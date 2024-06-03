Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial
As of March 31, 2024
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Notes
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash equivalents
4
394,365
564,294
Restricted cash
19
150,339
-
Trade receivables
5
5,405,117
2,667,057
Inventories
8
1,958,197
1,868,204
Taxes recoverable
9
67,105
57,001
Derivative financial instruments
7
56,650
40,410
Commodity forward contracts
10
136,866
114,861
Advances to suppliers
147,107
192,119
Other assets
92,712
32,701
Total current assets
8,408,458
5,536,646
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
19
-
139,202
Trade receivables
5
133,680
41,483
Other assets
5,714
8,390
Commodity forward contracts
10
4,000
Judicial deposits
10,166
8,820
Right-of-use assets
11
205,663
173,679
Taxes recoverable
9
361,772
282,903
Deferred tax assets
20
410,991
329,082
Investments
6,083
-
Property, plant and equipment
12
225,764
196,588
Intangible assets
13
980,432
807,192
Total non-current assets
2,344,265
1,987,339
Total assets
10,752,723
7,523,984
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial
As of March 31, 2024
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Notes
March 31,
2024
June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
14
5,554,838
2,575,701
Trade payables - Supplier finance
14(c)
-
26,157
Lease liabilities
11
96,394
85,865
Borrowings
15
1,280,083
922,636
Agribusiness Receivables Certificates
16
1,101
-
Obligations to FIAGRO quota holders
175,168
150,018
Payables for the acquisition of subsidiaries
17
214,109
221,509
Derivative financial instruments
7
65,039
44,008
Commodity forward contracts
10
128,658
207,067
Salaries and social charges
175,238
223,376
Taxes payable
43,507
37,105
Dividends payable
1,804
1,619
Warrant liabilities
19
25,956
36,446
Liability for FPA Shares
19
150,339
-
Advances from customers
22
399,761
488,578
Other liabilities
48,550
34,388
Total current liabilities
8,360,545
5,054,473
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables
14
7,219
2,547
Lease liabilities
11
121,315
98,554
Borrowings
15
43,693
42,839
Agribusiness Receivables Certificates
16
402,648
-
Commodity forward contracts
10
140
-
Payables for the acquisition of subsidiaries
17
23,408
53,700
Provision for contingencies
21
14,040
8,845
Liability for FPA Shares
19
-
139,133
Other liabilities
587
223
Taxes payable
795
963
Deferred tax liabilities
20
17,571
12,351
Total non-current liabilities
631,416
359,155
Equity
24
Share Capital
591
591
Additional Paid-in Capital
2,116,908
2,134,339
Capital reserve
27,987
14,533
Other comprehensive loss
(3,174)
(28,634)
Accumulated losses
(635,145)
(260,710)
4
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial
As of March 31, 2024
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company
1,507,167
1,860,119
Non-controlling interests
253,595
250,238
Total equity
1,760,762
2,110,357
Total liabilities and equity
10,752,723
7,523,984
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Notes
Three-month period ended March 31,
Nine-month period ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
25
2,545,824
2,526,155
7,977,682
8,032,330
Cost of goods sold
26
(2,247,938)
(2,152,758)
(6,875,929)
(6,533,610)
Gross profit
297,886
373,397
1,101,753
1,498,720
Operating expenses
Sales, general and administrative expenses
26
(349,226)
(303,900)
(1,049,584)
(912,221)
Other operating (expenses) income, net
28
1,993
(332,235)
23,905
(300,525)
Share of profit of an associate
2,509
756
Operating profit (loss)
(46,838)
(262,738)
76,830
285,974
Finance Income (costs)
Finance income
27
124,510
96,903
321,808
256,786
Finance costs
27
(317,255)
(251,850)
(831,322)
(717,335)
Other financial income (costs)
27
(53,455)
2,441
(50,335)
(17,751)
Loss before income taxes
(293,038)
(415,244)
(483,019)
(192,326)
Income taxes
Current
20
(8,307)
(3,618)
23,642
(17,921)
Deferred
20
(19,596)
32,864
76,620
88,138
Loss for the period
(320,941)
(385,998)
(382,757)
(122,109)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(292,887)
(387,547)
(374,435)
(178,237)
Non-controlling interests
(28,054)
1,549
(8,322)
56,128
Loss per share
6
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Notes
Three-month period ended March 31,
Nine-month period ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Basic, profit (loss) for the period attributable to net investment of the parent/ equity holders of the parent
24
(2.58)
(3.41)
(3.30)
(1.57)
Diluted, profit (loss) for the period attributable to net investment of the parent/ equity holders of the parent
24
(2.58)
(3.41)
(3.30)
(1.57)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
7
Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income or loss
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Three-month period ended March 31,
Nine-month period ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Profit (loss) for the period
(320,941)
(385,998)
(382,757)
(122,109)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
8,730
6,299
26,070
(22,212)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(312,211)
(379,699)
(356,687)
(144,321)
Attributable to:
Net investment of the parent/ equity holders of the parent
(284,601)
(382,278)
(348,975)
(200,472)
Non-controlling interests
(27,610)
2,579
(7,712)
56,151
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
8
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Notes
Net investment of the Parent
Share Capital
Additional Paid-in Capital
Capital reserve
Accumulated losses
Other comprehensive loss
Total
Non-controlling interest
Total
Equity/ Net
Investment
At June 30, 2022
1,451,647
-
-
-
-
-
1,451,647
218,080
1,669,727
Capital contributions
60,880
-
-
-
-
-
60,880
-
60,880
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
(51,324)
-
-
-
-
-
(51,324)
(36,176)
(87,500)
Non-controlling dilution on capital contributions
(7,475)
-
-
-
-
-
(7,475)
7,475
-
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,485)
(3,485)
Acquisition of subsidiaries
8,809
-
-
-
-
-
8,809
9,707
18,516
Share-based payment
12,112
-
-
-
-
-
12,112
-
12,112
Profit for the period
209,310
-
-
-
-
-
209,310
54,579
263,889
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(27,481)
-
-
-
-
-
(27,481)
(1,007)
(28,488)
Pre reorganization
1,656,478
-
-
-
-
-
1,656,478
249,173
1,905,651
Changes in parent company's net investment
(1,656,478)
514
1,485,135
12,112
209,310
(50,593)
-
-
-
SPAC merger transaction
-
77
670,256
-
-
-
670,333
-
670,333
Foreign currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
-
5,422
5,422
1,030
6,452
Profit (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
(387,547)
-
(387,547)
1,549
(385,998)
Stock option plan
-
-
-
535
-
-
535
-
535
At March 31, 2023
-
591
2,155,391
12,647
(178,237)
(45,171)
1,945,221
251,752
2,196,973
At June 30, 2023
-
591
2,134,339
14,533
(260,710)
(28,634)
1,860,119
250,238
2,110,357
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
25,460
25,460
610
26,070
Share-based payment
24
-
-
-
13,454
-
-
13,454
-
13,454
Acquisition of subsidiaries
18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,007
2,007
Other
-
-
(17,431)
-
-
-
(17,431)
9,062
(8,369)
9
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(374,435)
-
(374,435)
(8,322)
(382,757)
At March 31, 2024
-
591
2,116,908
27,987
(635,145)
(3,174)
1,507,167
253,595
1,760,762
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.
10
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Notes
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Operating activities:
Loss before income taxes
(483,017)
(192,327)
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) for the period to net cash flow:
Allowance for expected credit losses
26
118,732
39,442
Listing expense
-
319,554
Foreign exchange differences
27
(678)
17,988
Accrued interest expenses
27
235,211
246,221
Interest arising from revenue contracts
27
(275,607)
(229,681)
Accrued interest on trade payables
27
517,806
435,931
Loss (gain) on derivatives
27
(7,623)
(68,278)
Interest from tax benefits
27
(17,736)
(11,437)
Fair value on commodity forward contracts
27
69,125
80,964
Gain on changes in fair value of warrants
19
(10,491)
(7,744)
Amortization of intangibles
26
53,018
52,921
Amortization of right-of-use assets
26
64,669
38,160
Depreciation
26
14,985
12,512
Losses and damages of inventories
26
4,149
11,061
Provisions for contingencies
5,044
6,890
Share-based payment
24
13,454
12,647
Share of profit of an associate
(756)
-
Others
(3,163)
26,286
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Assets
Trade receivables
(2,900,443)
(2,592,910)
Inventories
(1,043)
(200,666)
Advances to suppliers
52,348
161,193
Derivative financial instruments
12,413
(8,085)
Taxes recoverable
(68,772)
(115,664)
Other receivables
(236,461)
(77,216)
Liabilities
Trade payables
2,867,788
1,764,935
Advances from customers
(93,591)
(38,834)
Salaries and social charges
(52,624)
27,809
Taxes payable
18,208
41,250
11
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Other payables
53,168
14,204
Interest paid on borrowings and FIAGRO quota holders
(195,546)
(76,159)
Interest paid on acquisitions of subsidiary
(8,408)
(3,258)
Interest paid on trade payables and lease liabilities
(574,451)
(151,026)
Interest received from revenue contracts
291,082
94,131
Income taxes paid/received
14,595
(28,173)
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(524,615)
(397,359)
Investing activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
(198,637)
(121,410)
Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(73,458)
(52,540)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
3,537
1,289
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(268,558)
(172,661)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
15
1,900,726
1,142,491
Repayment of borrowings
15
(1,618,396)
(624,453)
Proceeds from Agribusiness Receivables Certificates, net of transaction cost
16
402,648
-
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
11
(63,633)
(36,262)
Proceeds from FIAGRO quota holders, net of transaction costs
16
137,496
147,119
Repayment of FIAGRO quota holders
16
(109,350)
-
Trade payables - Supplier finance
14(c)
(26,157)
4,918
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
(52)
(87,500)
Dividend payments (i)
(8,667)
(3,485)
Proceeds from SPAC Merger
-
463,909
Capital contributions
-
60,880
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
614,615
1,067,617
Net increase in cash equivalents
(178,558)
497,597
Net foreign exchange difference
8,629
(12,924)
Cash equivalents at beginning of the period
564,294
254,413
Cash equivalents at end of the period
394,365
739,085
12
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(i) Dividend payments made to non-controlling shareholders from acquired subsidiaries.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
13
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
1.Background information
Lavoro Limited is a Cayman Island exempted company incorporated on August 22, 2022.
Lavoro Limited is a public company listed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and its shares are traded on Nasdaq Global Select Market under ticker symbol "LVRO".
