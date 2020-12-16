Lavipharm S A : Peania, December 15th, 2020 – Lavipharm supports the causes of the Association for the Care and Welfare of those afflicted with Neuromuscular Disorders and sponsors the initiative "Spread Christmas Joy!". In view of this year's unusual holidays, the Association launches a digital lottery full with many...

16 Dec

Posted at 15:23h in 2020 by kfragioudaki in 2020

Peania, December 15th, 2020 - Lavipharm supports the causes of the Association for the Care and Welfare of those afflicted with Neuromuscular Disorders and sponsors the initiative 'Spread Christmas Joy!'.

In view of this year's unusual holidays, the Association launches a digital lottery full with many beautiful gifts. Against current times and the spread of the coronavirus, the message of MDA Hellas invites us to spread the magic of Christmas, safely and effectively. With just one click!

The proceeds from the lottery will be used for the Association's Special Neuromuscular Diseases Units for Children and Adults in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras. Those who wish to support the initiative can visit the link https://mdahellas.gr/christmas-lottery/ and go for one of the many gifts, sponsored by stores and companies, such as Pharma PLUS and CASTALIA dermocosmetics products. The draw will take place on January 11th, 2021.

Lavipharm, loyal to its vision to improve quality of life, is an active corporate member of the global community, contributing in essence to society by sponsoring scientific, cultural and social events.

With a course of more than a 100 years, Lavipharm is today an integrated Group engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, import, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical, cosmetic and healthcare products in Greece, with an important international activity.