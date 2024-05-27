LAURENT-PERRIER : price target raised by Oddo BHF
The champagne market remains depressed in volume terms (YTD), with further de-stocking, and we remain vigilant as to the evolution of volumes, particularly internationally, and margin growth after a record year", the analyst acknowledges.
The research firm nevertheless considers that Laurent-Perrier's valuation 'remains attractive', highlighting the stock's estimated 7% discount to the market, compared with a historical premium of 3%.
