Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lavoro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVRO   KYG5391L1023

LAVORO LIMITED

(LVRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-19 pm EDT
5.820 USD   -0.85%
08:01aLavoro Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call For June 1, 2023 At 5 : 00 p.m. ET
GL
05/03Lavoro closes partnership with Brasilseg to offer rural insurance to its clients
GL
05/02Lavoro Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Lavoro Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for June 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

05/22/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavoro Limited (Nasdaq: LVRO; LVROW), the first U.S.-listed pure-play agricultural inputs distributor in Latin America, today announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results on Thursday, June 1, 2023, after the market close.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its third quarter fiscal 2023 results on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET.

The live telephonic conference call can be accessed following registration via this link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ox7iv3gg. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.lavoroagro.com/disclosure-and-documents/events/.

About Lavoro

Lavoro is Brazil’s largest agricultural inputs retailer and a leading provider of agriculture biologics inputs. Through a comprehensive portfolio, we believe Lavoro empowers farmers to adopt breakthrough technology and boost productivity. Founded in 2017, Lavoro has a broad geographical presence, with distribution operations in Brazil and Colombia, and an emergent agricultural input trading company in Uruguay. Lavoro has around 1,000 technical sales representatives (RTVs), which meet with more than 72,000 customers on farms and at 215 retail locations multiple times per year to help them plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage their farming operations to optimize outcomes. Learn more about Lavoro at ir.lavoroagro.com.

Contact:

Fernanda Rosa
fernanda.rosa@lavoroagro.com


All news about LAVORO LIMITED
08:01aLavoro Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earni : 00 p.m. ET
GL
05/03Lavoro closes partnership with Brasilseg to offer rural insurance to its clients
GL
05/02Lavoro Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/02Lavoro Announces CFO Transition
GL
04/20Canaccord Genuity Starts Lavoro at Buy With $13.50 Price Target
MT
04/10Lavoro Reports First-Half Fiscal 2023 Results and Provides Full Year 2023 Guidance
GL
04/10Lavoro Limited acquired Floema Empreendimentos Florestais S/A.
CI
04/05Lavoro Rises 9.3% After Fiscal H1 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Jump
MT
04/05Lavoro Pre-announces Select First Half Fiscal 2023 Results and Sets Conference Call Dat..
BU
03/13Lavoro to Buy Controlling Stake in Referencia Agroinsumos
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAVORO LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 997 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 679 M 679 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 379
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart LAVORO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lavoro Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,82 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
Managers and Directors
Ruy Cunha Chief Executive Officer
Julian Garrido Del Val Neto Chief Financial Officer
Marcos de Mello Mattos Haaland Chairman
André Haddad Rizk Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Michael K. Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAVORO LIMITED0.00%679
CORTEVA, INC.-3.08%40 498
NUTRIEN LTD.-15.30%30 745
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-10.97%20 303
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.94%16 529
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-11.15%15 609
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer