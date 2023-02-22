Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Lavide Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVIDE   NL0010545679

LAVIDE HOLDING N.V.

(LVIDE)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:28:19 22/02/2023 GMT
0.3300 EUR   -5.98%
02/17Lavide N : Lavide heeft nog 2 weken om een ENL-Agent te vinden
PU
02/03Lavide N : Lavide waarschuwt aandeelhouders in verband met Kort Geding
PU
01/25Lavide Hol : ing N.V., - ING confronteert Lavide met procedure om andere listing agent aan te stellen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lavide N : Lavide stevent af op handelsondebreking

02/22/2023 | 08:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lavide Holding N.V.
Lavide Holding N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date21 feb 2023 - 17:49
Statutory nameLavide Holding N.V.
TitleLavide stevent af op handelsondebreking

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lavide Holding NV published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LAVIDE HOLDING N.V.
02/17Lavide N : Lavide heeft nog 2 weken om een ENL-Agent te vinden
PU
02/03Lavide N : Lavide waarschuwt aandeelhouders in verband met Kort Geding
PU
01/25Lavide Hol : ing N.V., - ING confronteert Lavide met procedure om andere listing agent aan..
PU
2022Lavide N : Lavide koerst op terugkeer naar gewone notering
PU
2022Lavide Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022LAVIDE HOLDING N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2022LAVIDE HOLDING N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
2022Lavide Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022LAVIDE HOLDING N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2022LAVIDE HOLDING N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,05 M -0,05 M -0,04 M
Net cash 2021 0,08 M 0,08 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -65,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,01 M 2,14 M 1,77 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart LAVIDE HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Lavide Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAVIDE HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
H.C.P.J. Riemens Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Engele Wijnsma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mieke E. T. Pigeaud-Wijdeveld Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAVIDE HOLDING N.V.-20.23%2
BLACKROCK, INC.1.06%107 250
UBS GROUP AG17.52%68 064
BLACKSTONE INC.26.05%66 425
KKR & CO. INC.23.18%49 238
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)13.14%41 635