News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

California's Homeowner Insurance Shakeout Is About Interest Rates, Too

Higher rates are driving shifts in how the insurance market handles climate risk.

Online Banks Are Winning the Deposit War

Deposits rose recently at Ally, Goldman Sachs's Marcus and Capital One, banks that either don't have branch networks or have far fewer branches than peers.

SEC Drops 42 Enforcement Cases After Employees Accessed Restricted Records

The dismissals involve cases pending in the SEC's in-house courts, which have been a source of controversy for years.

JPMorgan Chase Working to Reverse Double Payments on Zelle

The bank apologized after some customers complained about duplicate transactions.

Vanguard Fined for Misleading Money-Market Fund Customers

The money manager sent statements with incorrect information about fund yields and income, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Danske Bank, PayPoint, Prudential, AXA and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector.

SVB Securities Prepares Management Buyout Backed by Baupost

The investment-banking business tied to Silicon Valley Bank is preparing a management buyout that has the backing of Seth Klarman's hedge fund, Baupost Group.

Canada's Largest Pension Manager Shops Chunk of Private-Equity Portfolio

The investment arm of the roughly $423 billion Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is shopping two portfolios, including around $1 billion of direct stakes in private companies.

The Student-Loan Freeze Is Ending. Prepare to Pay Up.

After a three-year pause, borrowers will have to make monthly payments again starting Aug. 30.

Laurentian Bank Logs 2Q Earnings Beat

Laurentian Bank of Canada's second-quarter cash earnings beat market expectations as the lender managed a modest increase in revenue thanks to higher net interest income.

