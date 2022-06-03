Lavras Gold to open trading on June 6

Leadership team will launch two weeks of marketing that will include a corporate update webinar on June 7 and PDAC on June 13 to 15

TORONTO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) will celebrate its launch and new public listing when it rings the bell to open trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, June 6. The Company was spun out of Amarillo Gold Corporation, which was bought by Hochschild Mining PLC earlier this year.



Lavras Gold’s long-term objective is to unlock the gold mineral endowment of its highly-prospective Lavras do Sul Property in southern Brazil. Its immediate goals are to grow property-wide gold resources to at least one million ounces, drill-test five priority exploration targets, and consolidate its total number of shares outstanding.

“This a great way to mark our new start,” said Michael Durose, Lavras Gold’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s a very busy, exciting time: our share consolidation becomes effective next week and with two drills turning, we have a lot to look forward to.”

A recording of the opening will be shared on our YouTube channel after the ceremony.

June 7 webinar on LDS Project, exploration results, and plans

Durose will host a webinar on Tuesday, June 7 at 11:00 AM Toronto time to introduce the LDS Project and review exploration results to date.

Click the following link to register now:

https://6ix.com/event/get-to-know-lavras-gold-and-its-exploration-results/

Lavras Gold to participate in Emerging Equities VIP Event

The Company will participate in the Metals & Mining Investor Day at the Emerging Equities VIP Event at the RBC Canadian Open on June 10. High net worth investors, financial professionals, funds, and family offices are all invited to attend.

To learn more or register, visit:

https://investor.events/event-details/rbc2022/

Learn more about Lavras Gold at PDAC June 13 to 15

Join Lavras Gold in person at booth 2644 in the Investor’s Exchange of PDAC from June 13 to 15. The Investor’s Exchange will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The Company’s Leadership team will also host one-on-one meetings through the PDAC 2022 One on One Meeting Program of the Precious Metals Summit on June 14 and 15.

Learn more and register for a meeting at the following link:

https://www.precioussummit.com/event/pdac-2022-one-on-one-meeting-program/

Lavras Gold: Exploring to realize the potential of a multi-million ounce district in southern Brazil

Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of the Lavras do Sul gold project (LDS Project) in Brazil. Located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, the LDS Project is believed to host an alkaline porphyry gold-copper system. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares.

The Company’s vision is to maximize shareholder value by applying a sustained systematic and technically-based exploration program to the LDS Project and any other opportunities that may arise.

Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact information Michael Durose Annemarie Brissenden President & CEO Investor Relations 416-844-6284 416-844-6284 info@lavrasgold.com info@lavrasgold.com

DISCLAIMER

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements, including statements with respect to planned exploration activities and goals, the proposed Consolidation and the timing thereof, are only objectives and predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including the risks and factors that generally affect exploration and the uncertainty of exploration results and the ability to obtain regulatory approval for the Consolidation. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Listing Statement recently filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.