Lauritz.com Group A/S – Updated guidance for 2022

No. 9/2022

Copenhagen, 23 December 2022

During the second half of 2022 Lauritz.com has continued to reduced cost. For the full year we expect a reduction of 16-18% compared to last year.

Due to the cost savings, we are expecting EBITDA to remain within the previous guidance.

The impact of the cost savings is partly offset by the macroeconomic development with a large increase in consumer prices which has reduced spending power among customers and resulted in a decline in Auction Turnover and Revenue.

Based on the above the guidance for 2022 is changed to:

Growth in Auction Turnover of -10 to -8 percent (previous guidance -5 to +5 percent growth).

Growth in Revenue of -15 to -12 percent (previous guidance -5 to +5 percent growth).

EBITDA of DKK 5 to 10m (previous guidance 5 to 10m).

Bengt Sundström, Chairman of the board

Mette Margrethe Rode Sundstrøm, CEO

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO

