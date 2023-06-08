LAVA Therapeutics N : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

LAVA Therapeutics N.V.

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Note 1-General Information

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., together with its subsidiary, is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary GammabodyTM platform of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform the treatment of cancer. Using its Gammabody platform, the Company is developing a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies designed to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma-delta (gd) T cells to elicit a robust, anti-tumor immune response and improve outcomes for cancer patients. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Unless the context otherwise requires, references to the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to LAVA Therapeutics N.V. and its subsidiary.

In connection with becoming a public company, on March 29, 2021, the Company changed its name from "LAVA Therapeutics, B.V." to "LAVA Therapeutics N.V." The address of the Company's registered office is Yalelaan 62, 3584 CM Utrecht, the Netherlands. The Company's common shares are listed for trading under the symbol "LVTX" on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements on May 19, 2023.

Note 2-Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Basis of preparation

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Certain information and disclosures normally included in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have been condensed or omitted. Accordingly, these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and accompanying notes, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

The accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the previous financial year. A description of our accounting policies is provided in the Accounting Policies section of the audited consolidated financial statements as of, and for the years ended, December 31, 2022 and 2021.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are disclosed in Note 3. The interim financial data as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are unaudited. In the opinion of management, the interim financial data includes all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments, necessary to a fair statement of the results for the interim periods.

License Revenue

We may enter into collaboration and licensing arrangements for research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with counterparties for the development and commercialization of our product candidates. These arrangements may contain multiple components, such as (i) licenses, (ii) research and development activities, and (iii) the manufacturing of certain material. Payments