Laurent-Perrier: +4.7% rise in net income attributable to equity holders of the parent

November 24, 2023 at 02:12 am EST Share

The Group presents its accounts for the first half of the 2023-2024 financial year, ending September 30, 2023.



During the period April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, the champagne market recorded a -11.8% decline in volumes shipped compared with the previous year. First-half consolidated sales (champagne sales) thus came to 153.4 million euros at current exchange rates.



The Group's operating margin stood at 37.4% at current exchange rates. Net income, Group share, came to 38.6 million euros at current exchange rates, up +4.7%, representing 24.4% of consolidated sales.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.