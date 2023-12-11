Announcement

Paiania, 11 December 2023 - Lavipharm S.A. announced today, in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU, that it has entered into an Asset Purhase Agreement with Sanofi for the acquisition of the pharmaceutical product Flagyl® for the Greek market.

Commercialization of the product by Lavipharm is expected to take place upon completion of the relevant marketing authorization transfer, during Q2 of 2024. On an annual basis, the product has generated historical sales of approximately €1.4 million (Wholesale Prices) in Greece. The transaction will be financed by the company's own funds.