Lavoro Limited ("Lavoro" and collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is one of the main agricultural input distribution platforms in Latin America, with relevant agricultural input distribution operations in Brazil and Colombia, and an agricultural input trading company in Uruguay. Also, as a result of a verticalization strategy, the Group produces agricultural biological and special fertilizers products through its own facilities. The Group offers farmers a complete portfolio of products and services with the goal of helping farmer customers succeed by providing multi-channel support.
As of March 31, 2024, the Group is controlled by investment funds managed by Patria Investments Limited ("Patria"), a global alternative asset manager with shares listed on NASDAQ.
Seasonality
Agribusiness is subject to seasonality throughout the year, especially due to the crop cycles that depend on specific weather conditions. Operations, especially in Brazil, have unique weather conditions compared to other countries producing agricultural commodities, making it possible to harvest two to three crops in the same area per year. Thus, considering that the activities of the Group's customers are directly related to crop cycles, which are seasonal in nature, revenues and cash flows from sales may also be substantially seasonal.
The sale of our products is dependent upon planting and growing seasons, which vary from year to year, and are expected to result in both highly seasonal patterns and substantial fluctuations in quarterly sales and profitability. Demand for our products is typically stronger between October and December, with a second period of strong demand between January and March. The seasonality of agricultural inputs results in our sales volumes and net sales typically being the highest during the period between September to February and our working capital and total debt requirements typically being the highest just after the end of this period.
14
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
2.Significant accounting policies
(a)Basis for preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The Group has prepared the financial statements on the basis that it will continue to operate as a going concern. The Directors consider that there are no material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt over this assumption. They have formed a judgement that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and not less than 12 months from the end of the reporting period.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023.
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024 and for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on June 03, 2024.
(b)New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Group
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
Certain amendments applicable for the first time in 2024 and 2023 do not have an impact on
the interim consolidated financial statements of the Group.
(c)Basis of combination/consolidation procedures
All unrealized intra-group and intercompany balances, transactions, gains and losses relating to transactions between group companies were eliminated in full.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the following subsidiaries of Lavoro Limited:
Equity interest
Name
Core activities
Location
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Corporate:
15
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Lavoro Agro Limited
Holding
George Town - Cayman Island
100
%
100
%
Lavoro America Inc.
Holding
California - USA
100
%
100%
Lavoro Merger Sub II Limited
Holding
George Town - Cayman Island
100
%
100
%
Lavoro Agro Cayman II
Holding
George Town - Cayman Island
100
%
100
%
Lavoro Latam SL
Holding
Madrid - Spain
100
%
100
%
Lavoro Uruguay S.A. (formerly Malinas SA)
Holding
Montevideu - Uruguay
100
%
100
%
Lavoro Brazil:
Lavoro Agro Holding S.A.
Holding
São Paulo - Brazil
100
%
100
%
Lavoro Agrocomercial S.A. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Rondonópolis - Brazil
97.43
%
97.42
%
Agrocontato Comércio e Representações de Produtos Agropecuários S.A. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Sinop - Brazil
97.43
%
97.42
%
PCO Comércio, Importação, Exportação e Agropecuária Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Campo Verde - Brazil
97.43
%
97.42
%
Agrovenci Distribuidora de Insumos Agrícolas Ltda. (MS) (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Chapadão do Sul - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Produtiva Agronegócios Comércio e Representação Ltda.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Paracatu - Brazil
87.40
%
87.40
%
Facirolli Comércio e Representação S.A. (Agrozap)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Uberaba - Brazil
62.61%-
62.61
%
Agrovenci Comércio, Importação, Exportação e Agropecuária Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Campo Verde - Brazil
97.43
%
97.42
%
Central Agrícola Rural Distribuidora de Defensivos Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Vilhena - Brazil
97.43
%
97.42
%
Distribuidora Pitangueiras de Produtos Agropecuários S.A. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Ponta Grossa - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Produtec Comércio e Representações S.A.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Cristalina - Brazil
87.40
%
87.40
%
Qualiciclo Agrícola S.A. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Limeira - Brazil
72.17
%
66.75
%
Desempar Participações Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Palmeira - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Denorpi Distribuidora de Insumos Agrícolas Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Palmeira - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Deragro Distribuidora de Insumos Agrícolas Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Palmeira - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Desempar Tecnologia Ltda. (ii)
Holding
Palmeira - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Futuragro Distribuidora de Insumos Agrícolas Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Palmeira - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
16
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Plenafértil Distribuidora de Insumos Agrícolas Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Palmeira - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Realce Distribuidora de Insumos Agrícolas Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Palmeira - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Cultivar Agrícola Comércio, Importação e Exportação S.A. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Chapadão do Sul - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Nova Geração Comércio e Produtos Agrícolas Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Pinhalzinho - Brazil
72.17
%
66.75
%
Floema Soluções Nutricionais de Cultivos Ltda.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Uberaba - Brazil
62.61
%
62.61
%
Casa Trevo Participações S.A. (ii)
Holding
Nova Prata - Brazil
79.56
%
79.14
%
Casa Trevo Comercial Agrícola Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Nova Prata - Brazil
79.56
%
79.14
%
CATR Comercial AgrícolaLtda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Nova Prata - Brazil
79.56
%
79.14
%
Sollo Sul Insumos Agrícolas Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Pato Branco - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Dissul Insumos Agrícolas Ltda. (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Pato Branco - Brazil
93.60
%
93.11
%
Referência Agroinsumos Ltda. (i) (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Dom Pedrito - Brazil
65.52
%
-
%
Lavoro Agro Fundo de Investimento nas Cadeias Produtivas Agroindustriais
FIAGRO
São Paulo - Brazil
5.00
%
5.00
%
CORAM - Comércio e Representações Agrícolas Ltda. (i) (ii)
Distributor of agricultural inputs
São Paulo - Brazil
72.17
%
-
%
Lavoro Colômbia:
Lavoro Colombia S.A.S.
Holding
Bogota - Colombia
94.90
%
94.90
%
Crop Care Colombia
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Bogota - Colombia
94.90
%
94.90
%
Agricultura y Servicios S.A.S.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Ginebra - Colombia
94.90
%
94.90
%
Grupo Cenagro S.A.S.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Yumbo - Colombia
94.90
%
94.90
%
Cenagral S.A.S.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Yumbo - Colombia
94.90
%
94.90
%
Grupo Gral S.A.S.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Bogota - Colombia
94.90
%
94.90
%
Agrointegral Andina S.A.S.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Bogota - Colombia
94.90
%
94.90
%
Servigral Praderas S.A.S.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Bogota - Colombia
94.90
%
94.90
%
Agroquímicos para la Agricultura Colombiana S.A.S.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Bogota - Colombia
94.90
%
94.90
%
Provecampo S.A.S.
Distributor of agricultural inputs
Envigado - Colombia
94.90
%
94.90
%
17
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Crop Care:
Crop Care Holding S.A.
Holding
São Paulo - Brazil
100.00
%
100.00
%
Perterra Insumos Agropecuários S.A.
Private label products
São Paulo - Brazil
100.00
%
100.00
%
Araci Administradora de Bens S.A.
Private label products
São Paulo - Brazil
100.00
%
100.00
%
Union Agro S.A.
Private label products
Pederneiras - Brazil
73.00
%
73.00
%
Agrobiológica Sustentabilidade S.A.
Private label products
São Paulo - Brazil
65.13
%
65.13
%
Agrobiológica Soluções Naturais Ltda.
Private label products
Leme - Brazil
65.13
%
65.13
%
Cromo Indústria Química LTDA.
Private label products
Estrela - Brasil
70.00
%
70.00
%
Perterra Trading S.A.
Private label products
Montevideu - Uruguay
100.00
%
100.00
%
(i)See note 18 of Acquisitions of subsidiaries.
(ii)Variations in equity interests are a result of capital contributions made between subsidiaries.
Additionally, the interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the following non-consolidated affiliate company:
Equity interest
Name
Core activities
Location
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Gestão e Transformação Consultoria S.A.
Consulting
São Paulo - Brazil
40%
40%
(d)Statement of cash flows
In 2024, cash outflows related to acquisitions of non-controlling interests are classified under net cash flows provided by financing activities. In 2023, this amount was classified under net cash flows used in investing activities.
While the effect of the change in classification of that cash flows from investing to financing is not material, management has retrospectively revised those periods for comparison purposes.
The retrospective changes in the comparative period can be summarized as follows:
18
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Originally presented
Effects of Change in classification
After change in classification
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
(87,500)
87,500
-
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(226,220)
87,500
(138,720)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
(87,500)
(87,500)
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
1,042,878
(87,500)
955,378
19
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
3.Segment information
(a)Reportable segments by management
The chief operating decision-maker of the Group (the "CODM") is the board of directors which is responsible for allocating resources among operating segments and assessing their performance and making strategic decisions.
The determination of the reportable segments is based on internal reports reviewed by the CODM, which include considerations in relation to risks and returns, organizational structure, etc. Certain expenses across segments are allocated based on reasonable allocation criteria, such as revenues or historical trends.
The Group's reportable segments are the following:
•Brazil Cluster: comprising companies located in Brazil that sell agricultural inputs;
•LATAM Cluster: comprising companies located in Colombia that sell agricultural inputs;
•Crop Care Cluster: comprising companies that produce and import their own portfolio of proprietary products including off-patent crop protection and specialty products (e.g., biologicals and specialty fertilizers).
20
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(b)Financial information by segment
Segment assets and liabilities as of March 31, 2024:
Description
Brazil
LATAM
Crop Care
Total reportable segments
Corporate (i)
Eliminations between segments (ii)
Consolidated
Certain assets
Cash equivalents
318,823
20,566
43,698
383,087
11,278
-
394,365
Trade receivables
4,800,040
375,173
654,034
5,829,247
-
(290,451)
5,538,796
Inventories
1,670,440
219,865
133,076
2,023,381
-
(65,184)
1,958,197
Advances to suppliers
140,018
1,442
5,647
147,107
-
-
147,107
Total assets
9,113,076
759,540
1,068,183
10,940,799
1,684,107
(1,872,183)
10,752,723
Certain liabilities
Trade payables
5,360,494
294,680
207,999
5,863,173
455
(301,571)
5,562,057
Borrowings
879,712
121,084
311,860
1,312,656
-
11,120
1,323,776
Advances from customers
396,954
1,092
1,715
399,761
-
-
399,761
Total liabilities and equity
9,113,076
759,540
1,068,183
10,940,799
1,684,107
(1,872,183)
10,752,723
(i)Corporate items refer to balances and expenses with certain corporate demands not directly related to any operating segment.
