LAVA Therapeutics N : Press release dated May 31, 2022 - Form 6-K

Utrecht, The Netherlands and Philadelphia, USA - May 31, 2022 - LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX) (LAVA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. CEST, at Beethovenstraat 400, 1082 PR, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

All relevant documents and information relating to the annual general meeting, including the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting, are available in the "Investors" section of LAVA's website (www.lavatherapeutics.com) under "Annual Meeting." The documents will also be made available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting should register as described in the notice and agenda for the annual general meeting.

