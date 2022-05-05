Log in
    LB   CA51925D1069

LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA

(LB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/05 10:59:12 am EDT
38.58 CAD   -1.68%
Laurentian Bank of Canada increases its USD base rate in Canada

05/05/2022 | 10:41am EDT
MONTREAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) increases its USD base rate in Canada by 50 basis points from 4.00% to 4.50%, effective May 5, 2022.

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 2,900 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $46.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.2 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

Contact:

Merick Seguin
Senior Manager, Media Relations
Laurentian Bank of Canada
Mobile: 514 451-3201
merick.seguin@laurentianbank.ca 




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 023 M 797 M 797 M
Net income 2022 193 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,40x
Yield 2022 4,58%
Capitalization 1 695 M 1 322 M 1 322 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 89,6%