(ii)Transactions between the Crop Care segment and the Brazil segment.
21
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Statement of profit or loss data for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024:
Description
Brazil
LATAM
Crop Care
Total reportable segments
Corporate (i)
Eliminations between segments (ii)
Consolidated
Revenue
2,227,787
250,120
109,472
2,587,379
-
(41,556)
2,545,823
Cost of goods sold
(2,012,378)
(214,048)
(64,320)
(2,290,746)
-
42,807
(2,247,939)
Sales, general and administrative expenses (iii)
(262,608)
(35,804)
(43,579)
(341,991)
(7,235)
-
(349,226)
Share of profit of an associate
4,399
-
(669)
3,730
(296,194)
294,973
2,509
Other operating income, net
(55)
(1,396)
4,135
2,684
(691)
-
1,993
Financial (costs) income
(231,752)
(7,281)
(18,522)
(257,555)
11,357
-
(246,198)
Income taxes
(22,602)
1,339
(6,215)
(27,478)
-
(425)
(27,903)
Profit (loss) for the period
(297,209)
(7,070)
(19,698)
(323,977)
(292,763)
295,799
(320,941)
Depreciation and amortization
(42,976)
(2,763)
(2,666)
(48,405)
-
-
(48,405)
(i)Corporate items refer to balances and expenses with certain corporate demands not directly related to any operating segment.
(ii)Sales between the Crop Care segment and the Brazil segment.
(iii)Sales, general and administrative expenses and Cost of goods sold includes depreciation and amortization.
22
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Statement of profit or loss data for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024:
Description
Brazil
LATAM
Crop Care
Total reportable segments
Corporate (i)
Eliminations between segments (ii)
Consolidated
Revenue
6,865,611
850,623
645,276
8,361,510
-
(383,829)
7,977,681
Cost of goods sold
(6,110,697)
(720,629)
(396,858)
(7,228,184)
-
352,254
(6,875,930)
Sales, general and administrative expenses(iii)
(782,047)
(95,861)
(157,386)
(1,035,294)
(14,290)
-
(1,049,584)
Share of profit of an associate
109
-
1,242
1,351
(345,376)
344,781
756
Other operating income (expenses), net
39,731
(2,453)
7,739
45,017
(21,112)
-
23,905
Financial (costs) income
(517,346)
(17,101)
(41,686)
(576,133)
16,286
-
(559,847)
Income taxes
107,837
(7,590)
(10,721)
89,526
-
10,736
100,262
Profit (loss) for the period
(396,802)
6,989
47,606
(342,207)
(364,492)
323,942
(382,757)
Depreciation and amortization
(109,133)
(8,327)
(15,941)
(133,401)
-
-
(133,401)
(i)Corporate items refer to balances and expenses with certain corporate demands not directly related to any operating segment.
(ii)Sales between the Crop Care segment and the Brazil segment.
(iii)Sales, general and administrative expenses include depreciation and amortization.
23
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Segment assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2023:
Description
Brazil
LATAM
Crop Care
Total reportable segments
Corporate (i)
Eliminations between segments (ii)
Consolidated
Certain assets
Cash equivalents
207,744
22,003
95,585
325,332
238,962
-
564,294
Trade receivables
2,194,853
343,745
242,391
2,780,989
-
(72,449)
2,708,540
Inventories
1,547,384
202,239
151,289
1,900,912
-
(32,708)
1,868,204
Advances to suppliers
176,831
2,266
13,088
192,185
-
(66)
192,119
Total assets
5,926,380
683,894
680,294
7,290,568
449,779
(216,363)
7,523,984
Certain liabilities
Trade payables
2,304,043
309,828
46,506
2,660,377
455
(56,427)
2,604,405
Borrowings
824,868
71,562
69,045
965,475
-
-
965,475
Advances from customers
478,313
7,020
3,245
488,578
-
-
488,578
Total liabilities and equity
5,926,380
683,894
680,294
7,290,568
449,779
(216,361)
7,523,984
(i)Corporate items refer to balances and expenses with certain corporate demands not directly related to any operating segment.
(ii)Transactions between the Crop Care segment and the Brazil Segment.
24
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Statement of profit or loss data for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023:
Description
Brazil
LATAM
Crop Care
Total reportable segments
Corporate (i)
Eliminations between segments (ii)
Combined
Revenue
2,215,040
250,573
88,567
2,554,180
-
(28,025)
2,526,155
Cost of goods sold
(1,946,973)
(211,055)
(47,153)
(2,205,181)
-
52,423
(2,152,758)
Sales, general and administrative expenses (iii)
(228,321)
(30,384)
(44,795)
(303,500)
(400)
-
(303,900)
Other operating income, net
(14,500)
469
2,872
(11,159)
(321,076)
-
(332,235)
Financial (costs) income
(135,825)
(3,958)
(10,082)
(149,865)
(2,641)
-
(152,506)
Income taxes
40,360
(2,360)
(463)
37,537
-
(8,291)
29,246
Profit for the period
(70,219)
3,285
(11,054)
(77,988)
(324,117)
16,107
(385,998)
Depreciation and amortization
(38,798)
(2,074)
(2,900)
(43,772)
-
(43,772)
(i)Corporate items refer to balances and expenses with certain corporate demands not directly related to any operating segment.
(ii)Sales between the Crop Care segment and the Brazil segment.
(iii)Sales, general and administrative expenses include depreciation and amortization.
25
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Statement of profit or loss data for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023:
Description
Brazil
LATAM
Crop Care
Total reportable segments
Corporate (i)
Eliminations between segments (ii)
Consolidated
Revenue
6,852,875
900,190
580,076
8,333,141
-
(300,811)
8,032,330
Cost of goods sold
(5,697,199)
(750,189)
(339,191)
(6,786,579)
-
252,969
(6,533,610)
Sales, general and administrative expenses(iii)
(714,839)
(84,940)
(112,042)
(911,821)
(400)
-
(912,221)
Other operating income (expenses), net
20,619
(2,597)
2,529
20,551
(321,076)
-
(300,525)
Financial (costs) income
(443,528)
(11,318)
(20,813)
(475,659)
(2,641)
-
(478,300)
Income taxes
104,176
(18,778)
(31,447)
53,951
-
16,266
70,217
Profit (loss) for the period
122,104
32,368
79,112
233,584
(324,117)
(31,576)
(122,109)
Depreciation and amortization
(108,813)
(8,316)
(9,064)
(126,193)
-
(126,193)
(i)Corporate items refer to balances and expenses with certain corporate demands not directly related to any operating segment.
(ii)Sales between the Crop Care segment and the Brazil segment.Sales between the Crop Care segment and the Brazil segment.
(iii)Sales, general and administrative expenses include depreciation and amortization.
Revenues from external customers for each product and service are disclosed in Note 25. Further breakdown in relation to products and services provided by the Group is not available and such information cannot be produced without unreasonable effort.
26
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
4.Cash equivalents
Annual yield
March, 31 2024
June, 30 2023
Cash equivalents (R$)
88% to 110% CDI (i)
362,521
304,292
Cash equivalents (COP)
12.49% DTF(ii)
20,566
22,003
Cash equivalents (US$)
3.82% a year(iii)
11,278
237,999
Total cash equivalents
394,365
564,294
(i)Represents the Brazilian interbank deposit rate, which is an average of the overnight interbank rates in Brazil (the "CDI").
(ii)Colombian investment rate, which is an average of interbank and corporate finance ("DTF").
(iii)Average annualized yield obtained in the last year from overseas bank accounts.
5.Trade receivables
March, 31 2024
June, 30 2023
Trade receivables (Brazil)
5,428,200
2,525,845
Trade receivables (Colombia)
409,929
370,767
(-) Allowance for expected credit losses
(299,332)
(188,072)
Total
5,538,797
2,708,540
Current
5,405,117
2,667,057
Non-current
133,680
41,483
The average effective interest rate used to discount trade receivables for the three and nine -month period ended March 31, 2024 was 0.96% per month (0.96% as of June 30, 2023). The Group does not have any customer that represents more than 10% of its trade receivables or revenues.
As of March 31, 2024, the Group also transferred trade receivables to the FIAGRO (Agro-industrial Supply Chain Investment Fund), a structured entity, as defined by IFRS 10, established under Brazilian law designed specifically for investing in agribusiness credit rights receivables, in the amount of R$178,841 (R$167,278 in June 30, 2023).
As the Group has retained the risks and rewards of ownership, these amounts were not derecognized from trade receivables. Consequently, the liability resulting from these operations is recorded as obligations to FIAGRO quota holders.
27
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Allowance for expected credit losses:
March, 31 2024
March, 31 2023
Opening balance as of June
(188,072)
(151,114)
Increase in allowance
(118,732)
(39,866)
Allowance for credit losses from acquisitions
(15,314)
(761)
Trade receivables write-off
25,354
11,839
Exchange rate translation adjustment
(2,568)
3,043
Ending balance (i)
(299,332)
(176,859)
(i)The credit risk of the Group is described in note 7.b.
The aging analysis of trade receivables is as follow:
March, 31 2024
June, 30 2023
Not past due
5,042,969
2,089,543
Overdue
1 to 60 days
215,392
169,556
61 to 180 days
80,284
359,958
181 to 365 days
267,817
90,734
Over 365 days
231,667
186,821
Allowance for expected credit losses
(299,332)
(188,072)
5,538,797
2,708,540
28
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
6.Financial instruments
The Group's financial instruments were classified according to the following categories:
March, 31 2024
Amortized cost
Fair value through profit or loss
Assets:
Trade receivables
5,538,797
Commodity forward contracts
140,866
Derivative financial instruments
56,650
Restricted cash
150,339
Total
5,689,136
197,516
Liabilities:
Trade payables
5,562,057
Lease liabilities
217,709
Borrowings
1,323,776
Agribusiness Receivables Certificates
403,749
Obligations to FIAGRO quota holders
175,168
Payables for the acquisition of subsidiaries
237,517
Derivative financial instruments
65,039
Salaries and social charges
175,238
Commodity forward contracts
128,798
Dividends payable
1,804
Warrant liabilities
25,956
Liability for FPA Shares
150,339
Total
8,247,357
219,793
29
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
June, 30 2023
Amortized cost
Fair value through profit or loss
Assets:
Trade receivables
2,708,540
-
Commodity forward contracts
-
114,861
Derivative financial instruments
-
40,410
Restricted cash
139,202
-
Total
2,847,742
155,271
Liabilities:
Trade payables
2,578,248
-
Lease liabilities
184,419
-
Borrowings
965,475
-
Obligations to FIAGRO quota holders
150,018
-
Payables for the acquisition of subsidiaries
275,209
-
Derivative financial instruments
-
44,008
Salaries and social charges
223,376
-
Commodity forward contracts
-
207,067
Dividends payable
1,619
-
Warrant liabilities
-
36,446
Liability for FPA Shares
139,133
-
Total
4,517,497
287,521
The Group considers that assets and liabilities measured at amortized cost, have a carrying value approximate to their fair value and, therefore, information on their fair values is not presented.
