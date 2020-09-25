G r o u p e L A U R E N T - P E R R I E R Tours-sur-Marne, 24st September 2020

R e l e a s e

Appointment: Philippe-Loïc Jacob joins the Supervisory Board of Laurent-

Perrier

At the Laurent-Perrier General Meeting, held on 24 September 2020 under the chairmanship of Maurice de Kervénoaël, Philippe-Loïc Jacob was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob, 55, a French-Canadian national and a graduate of the Lyon Management School, began his career with the DANONE Group in 1986 in Sweden and then in North America working for the Evian brand. He then held successively the positions of Group Mergers

Acquisitions Director, Managing Director of Aguas Danone Mercosur and President Europe of the Water Fountains business. In 2002, he became Senior Vice President of the Danone Group. From 2004 to 2009, Philippe-Loïc Jacob was Corporate Secretary of the Group and was also appointed Secretary of the Board of Directors in 2007.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citeo since 2009 and works with consumer goods companies in France to reduce the environmental impact of packaging. In 2017, he finalised the merger with Ecofolio, an eco-company in charge of paper management, thus allowing an optimisation of the administration of the Yellow Bin recycling scheme and a better representation of mass distribution.

Committed to environmental protection, Philippe-Loïc Jacob is also chairman of the Branféré Animal and Botanical Park and the Nicolas Hulot School. He is Chairman of the Foundation for the Diffusion of Haitian Art and a member of the Board of Directors of the Daniel and Nina Carasso Foundation. This is a private foundation of the founder of Danone which carries out charitable actions in the field of sustainable food and Citizen Art. He also sits on the Board of Directors of EMLyon Business School and consumer goods companies in Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Spain and the Middle East.

3 2 A V E N U E D E C H A M P A G N E - 5 1 1 5 0 T O U R S - S U R - M A R N E - F R A N C E

T E L : 3 3 ( 0 ) 3 2 6 5 8 9 1 2 2 - F A X : 3 3 ( 0 ) 3 2 6 5 8 7 7 2 9

L A U R E N T - P E R R I E R , S . A . A D I R E C T O I R E E T C O N S E I L D E S U R V E I L L A N C E A U C A P I T A L D E 2 2 5 9 4 2 7 1 , 8 0 E U R O S

R . C . S . R E I M S B 3 3 5 6 8 0 0 9 6 - S I R E T 3 3 5 6 8 0 0 9 6 0 0 0 2 1 - A P E 6 4 2 0 Z

C H A M P A G N E L A U R E N T - P E R R I E R - C H A M P A G N E S A L O N - C H A M P A G N E D E L A M O T T E - C H A M P A G N E D E C A S T E L L A N E