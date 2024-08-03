Lavoro Limited announced the establishment of a new BRL 310 million (approximately USD 55 million based on current exchange rates) credit facility with a three-year term, financed through a new Agribusiness Credit Rights Investment Fund (FIDC-Fiagro). The newly established Lavoro Agro Fundo de Investimentos nas Cadeias Produtivas Agroindustriais (FIDC-Fiagro), established under Brazilian agribusiness investment fund regulations with the purpose of investing in agribusiness receivables sold to Lavoro. The proceeds from this issuance will be used to support Lavoro?s ongoing working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

This represents Lavoro?s second FIDC-Fiagro facility, following the inaugural BRL 160 million Fiagro established in 2022. The issuance, split into two series maturing in July 2027, is managed by Kanastra Administração de Recursos, with Itaú BBA as the lead coordinator. The offering is exclusive to primary investors such as Itaú BBA and Itaú Asset, with no plans for secondary market distribution.