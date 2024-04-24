Lavena AD is a Bulgaria-based company that is principally engaged in the personal products industry. It specializes in the production and distribution of essential cosmetics. The Company offers six main product areas: Essential Oils; Hair care, including anti-dandruff shampoo; Children care products, known under two brand names: Bochko bebe and Bochko kids and includes diaper rash creams, protective creams and wet wipes, among others; Face and body care products are comprised of feet gels and creams for face, body and hands known under such names as Neven, Moyata Priroda and Ruvenor, among others; Oral care product area is comprised of Tetragrape and Tetramint, mouth washes and tooth pastes, and Aromatherapy, which includes aroma cosmetics and essential oils. Its new products include hand creams and disinfection antibacterial hand gels. As of December 31, 2011, the Companyâs major shareholder was Baltimor EOOD Sofia with a stake of 66.61%.

Sector Personal Products