LAVIPHARM S.A.

(LAVI)
Lavipharm S A : Peania, December 15th, 2020 – Lavipharm supports the causes of the Association for the Care and Welfare of those afflicted with Neuromuscular Disorders and sponsors the initiative "Spread Christmas Joy!". In view of this year's unusual holidays, the Association launches a digital lottery full with many...

12/16/2020 | 10:33am EST
16 DecPeania, December 15th, 2020- Lavipharm supports MDA Hellas and its initiative 'Spread Christmas Joy!'
Posted at 15:23hin 2020, 2020by kfragioudaki

Peania, December 15th, 2020 - Lavipharm supports the causes of the Association for the Care and Welfare of those afflicted with Neuromuscular Disorders and sponsors the initiative 'Spread Christmas Joy!'.

In view of this year's unusual holidays, the Association launches a digital lottery full with many beautiful gifts. Against current times and the spread of the coronavirus, the message of MDA Hellas invites us to spread the magic of Christmas, safely and effectively. With just one click!

The proceeds from the lottery will be used for the Association's Special Neuromuscular Diseases Units for Children and Adults in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras. Those who wish to support the initiative can visit the link https://mdahellas.gr/christmas-lottery/ and go for one of the many gifts, sponsored by stores and companies, such as Pharma PLUS and CASTALIA dermocosmetics products. The draw will take place on January 11th, 2021.

Lavipharm, loyal to its vision to improve quality of life, is an active corporate member of the global community, contributing in essence to society by sponsoring scientific, cultural and social events.

With a course of more than a 100 years, Lavipharm is today an integrated Group engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, import, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical, cosmetic and healthcare products in Greece, with an important international activity.

Disclaimer

Lavipharm SA published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 15:32:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 33,6 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net income 2019 5,33 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
Net Debt 2019 38,9 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,11x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 23,0 M 27,9 M 28,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart LAVIPHARM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lavipharm S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Athanase Lavidas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Panagiotis Giannouleas Chief Operating Officer & Country Manager
Spiros Magliveras Group Chief Financial Officer
Spyridon Fotinos Chief Scientific Officer
Venetsiana-Loukia Lavida Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAVIPHARM S.A.104.55%28
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.40%23 135
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.105.79%19 404
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.32.16%18 652
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.27.22%15 319
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED96.58%13 099
