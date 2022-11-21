Laurentian Bank to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on December 9, 2022
11/21/2022 | 12:49pm EST
MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) will release its fourth quarter results for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 on Friday December 9, 2022. The results are expected to be released at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET), followed by a live audio webcast and teleconference call with analysts, investors and media representatives at 9:00 a.m. (ET).
The quarterly Report to Shareholders, Supplementary Financial Information and presentation slides will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call.
Conference call
Date:
Friday, December 9, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. (ET)
Call-in number:
1-888-664-6392
Access code:
67702055 or mention Laurentian Bank to the operator
