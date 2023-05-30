Advanced search
    LVTX   NL0015000AG6

LAVA THERAPEUTICS N.V.

(LVTX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:51 2023-05-30 pm EDT
1.810 USD    0.00%
05:29pLAVA Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/11LAVA Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results
GL
04/11LAVA Therapeutics N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
LAVA Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/30/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX) (LAVA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers, today announced the annual general meeting of shareholders will take place on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. CEST.

All relevant documents and information relating to the annual general meeting, including the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting, are available in the “Investors” section of LAVA’s website (www.lavatherapeutics.com) under “Annual Meeting.” The documents will also be made available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting should register as described in the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting.

About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is actively enrolling in the US and EU (NCT05369000). A Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical study to evaluate LAVA-051, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia, is also enrolling patients in the EU and US (NCT04887259).  The Company has a license agreement with Seagen for the development of SGN-EGFRd2 (LAVA-1223).  For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations
ir@lavatherapeutics.com

Argot Partners (IR/Media)
212-600-1902
lava@argotpartners.com


Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -53,5 M -57,3 M -57,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,85x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 44,5 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart LAVA THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAVA THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,69 €
Average target price 11,47 €
Spread / Average Target 578%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Hurly President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Fred M. Powell Chief Financial Officer
Kapil Dhingra Non-Executive Chairman
Hans van der Vliet Chief Scientific Officer
Paul W. H. I. Parren MD, EVP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAVA THERAPEUTICS N.V.-48.29%48
MODERNA, INC.-29.72%48 124
LONZA GROUP AG26.24%47 004
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.66%37 008
SEAGEN INC.50.56%36 280
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.78%23 443