(a)Hierarchy of fair value
The Group uses various methods to measure and determine fair value (including market approaches and income or cost approaches) and to estimate the value that market participants would use to price the asset or liabilities. Financial assets and liabilities carried at fair value are classified and disclosed within the following fair value hierarchy levels:
Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active, liquid and visible markets, for identical assets and liabilities that are readily available at the measurement date;
30
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable; and
Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable.
For assets and liabilities that are recognized in the financial statements at fair value on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorization (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period.
All financial instruments accounted for at fair value are classified as level 2, except for the Warrant liability which is classified as level 1. On March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, there were no changes in the fair value methodology of the financial instruments and, therefore, there were no transfers between levels.
7.Financial and capital risk management
(a)Considerations on risk factors that may affect the business of the Group
The Group is exposed to several market risk factors that might impact its business. The Group's board of directors is responsible for monitoring these risk factors, as well as establishing policies and procedures to address them. The Group's risk management structure considers the size and complexity of its activities, which allows for a better understanding of how such risks could impact Group's strategy through committees and other internal meetings.
Currently, the Group is focused on action plans relating to risks that could have a significant impact on its strategic goals, including those required by applicable regulations. To efficiently manage and mitigate these risks, its risk management structure conducts risk identification and assessments to prioritize the risks that are key to pursuing potential opportunities that may prevent value from being created or that may compromise existing value, with the possibility of impacting its results, capital, liquidity, customer relationships and/or reputation.
The Group's risk management strategies were developed to mitigate and/or reduce the financial market risks which it is exposed to, which are as follows:
•credit risk
•liquidity risk
•capital risk
•interest rate risk
•exchange rate risk
•commodity price risk in barter transactions
31
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(b)Credit risk
Credit risk is the risk of financial losses if a customer or a counterparty to a financial instrument fails to fulfill its contractual obligations, which arise mainly from the Group's trade receivables. The Group maintains short-term investments and derivatives with financial institutions approved by its management according to objective criteria for diversification of such risk.
The Group seeks to mitigate its credit risk related to trade receivables by setting forth credit limits for each counterparty based on the analysis of its credit management process. Such credit exposure determination is performed considering the qualitative and quantitative information of each counterparty. The Group also focuses on the diversification of its portfolio and monitors different solvency and liquidity indicators of its counterparties. In addition, primarily for receivables in installments, the Group monitors the balance of allowances for expected credit losses (see Note 5).
The main strategies on credit risks management are listed below:
•creating credit approval policies and procedures for new and existing customers.
•extending credit to qualified customers through a review of credit agency reports, financial statements and/or credit references, when available.
•reviewing existing customer accounts every twelve months based on the credit limit amounts.
•evaluating customer and regional risks.
•obtaining guarantees through the endorsement of rural producer notes ("CPR"), which give physical ownership of the relevant agricultural goods in the event of the customer's default.
•establishing credit approval for suppliers in case of payments in advance.
•setting up provisions using the lifetime expected credit loss method considering all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument, Receivables are categorized based on the number of overdue days and/or a customer's credit risk profile, Estimated losses on receivables are based on known troubled accounts and historical losses, Receivables are considered to be in default and are written off against the allowance for credit losses when it is probable that all remaining contractual payments due will not be collected in accordance with the terms of the agreement.
•requiring minimum acceptable counterparty credit ratings from financial counterparties.
•setting limits for counterparties or credit exposure; and
•developing relationships with investment-grade counterparties.
The current credit policy sets forth credit limits for customers based on credit score analysis made by the Group's credit management area. Such score is determined
32
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
considering the qualitative and quantitative information related to each customer, resulting in a rating classification and a level of requirement of guarantees as follows:
% Of guarantees required on sales
Credit rating
% Customers
Risk classification
Medium-sized farmers (i)
Other
AA & A
23%
Very small
80-90%
0%
B
49%
Medium
100%
30%
C & D
16%
High
100%
60%
Simplified
12%
Small farmers
N/A
N/A
(i)Medium-sized farmers ranging between 100 and 10,000 hectares in planted acreage that are typically not serviced directly by agricultural input producers,
For Colombia there is a similar credit scoring process, however, guarantees are not required based on credit ratings but instead based on qualitative factors such as relationships and past experiences with customers.
Maximum exposure to credit risk as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023:
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Trade receivables (current and non-current)
5,538,797
2,708,539
Advances to suppliers
147,107
192,119
5,685,904
2,900,658
(c)Liquidity risk
The Group defines liquidity risk as the risk of financial losses if it is unable to comply with its payment obligations in connection with financial liabilities settled in cash or other financial assets in a timely manner as they become due. The Group's approach to managing this risk is to ensure that it has sufficient cash available to settle its obligations without incurring losses or affecting the operations. Management is ultimately responsible for managing liquidity risk, which relies on a liquidity risk management model to manage funding requirements and liquidity in the short, medium and long term.
The Group's cash position is monitored by its senior management, through management reports and periodic performance meetings. The Group also manages its liquidity risk by maintaining reserves, bank credit facilities and other borrowing facilities deemed appropriate, through ongoing monitoring of forecast and actual cash flows, as well as through the combination of maturity profiles of financial assets and liabilities.
33
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
The following maturity analysis of the Group's financial liabilities and gross settled derivative financial instruments contracts (for which the cash flows are settled simultaneously) is based on expected undiscounted contractual cash flows from the year end date to the contractual maturity date:
March, 31 2024
Up to 1 year
From 1 to 5 years
Total
Trade payables
5,750,749
7,219
5,757,968
Lease liabilities
102,298
128,746
231,044
Borrowings
1,358,489
46,369
1,404,858
Obligations to FIAGRO quota holders
185,897
-
185,897
Agribusiness Receivables Certificates
1,169
427,310
428,479
Payables for the acquisition of subsidiaries
217,364
23,766
241,130
Commodity forward contracts
130,626
142
130,768
Derivative financial instruments
66,033
-
66,033
Salaries and social charges
177,918
-
177,918
Dividends payable
1,832
-
1,832
Warrant liabilities
25,956
-
25,956
Liability for FPA Shares
150,339
-
150,339
8,168,670
633,552
8,802,222
34
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
June, 30 2023
Up to 1 year
From 1 to 5 years
Total
Trade payables
2,765,354
2,547
2,767,901
Lease liabilities
91,419
111,304
202,723
Borrowings
982,318
48,382
1,030,700
Obligations to FIAGRO quota holders
159,722
-
159,722
Payables for the acquisition of subsidiaries
224,689
55,242
279,931
Commodity forward contracts
210,040
-
210,040
Derivative financial instruments
44,639
-
44,639
Salaries and social charges
226,583
-
226,583
Dividends payable
1,642
-
1,642
Warrant liabilities
36,446
-
36,446
Liability for FPA Shares
-
139,133
139,133
4,742,852
356,608
5,099,460
(d)Capital risk
The Group manages its capital risk through its leverage policy to ensure its ability to continue as a going concern and to maximize the return of its stakeholders by optimizing its balances of debt and equity.
The Group's strategy is to maintain the total Group net debt up to 2 times the projected adjusted EBITDA for twelve months to be ended on June 30, 2024.
(i)Interest rate risk
Fluctuations in interest rates, such as the Brazilian interbank deposit rate, which is an average of interbank overnight rates in Brazil, and Colombian investment rate, which is an average of interbank and financial corporation loans, may have an effect on the cost of the Group's borrowings and new borrowings.
The Group periodically monitors the effects of market changes in interest rates on its financial instruments portfolio. Funds raised by the Group are used to finance working capital for each crop season and are typically raised at short term conditions.
As of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, the Group had no derivative financial instruments used to mitigate interest rate risks.
35
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(i)Sensitivity analysis - exposure to interest rates
To mitigate its exposure to interest rate risk, the Group uses different scenarios to evaluate the sensitivity of variations transactions impacted by the CDI Rate and IBR Rate. The Scenario 1 represents the impact on booked amounts considering the most current (April 2024) CDI Rate and IBR Rate and reflects management's best estimates. The Scenario 2 and Scenario 3 consider an increase of 25% and 50% in such market interest rates, before taxes, which represents a significant change in the probable scenario for sensitivity purposes.
The following table sets forth the potential impacts on the statements of profit or loss:
The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk arising from its operations related to agricultural inputs, mainly related to the U.S. dollar, which significantly impacts global prices of agricultural inputs in general. Although all purchases and sales are conducted locally, certain purchase and sales contracts are indexed to the U.S. dollar.
The Group's current commercial department seeks to reduce this exposure. Its marketing department is responsible for managing pricing tables and commercial strategies to seek a natural hedge between purchases and sales and to match currency and terms to the greatest extent possible.
The Group's corporate treasury department is responsible for monitoring the forecasted cash flow exposure to the U.S. dollar, and whenever any mismatches as to terms and currencies are identified, non-deliverable forwards derivative financial instruments are purchased to offset these exposures, and therefore fulfill internal policy requirements. U.S. dollar exposure is managed by macro hedging through the analysis of the forecasted cash flow for the next two harvests. The Group may not have any leveraged derivative position.
The Group's exchange rate exposure monitoring committee meets periodically across the commercial, treasury and corporate business departments. There are also
36
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
committees on purchase valuation and business intelligence for the main goods traded by the Group.
The Group does not adopt hedge accounting. Therefore, gains and losses from derivative operations are fully recognized in the statements of profit or loss, as disclosed in Note 27.
(i)Sensitivity analysis - exposure to exchange rates
To gauge its exposure to exchange rate risk, the Group uses different scenarios to evaluate its asset and liability positions in foreign currency and their potential effects on its results.
The Scenario 1 below represents the impact on carrying amounts of the most current (April 2024) market rates for the U.S. dollar (R$5.1115 to US$1.00). This analysis assumes that all other variables, particularly interest rates, remain constant. The Scenario 2 e Scenario 3 consider the appreciation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar at the rates of 25% and 50%, before taxes, which represents a significant change in the probable scenario for sensitivity purposes.
