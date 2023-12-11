Paiania, 11 December 2023 - Lavipharm S.A. announced today, in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU, that it has entered into an Asset Purhase Agreement with Sanofi for the acquisition of the pharmaceutical product Flagyl® for the Greek market.

Commercialization of the product by Lavipharm is expected to take place upon completion of the relevant marketing authorization transfer, during Q2 of 2024. On an annual basis, the product has generated historical sales of approximately €1.4 million (Wholesale Prices) in Greece. The transaction will be financed by the company's own funds.

Telemaque Lavidas, Executive Board Member of Lavipharm, stated that "We are happy to have completed another acquisition just before we bid farewell to 2023. The addition of Flagyl®, a renown and well-established antibiotic product to our portfolio, further solidifies our position in the pharmaceutical market."

With a history counting over a century, Lavipharm has been active in the pharmaceutical industry since 1911, consistently aiming at assisting healthcare professionals in their work by providing reliable therapeutic options. Its portfolio includes innovative and effective pharmaceutical products that cater for patients' daily needs.

###