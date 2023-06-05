Advanced search
    CA51925D1069

LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA

(LB)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
32.33 CAD   +1.22%
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/02Credit Suisse Reviews Laurentian Bank's Q2-- Reiterates Underperform, Target Raised to $33
MT
06/02News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/05/2023 | 12:16am EDT
California's Homeowner Insurance Shakeout Is About Interest Rates, Too

Higher rates are driving shifts in how the insurance market handles climate risk. 

 
Online Banks Are Winning the Deposit War

Deposits rose recently at Ally, Goldman Sachs's Marcus and Capital One, banks that either don't have branch networks or have far fewer branches than peers. 

 
SEC Drops 42 Enforcement Cases After Employees Accessed Restricted Records

The dismissals involve cases pending in the SEC's in-house courts, which have been a source of controversy for years. 

 
JPMorgan Chase Working to Reverse Double Payments on Zelle

The bank apologized after some customers complained about duplicate transactions. 

 
Vanguard Fined for Misleading Money-Market Fund Customers

The money manager sent statements with incorrect information about fund yields and income, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Danske Bank, PayPoint, Prudential, AXA and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector. 

 
SVB Securities Prepares Management Buyout Backed by Baupost

The investment-banking business tied to Silicon Valley Bank is preparing a management buyout that has the backing of Seth Klarman's hedge fund, Baupost Group. 

 
Canada's Largest Pension Manager Shops Chunk of Private-Equity Portfolio

The investment arm of the roughly $423 billion Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is shopping two portfolios, including around $1 billion of direct stakes in private companies. 

 
The Student-Loan Freeze Is Ending. Prepare to Pay Up.

After a three-year pause, borrowers will have to make monthly payments again starting Aug. 30. 

 
Laurentian Bank Logs 2Q Earnings Beat

Laurentian Bank of Canada's second-quarter cash earnings beat market expectations as the lender managed a modest increase in revenue thanks to higher net interest income.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-05-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 1.79% 27.255 Real-time Quote.4.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7436 Delayed Quote.0.70%
DANSKE BANK A/S 2.99% 148.3 Delayed Quote.8.01%
LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 1.22% 32.33 Delayed Quote.0.09%
PAYPOINT PLC 6.49% 402 Delayed Quote.-21.18%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.07% 1.34379 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 049 M 780 M 780 M
Net income 2023 198 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,23x
Yield 2023 5,78%
Capitalization 1 403 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Laurentian Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 32,33 CAD
Average target price 38,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rania Llewellyn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yvan Deschamps Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Peter Mueller Independent Chairman
Beel Yaqub Chief Information Technology Officer & EVP
Yves Denommé Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA0.09%1 044
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.75%410 494
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%232 313
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%228 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.66%162 583
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%154 742