The following table set forth the potential impacts on the statements of profit or loss:
March 31, 2024
Effect on profit or loss
Current Index
Scenario 1
Scenario 2
Scenario 3
Cash equivalents in U.S. Dollars
5,1155
269
3,156
6,043
Trade receivables in U.S. Dollars
5,1155
9,677
113,415
217,154
Trade payables in U.S. Dollars
5,1155
(13,514)
(158,384)
(303,254)
Borrowings in U.S. Dollars
5,1155
(11,318)
(132,644)
(253,970)
Net impacts on commercial operations
(14,886)
(174,457)
(334,027)
Derivative financial instruments
5,1155
9,861
115,570
221,279
Total impact, net of derivatives
(5,025)
(58,887)
(112,748)
(iii)Commodity prices risk in barter transactions
In all barter transactions mentioned in Note 10, the Group uses future commodity market price as the reference to value the quantities of commodities included in the forward contracts to be delivered by the customers as payment for the Group's products into currency. The Group uses prices quoted by commodity trading
37
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
companies to value the grain purchase contracts from farmers, Lavoro enters into grain sale contracts with trading companies or forward derivatives with financial institutions to sell those same grains, at the same price of the purchased contracts with farmers. As such, the Group strategy to manage its exposure to those commodity prices by entering into the purchase and sale contracts at similar conditions.
These transactions are conducted by a corporate department which manages and controls such contracts as well as the compliance of Group's policies.
(i)Sensitivity analysis - exposure to commodity price
To gauge its exposure to commodity price risk, the Group uses different scenarios to evaluate its asset and liability positions on commodity forward contracts in soybean and corn and their potential effects on its results.
The "current risk" scenario below represents the impact on carrying amounts as of March 31, 2024, with assumptions described in Note 10. The other scenarios consider the appreciation of main assumptions at the rates of 25% and 50%, before taxes, which represents a significant change in the probable scenario for sensitivity purposes.
As of March 31, 2024:
Tons
Position
Current Risk
Average of contract prices
Current Market (R$/bag)
+25% current
+50% current
Position
Market
Impact
Market
Impact
Soybean 2024
282,462
Purchased
(43,164)
126
(9)
(11)
(10,791)
(14)
(21,582)
Soybean 2024
(369,600)
Sold
(3,815)
110
1
1
(954)
1
(1,907)
Corn 2024
169,468
Purchased
3,366
46
1
1
841
2
1,683
Corn 2024
(96,668)
Sold
(12,346)
39
8
10
(3,087)
11
(6,173)
Soybean 2025
251,536
Purchased
88,518
103
21
26
22,130
32
44,259
Soybean 2025
(52,609)
Sold
(20,549)
101
23
29
(5,137)
35
(10,274)
Net exposure on grain contracts
184,589
Net purchased
12,010
3,002
6,006
Soybean 2024
(7,905)
Sold on derivatives
(175)
130
131
164
(44)
197
(87)
Corn 2024
(5,574)
Sold on derivatives
9,394
63
61
77
2,349
92
4,697
Soybean 2025
(251,356)
Sold on derivatives
(5,554)
135
136
171
(1,389)
205
(2,777)
Net exposure on derivatives
(264,835)
3,665
916
1,833
Net exposure (i)
(80,246)
15,675
3,918
7,839
38
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(i) Exposure regarding the purchase contracts that will not be settled with the delivery of the grains and the Company remains with the sold contract obligation.
(iv)Derivative financial investments
The Group is exposed to market risks mainly related to fluctuations in exchange rates and commodity prices. The Group maintains operations with financial instruments of protection to mitigate exposure to these risks. The Group has been implementing and improving the internal controls to identify and measure the effects of transactions with trading companies and with financial institutions, so that such transactions are captured, recognized and disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. The Group does not carry out investments of a nature speculative in derivatives or any other risk assets. Trading derivatives are classified as current assets or liabilities.
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Options (put/call of commodities)
(132)
(513)
Forwards (R$/US$) (i)
3,611
8,837
Swap (R$/US$)
(11,867)
(11,922)
Derivative financial instruments, net
(8,388)
(3,598)
(i) See Note 7 (d) that describes the exposure to commodity prices and volume.
8.Inventories
(a)Inventories composition
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Goods for resale
1,985,211
1,885,941
(-) Allowance for inventory losses
(27,014)
(17,737)
Total
1,958,197
1,868,204
39
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(b)Allowance for inventory losses
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Opening balance as of June
(17,737)
(10,186)
Increase in allowance
(4,149)
(5,168)
Allowance for inventory losses from acquisitions
(4,321)
-
Exchange rate translation adjustment
(807)
662
Ending balance
(27,014)
(14,692)
9.Taxes recoverable
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
State VAT ("ICMS") (i)
80,963
78,805
Brazilian federal contributions (ii)
306,602
239,815
Colombian federal contributions
41,312
21,284
Total
428,877
339,904
Current
67,105
57,001
Non-current
361,772
282,903
(i)Refers to the Brazilian value-added tax on sales and services, The Group's ICMS relates mainly to the purchase of inputs and the Group has the benefit of a reduced ICMS tax rate.
(ii)Includes: a) credits arising from the Brazilian government's taxes charged for the social integration program (PIS) and the social security program (COFINS), and Brazilian corporate income tax and social contributions, These credits, which are recognized as current assets, will be used by the Group to offset other Federal taxes; b) withholding and overpaid taxes which can be used to settle overdue or future payable federal taxes; c) withholding income tax on cash equivalents which can be used to offset taxes owed at the end of the calendar year, in case of taxable profit, or are carried forward in case of tax loss; and
Income tax Benefits arising from ICMS deduction
During 2023/2024 the Group obtained the benefit of deducting the ICMS benefit explained in item (i) in the income tax calculation. This was applied for the current year tax calculation and for the prior years and generated an income tax credit recorded in the period ended March 31, 2024 in the amount of R$71,130 recorded under "Brazilian federal contributions".
In accordance with Article 30 of Law No, 12,973/2014, the amount of ICMS benefits must be allocated to the fiscal incentive reserve category when there is sufficient
40
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
profit in each subsidiary. Additionally, under the same law, these tax benefits must be included in the calculation base for Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Profits (CSLL) when dividends are distributed or capital is refunded to the shareholders of the subsidiaries.
As of March 31, 2024, the amount of fiscal incentive reserve in the subsidiaries is R$367,720 and the balance of the fiscal benefit not yet allocated due to insufficient profits for this allocation stands at R$952,594. The Group has no intention to make our subsidiaries distribute the incentive amounts to the parent. In the event of dividend distribution taxation will apply, as per the provisions of tax laws.
As of March 31, 2024, fair value of commodity forward contracts is as follows:
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Fair value of commodity forward contracts:
Assets
Purchase contracts
108,202
53,695
Sale contracts
32,664
61,166
Current
136,866
114,861
Non-current
4,000
-
Liabilities
Purchase contracts
(59,424)
(206,881)
Sale contracts
(69,374)
(186)
Current
(128,658)
(207,067)
Non-current
(140)
-
The changes in fair value recognized in the statements of profit or loss are in note 27.
41
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
The main assumptions used in the fair value calculation are as follows:
Outstanding Volume (tons)
Average of contract prices R$/Bag
Average Market Prices (Corn R$/bag (ii); Soybean US$/bu(i))
Soybean market premium (US$/bu)
Freight (R$/ton)
Purchase Contracts
Soybean
As of June 30, 2023
449,847
127.95
13.16
(0.30)
293.65
As of March 31, 2024
533,998
114.91
11.94
0.45
461.05
Corn
As of June 30, 2023
303,432
65.25
56.04
N/A
282.23
As of March 31, 2024
169,468
46.38
61.43
N/A
229.73
Selling Contracts
Soybean
As of June 30, 2023
145,915
145.71
13.16
0.01
-
As of March 31, 2024
422,209
110.36
11.92
0.15
417.96
Corn
As of June 30, 2023
255,499
48.36
56.04
N/A
284.59
As of March 31, 2024
96,668
39.26
61.42
N/A
234.88
(i)Market price published by Chicago Board of Trade which is a futures and options exchange in United States.
(ii)Market price published by B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão which is a futures, options and stock exchange in Brazil.
42
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
11.Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
(a)Right-of-use assets
Vehicles
Buildings
Machinery and equipment
Total
Cost
120,052
141,915
73,236
335,203
Accumulated depreciation
(54,560)
(77,732)
(29,232)
(161,524)
Balance at June 30, 2023
65,492
64,183
44,004
173,679
Cost
151,189
183,551
89,174
423,914
Accumulated depreciation
(67,784)
(111,684)
(38,783)
(218,251)
Balance at March 31, 2024
83,405
71,867
50,391
205,663
Right-of-use assets amortization expense for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024 was R$64,699 (R$38,160 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023)
(b)Lease liabilities
March, 31 2024
June, 30 2023
Vehicles
87,674
68,420
Buildings
97,521
85,839
Machinery and equipment
32,514
30,160
Total
217,709
184,419
Current
96,394
85,865
Non-current
121,315
98,554
Total interest on lease liabilities for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024 was R$14,750 (R$12,689 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023).
43
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
12.Property, plant and equipment
(a)Property, plant and equipment balance is as follows:
Vehicles
Lands, buildings and improvements
Machines, equipment and facilities
Furniture and fixtures
Computer equipment
Total
Cost
40,851
142,561
75,134
15,610
10,015
284,171
Accumulated depreciation
(31,349)
(14,698)
(26,817)
(7,198)
(7,521)
(87,583)
Balance at June 30, 2023
9,502
127,863
48,317
8,412
2,494
196,588
Cost
42,613
167,659
89,652
17,810
11,404
329,138
Accumulated depreciation
(34,155)
(21,805)
(29,566)
(8,516)
(9,332)
(103,374)
Balance at March 31, 2024
8,458
145,854
60,086
9,294
2,072
225,764
Depreciation expense of property, plant and equipment for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024 was R$14,985 (R$12,512 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023).
There were no indications of impairment of property and equipment as of and for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024.
