl Rivera, Sumadi Executive Director.

"In addition to helping us better integrate with different Learning Management Systems (LMS) like OpenLMS, Blackboard or Canvas, we expect being part of the global APN will present opportunities that will help further our growth.

"As we expand our proctoring solutions, we look forward to building on our success and our relationship with AWS to benefit our clients in the years ahead."  

Working with AWS has allowed Sumadi to provide its clients with cost-effective, scalable proctoring solutions with real-time reporting capabilities. Today, the business uses Amazon Rekognition for face and object detection, AWS Lambda to run code on a serverless event-driven compute service Amazon DynamoDB to store metadata, and Amazon API Gateway to create, maintain and secure application programming interfaces (APIs).

Since migrating to AWS in 2020, Sumadi has been able to scale its online proctoring services to support 50,000 concurrent users, each generating one record every 30 seconds – an increase of 25 times compared to before.

You can read more about Sumadi and its work with AWS here.

About Sumadi
Sumadi provides secure proctoring solutions to clients around the world, powered by the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its solutions are available in seven languages, are and capable of being delivered simultaneously, at scale, anywhere in the world, with real-time reporting capability. Recent accolades are testament to Sumadi's success, including being named in Europe's Top 10 EdTech Start-ups (2020) and Top 10 Biometric Solution Providers (2021) by Enterprise Security magazine.

Interview: Sumadi Executive Director, Raúl Rivera, is available for comment.

Contact:
Miriam S. Araujo
Sumadi Marketing Manager
M: +504 320 22586
E: Miriam.araujo@sumadi.net

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-proctor-sumadi-joins-aws-partner-network-301623648.html

SOURCE Sumadi


© PRNewswire 2022
