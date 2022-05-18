Log in
    LB   CA51925D1069

LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA

(LB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/18 02:24:42 pm EDT
37.85 CAD   -1.64%
01:57pLaurentian Bank Financial Group to announce second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 1st
GL
05/17Laurentian Bank of Canada declares dividend on its preferred shares
GL
05/05Laurentian Bank of Canada increases its USD base rate in Canada
GL
Laurentian Bank Financial Group to announce second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 1st

05/18/2022 | 01:57pm EDT
MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Financial Group (TSX: LB) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, June 1st. It will also hold a conference call for media representatives and the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The quarterly Report to Shareholders, Supplementary Financial Information and Investor Presentation will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/ under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call.

Conference call 
Date :        Wednesday, June 1st, 2022
Time :9:00 a.m. (ET)
Call-in number:1-800-289-0720
Access code:7622290
Live webcast:https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/,
under the Financial Results section (listen only mode)

Playback 
Availability:From 12:00 p.m. (ET) on June 1st, 2022, until 12:00 p.m. (ET) on July 1st, 2022.
Playback link:Follow this link
  

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 2,800 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $46.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.2 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

Information:

Merick Seguin
Senior Manager, Media Relations
Laurentian Bank of Canada
merick.seguin@banquelaurentienne.ca
514 451-3201

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