44
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
13.Intangible assets
(a)Intangible assets balance is as follows:
Goodwill
Customer relationship
Purchase contracts and brands
Software and other
Total
Cost:
At June 30, 2022
451,974
301,477
21,846
56,373
831,670
Additions
-
-
-
5,025
5,025
Business combinations (i)
98,890
50,600
1,207
-
150,698
Other (ii)
(3,201)
-
-
-
(3,201)
Translation adjustment
(998)
(666)
(48)
(10)
(1,722)
At June 30, 2023
546,665
351,412
23,005
61,388
982,470
Additions
-
-
-
24,039
24,039
Business combinations (i)
115,658
59,212
-
35
174,905
Other (iii)
34,388
(10,987)
-
-
23,401
Translation adjustment
2,543
556
813
-
3,912
At March 31, 2024
699,254
400,193
23,818
85,462
1,208,727
Amortization:
At June 30, 2022
-
89,502
6,929
10,918
107,349
Amortization for the period
-
50,263
8,983
8,682
67,928
At June 30, 2023
-
139,765
15,912
19,600
175,277
Amortization for the period
-
38,089
2,642
12,287
53,018
At March 31, 2024
-
177,854
18,554
31,887
228,295
At June 30, 2023
546,665
211,646
7,093
41,788
807,192
At March 31, 2024
699,254
222,339
5,264
53,575
980,432
(i) Balances arising from business combinations (Note 18).
45
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(ii) Balance arising from the adjustment in the purchase price from acquisition of Agrozap, which occurred in the year ended June 30, 2022, The consideration for the acquisition was subject to post-closing price adjustment, based on the working capital variations of the purchased company.
(iii) Balance arising from the adjustment in the purchase price from acquisition of Casa Trevo Participações and Sollo Sul, which occurred in the year ended June 30, 2023. The consideration for the acquisition was subject to post-closing price adjustment, based on the working capital variations of the purchased company. As a result, the values related to customer relationships were modified due to changes in projections.
Impairment of intangible assets
For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, there were no indications that the Group's intangible assets might be impaired.
46
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
14.Trade payables
(a)Trade payables
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Trade payables - Brazil
5,224,243
2,268,420
Trade payables - Colombia
337,814
309,828
Total
5,562,057
2,578,248
Current
5,554,838
2,575,701
Non-current
7,219
2,547
The average effective interest rate used to discount trade payables for the three and nine -month period ended March 31, 2024 was 1.58% per month (1.58% as of June 30, 2023).
(b)Guarantees
The Group acquires guarantees with financial institutions in connection with installment purchases of agricultural inputs from certain suppliers. These guarantees are represented by short-term bank guarantees and endorsement to the supplier of CPRs obtained from customers in the sale process. The amount of these guarantees as of March 31, 2024, was R$1,037,393 (R$920,870 as of June 30, 2023).
(c)Trades payable - Supplier finance
During the year ended June 30, 2023, the Group signed agreements with financial institutions to negotiate with suppliers to extend the payment terms and discounting of trade receivable from its suppliers, with interest rates ranging from 1 and 1.5 per month. When trade payable is included in this transaction, such amount is transferred from "Trade Payables" to "Trades payable - Supplier finance". The Group did not sign supplier finance agreements for the period ended March 31, 2024.
During the nine-month period ended on March 31, 2024 the Group fully settled the supplier finance operation.
47
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
15.Borrowings
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Borrowing in Colombia
121,083
71,562
Borrowings in Brazil
1,202,693
893,913
Total borrowings
1,323,776
965,475
The Group's borrowings are contracted for the purpose of strengthening the working capital and have repayment terms scheduled in conjunction with the operating cycles of each harvest.
(a)Debt composition
Average interest rate March 31,2024 (i)
March 31, 2024
Average interest rate June 30, 2023 (i)
June 30, 2023
Debt contracts in Brazil in:
R$, indexed to CDI (ii)
14.51
%
687,823
16.62
%
725,563
R$, with fixed interest
14.33
%
104,391
8.76
%
8,590
U.S. Dollars, with fixed interest
7.26
%
410,479
4.03
%
159,760
Debt contracts in Colombia in:
COP, indexed to IBR (iii)
12.72
%
121,083
15.43
%
69,862
COP, with fixed interest
15.72
%
1,700
Total
1,323,776
965,475
Current
1,280,083
922,636
Non-current
43,693
42,839
(i)In order to determine the average interest rate for debt contracts with floating rates, the Group used the rates prevailing during the years.
(ii)Brazilian reais denominated debt that bears interest at the CDI Rate (see Note 7 for a definition of those indexes), plus spread.
(iii)Colombian peso-denominated debt that bears interest at the IBR rate (see Note 7 for a definition of those indexes), plus spread.
48
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(b)Movement in borrowings
At June 30, 2022
710,552
Proceeds from borrowings
1,142,492
Repayment of principal amount
(624,453)
Accrued interest
227,016
Exchange rate translation
25,756
Interest payment
(76,160)
At March 31, 2023
1,405,203
At June 30, 2023
965,475
Proceeds from borrowings
1,900,726
Repayment of principal amount
(1,618,396)
Accrued interest
175,599
Borrowings from acquired companies
61,793
Foreign exchange differences
2,915
Exchange rate translation
1,630
Interest payment
(165,966)
At March 31, 2024
1,323,776
(c)Schedule of maturity of non-current portion of borrowings
The installments are distributed by maturity year:
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
2024
726
2025
8,185
15,452
2026
3,495
1,376
2027
22,854
25,285
2028
9,159
Total
43,693
42,839
49
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(d)Covenants
The Group has no financial covenants related to borrowings as of March 31, 2024.
16.Agribusiness Receivables Certificates
(a)Composition
Maturity
Average interest rate 2023 (i)
March 31, 2024
Serie I
December 22, 2027
CDI + 3,00%
69,189
Serie II
December 22, 2027
14.20
%
351,912
Transaction cost
(17,352)
Total
403,749
Current
1,101
Non-current
402,648
(b) Movement in Agribusiness Receivables Certificates
At June 30, 2023
-
Proceeds from borrowings
420,000
Transaction cost
(17,741)
Transaction cost amortization
389
Accrued interest
15,608
Interest payment
(14,507)
At March 31, 2024
403,749
(c) Covenants
This debt includes covenants related to level of indebtedness of the subsidiary Lavoro Agro Holding S.A (This entity encompasses our Brazil Cluster operations) requiring it to maintain a net debt to EBITDA ratio of not more than 2.5 x to be calculated as of June 30 of each year.
17.Payables for the acquisition of subsidiaries
The purchase agreements for acquisition of subsidiaries include payments to the seller in the event of successful collection, after the acquisition date of outstanding receivables and certain tax credits subject to administrative proceedings.
50
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Consideration paid during the period ended March 31, 2024, net of cash acquired, was R$207,045 which includes installment payments for acquisitions completed in previous years in the amount of R$143,419 (R$162,317 on June 30, 2023, which includes payments for acquisitions made in previous years in the amount of R$106,764). All these payments are included in the "Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired" in the cash flows.
51
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
18.Acquisition of subsidiaries
(a)Acquisition in the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024.
The fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities, consideration transferred and goodwill as of the date of each acquisition was:
Fair value as of the acquisition date
Referência Agroinsumos (c)
CORAM (d)
Assets
Cash equivalents
8,135
15,352
Trade receivables
31,464
61,791
Inventories
43,680
47,481
Other assets
11,473
12,779
Property, plant and equipment
1,556
1,804
Intangible assets
30,494
15,003
126,802
154,210
Liabilities
Trade payables
56,137
79,298
Borrowings
32,429
29,364
Advances from customers
40,757
1,263
Other liabilities
4,168
10,259
133,491
120,184
Total identifiable net assets at fair value
(6,689)
34,026
Non-controlling interests
2,007
-
Goodwill arising on acquisition
106,794
15,847
Consideration transferred
102,112
49,873
Cash paid
67,112
20,000
Payable in installments
35,000
29,873
52
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(b)Fair value of assets acquired.
The Group estimated the fair value of significant assets acquired using the following valuation methods:
Item
March 31, 2024
Nature
Valuation method
Customer relationship
45,462
A loyal relationship between the acquirees and its customers, which translates into recurring purchases of products and services
Multi Period Excess Earnings Method (MPEEM)
Total
45,462
There were no differences between accounting basis and tax basis on fair value adjustments, and therefore no deferred taxes were recorded.
(c) Acquisition of Referência Agroinsumos
On February 28, 2023, the Group signed an agreement for the acquisition of Referência Agroinsumos Ltda, ("Referência Agroinsumos"), establishing the terms and other conditions for its acquisition.
The acquisition was completed on July 31, 2023. The Group currently indirectly owns 65.52% Referência Agroinsumos through Distribuidora Pitangueiras de Produtos Agropecuários S.A. which directly owns a 70% interest at Referência Agroinsumos.
(d) Acquisition of CORAM
On July 24, 2023, the Group signed an agreement for the acquisition of CORAM - Comércio e Representações Agrícolas Ltda., ("CORAM"), establishing the terms and other conditions for its acquisition.
The acquisition was completed on November 30, 2023. The Group currently indirectly owns 72.17% CORAM through Qualiciclo Agrícola S.A. which directly owns a 100% interest at CORAM.
53
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(e) Pro forma information (unaudited)
The following tables discloses the Group's revenues and profit or loss for the period assuming all acquisitions completed during the period were completed at the beginning of such year:
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Revenues
383,112
8,356,011
Profit (loss) for the period
(10,084)
(103,300)
(f) Revenues and results from new subsidiaries
The revenues and profit or loss of the acquisitions from the acquisition date through the end of the fiscal year in which the acquisition was completed and included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss are as follows:
Acquisitions in the period ended March 31, 2024:
Revenues
Profit (loss)
Period from
Referência Agroinsumos
256,567
28,078
July, 2023
CORAM
56,443
1,560
November, 2023
Total
313,010
29,638
Acquisitions in the period ended March 31, 2023:
Revenues
Profit (loss)
Period from
Provecampo
23,913
2,869
August, 2022
Floema
185,777
14,564
August, 2022
Casa Trevo
110,705
(546)
September, 2022
Sollo Sul
108,738
(11,693)
December, 2022
Dissul
6,307
60
December, 2022
Total
435,440
5,254
(g) Signed agreement for future acquisitions
54
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
The Group signed an agreement on August 25, 2022, for the acquisition of an 82% interest in NS Agro S.A. ("NS Agro"), establishing the terms and other conditions for its acquisition. The precedent conditions for this transaction were not completed by August 31, 2023 and the parties subsequently canceled the agreement. As a result, the consideration which was transferred in advance for this acquisition amounting to R$14,924 was not recovered and was therefore transferred to other operating income during the nine-month period ended on March 31, 2024.
19. Accounting considerations related to the SPAC Transaction
On February 28, 2023, Lavoro and TPB Acquisition Corp, consummated a capital reorganization transaction (as described in note 1.b to the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023). Warrants and forward purchase agreements were assumed in the SPAC Transaction (See Note 22 to the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023).
