LAURENT-PERRIER : price target raised by Oddo BHF

May 27, 2024 at 05:09 am EDT

Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' opinion on Laurent-Perrier, with a price target raised from 130 to 140 euros, following the publication of the champagne house's annual results, which raised its EPS forecast by 8%.



The champagne market remains depressed in volume terms (YTD), with further de-stocking, and we remain vigilant as to the evolution of volumes, particularly internationally, and margin growth after a record year", the analyst acknowledges.



The research firm nevertheless considers that Laurent-Perrier's valuation 'remains attractive', highlighting the stock's estimated 7% discount to the market, compared with a historical premium of 3%.



