Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The Company is focused primarily on its wholly owned 47 square kilometers (km2) flagship brownfield, Ishkoday Gold, located 220km North-East of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The Companyâs Ishkoday is situated in the Onaman-Tashota Greenstone Camp in the Irwin, Walters, Elmhirst and Pifher Townships, located 25 km northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario, and 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company holds Twin Falls property, which is contiguous and lies west of the Ishkoday Project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in Jubilee-Elmhirst, and Beaurox. The Company also owns a 30% joint venture interest and Canadian Gold Miner Corp.

Sector Gold