Warrants
TPB Acquisition Corp, issued 10,083,606 public and private warrants to certain of its shareholders and its maturity is February 28, 2028. Such public and private warrants were assumed by Lavoro as a result of the SPAC Transaction. The outstanding warrants as of March 31, 2024, is 10,083,592 and aggregate fair value of the private and public warrants is 25,956, and the warrants are reported in the consolidated statement of financial position as warrant liabilities under non-current liabilities. For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Group recognized a gain of R$10,491 related to changes to the fair value of public warrants and private warrants. The fair value of the warrants was calculated based on the listed market price of such warrants.
Forward share purchase agreements
TPB Acquisition Corp, entered into certain Forward Share Purchase Agreements with certain shareholders of TPB Acquisition Corp., in which TPB Acquisition Corp. agreed to purchase, in the aggregate, up to 2,830,750 of TPB Acquisition Corp,'s Class A Ordinary Shares held by those equity holders, either after 24 months after closing of the SPAC Transaction or after meeting certain criteria as defined in the Forward Share Purchase Agreements. Such Forward Share Purchase Agreements were assumed by Lavoro, whereby Lavoro agreed to purchase the same number of Lavoro's ordinary shares under the same conditions as defined in those Forward Share Purchase Agreements. Lavoro placed a designated balance of funds into an escrow account at the closing of the SPAC Transaction for the purpose acquiring such shares.
Lavoro's Ordinary Shares subject to the Forward Share Purchase Agreement are considered financial liabilities and are recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position as Liability for FPA Shares in non-current liabilities at the amounts deposited in the escrow account. The designated balance of funds in the escrow account is reported in the consolidated statement of financial position as restricted
55
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
cash. The amount of Liability for FPA Shares and the restricted cash was R$150,339 as of March 31, 2024.
20. Income taxes
(a)Reconciliation of income taxes expense
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(483,019)
(192,265)
Statutory rate (i)
34%
34%
Income taxes at statutory rate
164,226
66,324
Unrecognized deferred tax asset (ii)
(123,876)
(162,506)
Difference from income taxes calculation based on taxable profit computed as a percentage of gross revenue
(45)
11,023
Deferred income taxes over goodwill tax recoverable
(5,139)
(5,044)
Tax benefit (iii)
71,130
163,963
Other
(6,034)
(3,543)
Income tax expense
100,262
70,217
Income tax and social contribution effective rate
-20.76%
35.84%
Current income taxes
23,642
(17,921)
Deferred income taxes
76,620
88,138
(i)The effective tax rate reconciliation considers the statutory income taxes rates in Brazil, due to the significance of the Brazilian operation when compared to Colombia, The difference to reconcile the effective rate to the Colombian statutory rate (35%) is included in others.
(ii)For March 31, 2023, the Group did not recognize deferred tax assets from certain subsidiaries that is unlikely that will generate future taxable income in the foreseeable future. In addition to that, in the third quarter of 2024, the Group ceased to recognize deferred taxes assets for all subsidiaries based on the recoverability analysis performed. The amount of unrecognized credits of R$ 310,784 for March 31, 2024 (R$160,600 for March 31, 2023).
(iii)This amount reflects the tax benefit from the deduction of the ICMS tax benefits in the calculation of the income tax (See Note 9).
56
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(b)Deferred income taxes balances
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Deferred assets and liabilities:
Amortization of fair value adjustment
62,926
66,065
Tax losses
222,847
123,072
Allowance for expected credit losses
68,177
49,026
Adjustment to present value
7,476
14,222
Provision for management bonuses
12,654
22,182
Allowance for inventory losses
5,693
3,841
Financial effect on derivatives
2,182
(1,468)
Fair value of commodity forward contracts
(6,301)
31,343
Unrealized exchange gains or losses
(1,808)
(7,618)
Unrealized profit in Inventories
22,163
(11,121)
Amortized right-of-use assets
5,142
6,273
Deferred tax on goodwill
(11,366)
(2,067)
Other provisions
3,635
22,981
Deferred income tax assets, net
410,991
329,082
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
(17,571)
(12,351)
Deferred income tax assets, net
393,420
316,731
Deferred income tax and social contribution
At June 30, 2022
193,495
Recognized in the statement of profit or loss
128,362
Deferred tax from acquired companies
(5,126)
At June 30, 2023
316,731
Recognized in the statement of profit or loss
76,689
At March 31, 2024
393,420
57
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
The aging analysis of net deferred income tax is as follow:
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Up to 1 year
170,573
185,123
Over 1 year
222,847
131,608
Total
393,420
316,731
21. Provisions for contingencies
Probable losses
The balance of probable losses from civil, tax, labor and environmental contingencies recognized by the Group is as follow:
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Civil
1,989
-
Tax
2,629
9
Labor
9,305
8,801
Environmental
117
35
Total
14,040
8,845
Possible losses
The Group is a party to various proceedings involving tax, environmental, labor and other matters that were assessed by management, under advice of legal counsel, as possibly leading to losses. Possible losses from contingencies amounted to R$144,900 and R$77,724 as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
22. Advances from customers
Advances from customers arise from the "Cash sale" modality, in which rural producers advance payments to the Group at the beginning of a harvest, before the billing of agricultural inputs. These advances are settled in the short term.
58
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(a)Movement in the period
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Opening balance
488,578
320,560
Revenue recognized that was included in the contract liability balance at the beginning of the period
(656,759)
(320,560)
Increase in advances
525,922
427,463
Advances from acquired companies
42,020
61,115
Ending balance
399,761
488,578
23. Related parties
Related parties of the Group that have receivable, payable or other balances are either (i) Non-controlling shareholders, (ii) Patria Investments Limited, which manages the funds that control the Group, or (iii) Key management personnel.
(a)Breakdown of assets and liabilities:
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Assets
Trade receivables (i)
25,959
24,487
Total assets
25,959
24,487
Liabilities
Trade payables (i)
4,993
1,675
Advances from customers (i)
6,859
-
Payables for the acquisition of subsidiaries (ii)
83,085
100,287
Total liabilities
94,937
101,962
(i)Refer to commercial transactions in the ordinary course of business with non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries, Such transactions are carried at the same commercial terms as non-related parties customers.
(ii)Payments in installments to the non-controlling shareholders related to certain business combinations as described in Note 18.
59
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
(b)Statement of profit or loss
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Revenue from sales of products (i)
27,902
28,699
Monitoring expenses (ii)
(15,079)
(16,699)
Interest on payables for the acquisition of subsidiaries
(3,833)
(2,938)
Other expenses
(2,471)
(205)
Total
6,519
8,857
(i)Refer to commercial transactions in the ordinary course of business with non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries. Such transactions are carried at the same commercial terms as non-related party customers.
(ii)Expenses paid to the Parent in relation to management support services rendered by the investee Gestão e Transformação S.A. in connection with acquisition transactions.
(c)Key management personnel compensation
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Wages
13,524
10,433
Direct and indirect benefits
978
435
Variable compensation (bonuses)
16,737
23,677
Short-term benefits
31,239
34,545
Share-based payment benefits
13,454
6,927
Total
44,693
41,472
Key management personnel compensation includes payments to Group board of directors and the executive officers.
24. Equity
The fully subscribed an paid-in share capital as of March 31, 2024 is R$591, represented by 116,608,329 ordinary shares.
Ordinary Shares
Lavoro ordinary shares have a par value of US$0.001 and are entitled to one vote per share, excepted the 3,006,049 Founder Shares, that were detailed in Note 22 to the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023.
60
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
Other capital reserves
Other capital reserves is comprised of a reserve set-up by the Group share-based payment (an equity-settled share-based compensation plan).
Share based payment
Share Options
On August 17, 2022, the Group approved the Lavoro Agro Holding S.A. Long-Term Incentive Policy (the "Lavoro Share Plan"). Under the Lavoro Share Plan, individuals selected by the Lavoro board of directors ("Selected Employees") are eligible to receive incentive compensation consisting of cash, assets or share options issued by Lavoro Agro Limited, in an amount linked to the appreciation in the Lavoro Agro Limited share price at the time of the liquidity event, upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, as described below.
As of March 31, 2024, Lavoro has granted 42,102,065 share options as incentive compensation to Selected Employees, Share options granted under the Lavoro Share Plan will vest in the event the following market conditions are met (the "Market Conditions"):
(i)the occurrence of a liquidity event satisfying a minimum internal rate of return specified in the Lavoro Share Plan; and
(ii)the price per share obtained under such liquidity event must be greater than or equal to one of the following amounts:
(a)a pre-established reference price multiplied by three; or
(b)an amount calculated in accordance with a pre-established formula, in each case specified under the Lavoro Share Plan.
Moreover, upon the satisfaction of the Market Conditions, such share options will vest according to the following schedule (the "Service Conditions"):
(i)one-third of the options vest on the third anniversary of the grant date;
(ii)one-third of the options vest on the fourth anniversary of the grant date; and
(iii)one-third of the options vest on the fifth anniversary of the grant date.
The Lavoro Share Plan has a term of five years: if the Market Conditions have not been satisfied within this year, all options granted under the Lavoro Share Plan will be extinguished, with no further payment or incentive obligation remaining due by Lavoro. The consummation of the SPAC Transaction (See Note 1 to the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023)) did not satisfy the Market Conditions.
As of February 28, 2023, the shareholders of Lavoro approved the Lavoro Share Plan. As a result, Lavoro reserved for issuance the number of ordinary shares equal to the number of Lavoro Share Plan Shares under the Lavoro Share Plan, as adjusted in accordance with the Business Combination Agreement, in an amount of 1,663,405 ordinary shares.
61
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
The exercise price of the share-based payment is equal to the options price agreed with the employee in the contracts, representing the amount of R$1 monetarily adjusted until the date on which the liquidity event occurs.
The fair value of share options granted is estimated at the date of grant considering the terms and conditions using the Black-Scholes model, taking into account the terms and conditions on which the share options were granted. The model also takes into account historical and expected dividends, and the share price volatility of Lavoro.
The expense recognized for employee services received during the period and the number of options granted is shown in the following tables:
Other capital
reserves
At June 30, 2022
-
Share-based payments expense during the year
14,533
At June 30, 2023
14,533
Share-based payments expense during the period
910
Share-based payments reversal during the period
(1,356)
At March 31, 2024
14,087
Options granted
At June 30, 2022
-
Granted options
49,518,732
Canceled
(3,800,000)
At June 30, 2023
45,718,732
Canceled
(3,566,672)
At March 31, 2024
42,152,060
The weighted average fair value of the options granted was R$0.44 per option. The significant data included in the model were: weighted average share price of R$2.88 on the grant date, exercise price presented above, volatility of 33.88%, no dividend
62
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
yield, an expected option life of 3.37 years and a risk-free annual interest rate of 12.45%.
