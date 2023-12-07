By Adriano Marchese

Toronto stocks were flat at midday on Thursday as investors digest the Bank of Canada's decision to hold interest rates at 5% on Wednesday. Sector performance was mixed, with technology up the most followed by commercial services. Health services was the main laggard.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index edged up 0.03% to 20280.88. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.06% to 1222.63.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada, which focuses primarily on the Quebec market, fell by 1.6% to 25.98 Canadian dollars ($19.11) after it reported lower profit and revenue in the fourth quarter, in part due to one-off costs and charges.

Other market movers:

ADF Group's shares gained 17% to C$5.25 after the steel products maker reported higher profit and revenue in the third quarter.

Shares of Willow Biosciences climbed 35% to C$0.14 after the Toronto-listed biotechnology company said it will continue to work toward commercialization of its BioOxi platform with its partner after a positive preliminary feasibility program.

