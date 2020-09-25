Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Laurent-Perrier    LPE   FR0006864484

LAURENT-PERRIER

(LPE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 09/25 03:20:14 am
70.4 EUR   +0.57%
03:25aAPPOINTMENT : Philippe-Loïc Jacob joins the Supervisory Board of Laurent-Perrier
PU
01:00aLAURENT-PERRIER : Release
GL
01:00aLAURENT-PERRIER : Release
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appointment: Philippe-Loïc Jacob joins the Supervisory Board of Laurent-Perrier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:25am EDT

G r o u p e L A U R E N T - P E R R I E R

Tours-sur-Marne, 24st September 2020

R e l e a s e

Appointment: Philippe-Loïc Jacob joins the Supervisory Board of Laurent-

Perrier

At the Laurent-Perrier General Meeting, held on 24 September 2020 under the chairmanship of Maurice de Kervénoaël, Philippe-Loïc Jacob was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob, 55, a French-Canadian national and a graduate of the Lyon Management School, began his career with the DANONE Group in 1986 in Sweden and then in North America working for the Evian brand. He then held successively the positions of Group Mergers

  • Acquisitions Director, Managing Director of Aguas Danone Mercosur and President Europe of the Water Fountains business. In 2002, he became Senior Vice President of the Danone Group. From 2004 to 2009, Philippe-Loïc Jacob was Corporate Secretary of the Group and was also appointed Secretary of the Board of Directors in 2007.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citeo since 2009 and works with consumer goods companies in France to reduce the environmental impact of packaging. In 2017, he finalised the merger with Ecofolio, an eco-company in charge of paper management, thus allowing an optimisation of the administration of the Yellow Bin recycling scheme and a better representation of mass distribution.

Committed to environmental protection, Philippe-Loïc Jacob is also chairman of the Branféré Animal and Botanical Park and the Nicolas Hulot School. He is Chairman of the Foundation for the Diffusion of Haitian Art and a member of the Board of Directors of the Daniel and Nina Carasso Foundation. This is a private foundation of the founder of Danone which carries out charitable actions in the field of sustainable food and Citizen Art. He also sits on the Board of Directors of EMLyon Business School and consumer goods companies in Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Spain and the Middle East.

3 2 A V E N U E D E C H A M P A G N E - 5 1 1 5 0 T O U R S - S U R - M A R N E - F R A N C E

T E L : 3 3 ( 0 ) 3 2 6 5 8 9 1 2 2 - F A X : 3 3 ( 0 ) 3 2 6 5 8 7 7 2 9

L A U R E N T - P E R R I E R , S . A . A D I R E C T O I R E E T C O N S E I L D E S U R V E I L L A N C E A U C A P I T A L D E 2 2 5 9 4 2 7 1 , 8 0 E U R O S

R . C . S . R E I M S B 3 3 5 6 8 0 0 9 6 - S I R E T 3 3 5 6 8 0 0 9 6 0 0 0 2 1 - A P E 6 4 2 0 Z

C H A M P A G N E L A U R E N T - P E R R I E R - C H A M P A G N E S A L O N - C H A M P A G N E D E L A M O T T E - C H A M P A G N E D E C A S T E L L A N E

Philippe-Loïc Jacob was made a Knight of the Order of Merit in 2007 for his contribution to the French economy abroad.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob joined the Laurent-Perrier Group in September 2018, as a board advisor, a position that has resulted in his permanent appointment to the Supervisory Board.

This appointment will enable Laurent-Perrier's Supervisory Board to continue to draw on complementary skills in order to support the Group's development and international expansion.

The Supervisory Board is now composed of ten members: Maurice de Kervénoaël, Chairman, Patrick Thomas, Vice-Chairman, Marie Cheval, Claude de Nonancourt, Yann Duchesne, Philippe-Loïc Jacob, Éric Meneux, Jean-Louis Pereyre, Wendy Siu and Jocelyne Vassoille.

Finally, Laurent-Perrier would like to thank Bernard Rascle for his contribution during his term of office as Member of the Supervisory Board, which ended following the Annual General Meeting on 24 September.

Laurent-Perrier is one of the few family groups of champagne houses listed on the French stock exchange dedicated exclusively to champagne and focused on the premium segment. It offers a broad range of products renowned for their quality, around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484

Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of

Bloomberg: LAUR FP

Euronext. It is included in the composition of

Reuters: LPER.PA

the EnterNext© index PEA-PME 150.

Flore Steinmetz

Laurent-Perrier Group

Telephone: F +33 3 26 58 91 22

www.finance-groupelp.com

3 2 A V E N U E D E C H A M P A G N E - 5 1 1 5 0 T O U R S - S U R - M A R N E - F R A N C E

T E L : 3 3 ( 0 ) 3 2 6 5 8 9 1 2 2 - F A X : 3 3 ( 0 ) 3 2 6 5 8 7 7 2 9

L A U R E N T - P E R R I E R , S . A . A D I R E C T O I R E E T C O N S E I L D E S U R V E I L L A N C E A U C A P I T A L D E 2 2 5 9 4 2 7 1 , 8 0 E U R O S

R . C . S . R E I M S B 3 3 5 6 8 0 0 9 6 - S I R E T 3 3 5 6 8 0 0 9 6 0 0 0 2 1 - A P E 6 4 2 0 Z

C H A M P A G N E L A U R E N T - P E R R I E R - C H A M P A G N E S A L O N - C H A M P A G N E D E L A M O T T E - C H A M P A G N E D E C A S T E L L A N E

Disclaimer

Laurent-Perrier SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LAURENT-PERRIER
03:25aAPPOINTMENT : Philippe-Loïc Jacob joins the Supervisory Board of Laurent-Perrier
PU
01:00aLAURENT-PERRIER : Release
GL
01:00aLAURENT-PERRIER : Release
AQ
08/20LAURENT PERRIER : Universal Registration Document 2019-2020
PU
07/15LAURENT PERRIER : Annual results 2019-2020
PU
07/06LAURENT-PERRIER : Financial release 2019-2020
GL
06/30LAURENT-PERRIER : annual earnings release
06/30LAURENT-PERRIER : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
05/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Trump vs Twitter, Amazon hires, Cisco makes new purchase..
05/15LAURENT-PERRIER : Press release: Financial calendar of the Laurent-Perrier Group
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 220 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2021 16,5 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net Debt 2021 255 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 414 M 483 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart LAURENT-PERRIER
Duration : Period :
Laurent-Perrier Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAURENT-PERRIER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 80,63 €
Last Close Price 70,00 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandra Pereyre de Nonancourt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stéphanie Meneux de Nonancourt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stephane Dalyac Chairman-Management Board
Maurice de Kervénoaël Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claude de Nonancourt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAURENT-PERRIER-19.91%483
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-4.15%34 894
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-44.09%4 600
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-13.12%1 166
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED19.50%951
C&C GROUP PLC-54.10%735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group