Lavoro Limited Restricted StockUnit Plan ("RSU Plan")
On May 26, 2023 the Board of Directors approved a long-term incentive plan (the "Restricted Stock Unit Plan" or the "RSU Plan") in which beneficiaries will be granted equity awards pursuant to the terms and conditions of the RSU Plan and any applicable award agreement. Each RSU, once all the conditions under the plan are met, shall entitle the participant to receive one share issued by Lavoro Limited at no cost.
The total number of shares that may be delivered to the participants within the scope of the plan shall not exceed five percent of shares representing the Group's total share capital.
On August 16, 2023 and September 28, 2023, (the grant date) the board of directors of Lavoro (the "Board") approved the RSU Plan, which provides for the grant of restricted stock units to participants identified by the Board.
The RSUs will vest according to the following schedule, except if otherwise established by the Board of Directors:
(i) one-third of the options vest on the third anniversary of the vesting date;
(ii) one-third of the options vest on the fourth anniversary of the vesting date; and
(iii) one-third of the options vest on the fifth anniversary of the vesting date.
In the event of termination/dismissal of the participant, all unvested RSUs shall be automatically extinguished with not compensation rights. participant, all RSUs whose vesting period has not elapsed on the date of such termination/dismissal shall be automatically extinguished without being entitled any right to compensation.
The fair value of shares granted was measured at the market price of Lavoro's share at the grant date.
As of March 31, 2024, the number of RSU granted is shown in the following tables:
RSUs granted
At June 30, 2023
-
Granted options
1,597,076
Canceled
(57,274)
At March 31, 2024
1,539,802
63
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
The weighted average fair value of the shares granted was R$27.14 per share.
The expense for employee services received during the period was R$13,900.
Earnings per share
Earnings (loss) per share is calculated by dividing the profit (loss) for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of common shares available during the fiscal year. Diluted earnings (loss) per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of common shares, presuming the conversion of all the potential diluted common shares.
The number of ordinary shares issued by Lavoro, as a result of the corporate reorganization is reflected retroactively, for purposes of calculating earnings per share in the period ended March 31, 2023.
The table below show data used in calculating basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to the equity holders of the parent:
Three-month period ended March 31,
Nine-month period ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Weighted average ordinary shares of Lavoro
113,602
113,602
113,602
113,602
Effects of dilution from:
Share-based payment (i)
2,109
1,606
2,150
1,606
Restricted stock unit plan (ii)
1,540
-
1,376
-
Number of ordinary shares adjusted for the effect of dilution
117,251
115,208
117,128
115,208
Loss for the period attributable to net investment of the parent/equity holders of the parent
(292,886)
(387,547)
(374,434)
(178,237)
Basic loss per share
(2.58)
(3.41)
(3.30)
(1.57)
Diluted loss per share
(2.58)
(3.41)
(3.30)
(1.57)
(i)Based on the numbers of shares reserved by Lavoro Limited to the Lavoro Share Plan, as explained above
(ii)Based on the numbers of shares reserved by Lavoro Limited to the Lavoro RSU Plan, as explained above.
The Group reported a loss for the three and nine -month period ended March 31, 2024, accordingly the ordinary shares related to the share-based payment and RSU Plan have a non-dilutive effect and therefore were not considered in the total number of shares outstanding to determine the diluted earnings (loss) per share.
64
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
All public and private warrants are out of the money as of March 31, 2024; therefore, the approximately 6,012,085 and 4,071,507 public and private warrants, respectively, were not included in the calculation of the diluted earnings (loss) per share. Similarly, the 3,060,662 Founder Shares, that were detailed in Note 22 to the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023, were not considered in the calculation of the diluted earnings (loss) per share due to the Group's market share price.
25. Revenue from contracts with customers
Below is revenue from contracts with customers disaggregated by product line and geographic location:
Three-month period ended March 31,
Nine-month period ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Inputs Retails sales
Brazil
1,730,024
1,847,866
5,884,776
6,263,798
Colombia
214,304
239,633
721,832
840,149
Private Label products
Crop Care
135,860
147,245
582,212
474,848
Grains (i)
Brazil
429,821
280,471
660,072
393,495
Colombia
3,240
1,213
38,184
32,894
Services
Colombia
32,575
9,727
90,606
27,146
Total Revenues
2,545,824
2,526,155
7,977,682
8,032,330
Summarized by region
Brazil
2,295,704
2,275,582
7,127,060
7,132,141
Colombia
250,120
250,573
850,622
900,189
(i)As explained in Note 7 (iii), the Group receives grains from certain customers in exchange to the product sold. The fair value of such non-cash consideration received from the customer is included in the transaction price and measured when the Group obtains control of the grains. The Group estimates the fair value of the non-cash consideration by reference to its market price.
65
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
26. Costs and expenses by nature
The breakdown of costs and expenses by nature is as follows:
Three-month period ended March 31,
Nine-month period ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of inventory (i)
2,215,725
2,114,075
6,762,623
6,459,093
Personnel expenses
168,185
178,519
442,718
477,004
Maintenance of the units
10,109
11,026
32,614
26,482
Consulting, legal and other services
26,365
34,226
86,699
84,460
Freight on sales
29,020
16,705
103,596
44,271
Commissions
17,436
15,840
70,871
43,771
Storage
4,202
2,387
14,981
5,404
Travel
7,885
7,725
25,278
24,543
Depreciation
5,276
4,272
14,985
12,512
Amortization of intangibles
17,707
17,244
53,018
52,921
Amortization of right-of-use assets
25,421
13,990
64,669
38,160
Taxes and fees
(3,202)
7,372
18,486
21,998
Short term rentals
(1,258)
9,878
7,468
24,187
Business events
(290)
1,889
5,597
6,819
Marketing and advertising
3,773
4,332
12,938
11,470
Insurance
(1,148)
1,309
5,615
5,683
Utilities
3,373
3,683
10,122
14,892
Allowance for expected credit losses
42,520
22,028
118,732
39,866
Losses and damage of inventories
(854)
4,958
4,149
11,061
Fuels and lubricants
8,572
8,003
24,325
21,860
Other administrative expenditures
18,347
(22,803)
46,029
19,374
Total
2,597,164
2,456,658
7,925,513
7,445,831
Classified as:
Cost of goods sold
2,247,938
2,152,758
6,875,929
6,533,610
Sales, general and administrative expenses
349,226
303,900
1,049,584
912,221
(i)Includes fair value on inventory sold from acquired companies, in the nine-month of R$729 and R$23,808 respectively for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.
66
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
27. Finance income (costs)
Three-month period ended March 31,
Nine-month period ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Finance income
Interest from cash equivalents
5,903
1,562
17,351
6,193
Interest arising from revenue contracts
114,337
90,231
275,607
229,681
Interest from tax benefit (see note 20)
-
1,047
17,735
11,437
Other
4,270
4,063
11,115
9,475
Total
124,510
96,903
321,808
256,786
Finance costs
Interest on borrowings
(49,208)
(77,040)
(175,599)
(204,845)
Interest on Agribusiness Receivables Certificates
(15,608)
-
(15,608)
-
Interest on acquisitions of subsidiary
(3,518)
(352)
(11,190)
(3,258)
Interest on FIAGRO
(2,107)
2,763
(18,064)
(22,171)
Interest on leases
(6,055)
(4,362)
(14,750)
(12,689)
Interest on trade payables
(194,349)
(156,755)
(517,806)
(435,931)
Other
(46,410)
(23,848)
(78,305)
(46,185)
Total
(317,255)
(259,594)
(831,322)
(725,079)
Other Finance Income (Cost)
Loss on fair value of commodity forward contracts
(49,345)
(7,712)
(69,126)
(12,686)
Gain on changes in fair value of derivative instruments
14,570
7,513
7,623
-
Foreign exchange differences on cash equivalents
383
(10,620)
8,629
(10,620)
Foreign exchange differences on trade receivables and trade payables, net
(16,179)
4,398
(5,011)
(3,307)
Foreign exchange differences on borrowings
(13,543)
8,862
(2,941)
8,862
Gain on changes in fair value of warrants
10,658
7,744
10,491
7,744
Total
(53,456)
10,185
(50,335)
(10,007)
Finance costs, net
(246,201)
(152,506)
(559,849)
(478,300)
67
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
28. Other operating (income) expenses, net
Three-month period ended March 31,
Nine-month period ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Listing expenses
-
(319,554)
-
(319,554)
Sales of fixed assets
-
(303)
3,163
1,289
Other operating income
1,993
(12,377)
20,742
17,740
Total
1,993
(332,234)
23,905
(300,525)
29. Non-cash transactions
The Group engages in non-cash transactions which are not reflected in the statement of cash flows.
Additionally, the Group reported non-cash additions to right-of-use assets and lease liabilities of R$94,187 in the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024 (R$65,213 in the nine-period ended March 31, 2023).
30. Subsequent events
•New financing transactions
Following March 31, 2024, and up to the date of this interim consolidated financial statements, several of our Brazilian subsidiaries have executed multiple financing agreements, with principal sum of R$48,8 million, with interest rating from CDI Rate plus 3.5% to 18.4% and maturities ranging from September 2024 to June 2025.
•Law 14.789/2023 - Tax benefits suspension
The federal government suspended the income tax benefit arising from ICMS deduction, with effects starting in 2024. Consequently, in 2024, the Group will no longer be able to benefit from the income tax explained in Note 9.
•Floods in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul (RS)
During the preparation of the Financial Statements, the Group monitored the impacts of the climatic catastrophe resulting from severe floods in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, which began in May 2024.
68
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
(In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except if otherwise indicated)
The physical structures of the companies located in the state have not been affected, with stores, warehouses, and products remaining intact so far. In particular, the production plant of adjuvants of Cromo Química in the city of Estrela (RS) has not suffered damage to infrastructure or inventory but stayed non-operational for a period due to lack of power and access to the plant. The operation has already been reestablished.
The future scenario is uncertain for upcoming plantings and harvests, with forecasts of negative impacts on future sales in various agricultural sectors, particularly regarding wheat planting. Significant loss of soybean volume yet to be harvested is forecasted, along with impacts on corn planting, and an estimate of rice productivity loss.
69
