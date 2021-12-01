Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Laurentian Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LB   CA51925D1069

LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA

(LB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Laurentian Bank Financial Group to announce Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and hold a Virtual Investor Day on December 10

12/01/2021 | 02:29pm EST
MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Financial Group (TSX: LB) will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, December 10, followed by a conference call for media representatives and the financial community at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The Supplementary Financial Information and Investor Presentation will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call.

Laurentian Bank Financial Group will then unveil its new strategic plan at its Virtual Investor Day from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration is currently open at https://info.laurentianbank.ca/Investor-Day.html. The Bank's annual report will be made available after this event and will be accessible at https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre

Conference call
Date:Friday, December 10, 2021
Time:8:00 a.m. (ET)
Call-in number:1-866-548-4713
Access code:3170359
Live webcast:https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section
 (listen only mode)
  
Playback
Availability:From 11:00 a.m. (ET) on December 10, 2021, until 11:00 a.m. (ET) on January 9, 2022
Playback link:Follow this link

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group
Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.9 billion in balance sheet assets and $31.2 billion in assets under administration.

Source:

Merick Seguin
Senior Manager, Media Relations
Laurentian Bank of Canada
merick.seguin@laurentianbank.ca
514 451-3201


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
