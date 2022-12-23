Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Lauritz.com Group A/S
  News
  Summary
    LAUR   DK0060733368

LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S

(LAUR)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:22 2022-12-23 am EST
0.3210 SEK   +0.31%
10:46aLauritz.com Group A/S – Updated guidance for 2022
GL
10:45aLauritz.com Group A/S – Updated guidance for 2022
AQ
10/27Lauritz.com Group A/S – Interim report January – September 2022
GL
Lauritz.com Group A/S – Updated guidance for 2022

12/23/2022 | 10:46am EST
No. 9/2022

Copenhagen, 23 December 2022

 

During the second half of 2022 Lauritz.com has continued to reduced cost. For the full year we expect a reduction of 16-18% compared to last year.

Due to the cost savings, we are expecting EBITDA to remain within the previous guidance.

The impact of the cost savings is partly offset by the macroeconomic development with a large increase in consumer prices which has reduced spending power among customers and resulted in a decline in Auction Turnover and Revenue.

Based on the above the guidance for 2022 is changed to:

  • Growth in Auction Turnover of -10 to -8 percent (previous guidance -5 to +5 percent growth).
  • Growth in Revenue of -15 to -12 percent (previous guidance -5 to +5 percent growth).
  • EBITDA of DKK 5 to 10m (previous guidance 5 to 10m).

 

 

Bengt Sundström, Chairman of the board

Mette Margrethe Rode Sundstrøm, CEO

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For press enquiries, please contact:

Christina Riis Hansen

E-mail: press@lauritz.com

 

 

 

For other enquiries, please contact:

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard

CFO

E-mail: Preben@lauritz.com

 

 

 

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

 

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

 

 

 

This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.45 pm CET on 23 December 2022.


Financials
Sales 2021 129 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net income 2021 -35,2 M -5,02 M -5,02 M
Net Debt 2021 97,8 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,75 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Lauritz.com Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mette Margrethe Rode Sundstrøm Chief Executive Officer
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bengt Olof Tony Sundstrøm Chairman
Tue Byskov Bøtkjær Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S-52.10%1
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-25.94%232 904
MEITUAN INC.-17.39%147 768
PINDUODUO INC.46.64%108 092
SHOPIFY INC.-74.82%44 116
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-35.24%43 921