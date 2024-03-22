Last update: 03/22/2024
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. to be held on
04/22/2024
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
Instructions on how to cast your vote
This remote voting form ("Voting Ballot") shall be filled out if the shareholder of Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") decides to exercise the right to vote by remote voting, pursuant to Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81, dated as of March 19, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81") at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting (OEGM) to be held on April 22, 2024, at 2:00PM. In this case, it is indispensable that the fields above are filled out with the Company's Shareholder full name (or corporate name), CNPJ or CPF, as well as an e-mail address for possible contact.
In order for this Voting Ballot to be deemed valid and for the votes cast herein be computed in the OEGM quorum, it is crucial that: (i) all fields below are properly filled out; (ii) all pages are initialed; and (iii) the Shareholder or his legal representative(s), as the case may be and under the terms of the legislation in force, sign this Voting Ballot with electronic signatures through a digital certificate issued by certifying authorities linked to the ICP-Brasil.
All documents and information related to the OEGM agenda and the participation in the OEGM are available to the Shareholder at the Company's headquarter and on its website (http://ri.lavvi.com.br/), as well as on CVM's (https://www.gov.br/cvm/en?set_language=en) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (http://www.b3.com.br/en_us/) websites, pursuant Brazilian Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and CVM Resolution 81.
If the Shareholder, after sending the Voting Ballot, opts to attend the OEGM, in person or by his legal representative or proxy, to be held digitally through the digital platform "Ten Meetings" ("Digital Platform"), and vote, under the procedures and deadline set forth in the Call Notice, all voting instructions previously received from such Shareholder through the Voting Ballot will be disregarded.
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
The Shareholder that choose to participate in the OEGM by sending in the Ballot may (i) fill in and send the Voting Ballot, together with the necessary supporting documentation, directly to the Company, digitally, (i.a) to the e-mail address ri@lavvi.com.br, to the attention of the Investor Relations Department; or (i. b) through the Digital Platform; or, also, (ii) transmit the instructions for filling in the Ballot to the service providers able to provide services for collecting and transmitting instructions for filling in the Voting Ballot, namely: (ii.a) the Shareholders custody agents, if the shares are deposited in a central depository; or (ii.b) to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., as the financial institution hired by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services, if the shares a r e n o t h e l d i n a c e n t r a l d e p o s i t o r y t h r o u g h t h e w e b s i t e https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia- digital |
Telephone number for Shareholders: 3003 9285 (Whatsapp and telephone for state capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 720-9285 (other locations).
1. Submission of the distance voting ballot directly to the Company:
The Shareholder who choose to exercise their vote by means of a remote voting ballot may send it directly to the Company, (1) to send a digitized copy of the Ballot and the necessary documents to ri@lavvi.com.br , to the attention of the Investor Relations Office; or (2) through the Digital Platform, in which case the following steps must be followed: (i) access the Digital Platforms electronic address: https://assembleia.ten.com.br/913862187; (ii) register the following documents:
- individuals: identification document with photo and, if applicable, power of attorney; and shareholder position statement; (b) legal entities: copy of the current and consolidated bylaws or articles of incorporation and documents proving the regularity of the legal representation, as well as identification document of the legal representative(s) with a photo; and shareholder position statement; and (c) investment funds: current and consolidated regulations of the fund, bylaws or articles of association of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, observing the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents that prove the powers of representation (minutes of the election of the directors, term(s) of investiture and/or power of attorney), as well as identification documents of the legal representative(s) with the current and consolidated regulation of the fund, bylaws or bylaws of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, observing the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents that prove the powers of representation (minutes of the election of the directors, term(s) of investiture and/or power of attorney), as well as identification document of the legal representative(s) with a photo; and shareholder position statement; (iii) fill in the voting option fields; and (iv) confirm the vote.
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. to be held on
04/22/2024
The Voting Ballot and the supporting documents shall be sent to the Company in up to seven days prior to the date of the OEGM, that is, until April 15, 2024 (inclusive)
The Company will inform the Shareholder, by sending an e-mail to the e-mail address informed by the Shareholders in the Voting Ballot, within three (3) days of receipt the documents: (i) the receipt of the Voting Ballot, as well as whether the Ballots and the documents received are sufficient for the Shareholders vote to be considered valid; or (ii) the need to rectify or resend the Ballots or the accompanying documents, describing the procedures and deadlines necessary to regularize the remote vote, if applicable.
Pursuant to the sole paragraph of Article 46 of CVM Resolution 81, the Shareholder may rectify or resend the Voting Ballot or the accompanying documents, provided that the deadline for receipt by the Company indicated above is observed, that is, until April 15, 2024.
2. Transmission of the filling instructions of the distance Voting Ballot to the custodians or to the bookkeeping agent of the shares:
Alternatively to sending the Voting Ballot directly to the Company, Shareholders may send instructions for filling in the Voting Ballot to service providers able to provide services for collecting and transmitting instructions for filling in remote Voting Ballot, provided that said instructions are sent on or before April 15, 2024, or another specific date indicated by the respective service providers.
As such, voting instructions may be sent through the custody agent of Shareholders holding shares issued by the Company that are deposited in a central depository or, if the shares are in a book-entry environment, through Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. (book-keeper).
Shareholders should contact their respective custody agents and Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. if they need additional information.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.
The OEGM will be held exclusively digitally, via the Digital Platform, accessible at the following link, using video and audio: https://assembleia.ten.com.br/913862187
Detailed information on the rules and procedures for participation via the Digital Platform or by sending a Remote Voting Ballot can be found in the Management Proposal, available on the websites of the Company (http://ri.lavvi.com.br/), the Securities and Exchange Commission (https://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/).
The Shareholder who choose to exercise his/her vote by means of a remote Voting Ballot may do so directly to the Company (1) by e-mail to ri@lavvi.com.br, for the attention of the Investor Relations Office; or (2) via the Digital Platform: https://assembleia.ten.com.br/913862187
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.
E-mail:escrituracaorendavariavel@itau-unibanco.com.br
Website: http://itau.com.br/securitiesservices/assembleiadigital
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3rd floor -São Paulo/SP - Brasil
Shareholders Service:
3003-9285 (Whatsapp and Phone capitals and metropolitan regions) 0800 7209285 (other locations)
The working hours are on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: LAVV3]
1. (i) Approval of the financial statements accompanied by the respective explanatory notes, the management report the independent auditors' and the annual summary report of the Statutory Audit Committee for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: LAVV3]
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. to be held on
04/22/2024
2. (ii) Approval of the management report and the management accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: LAVV3]
3. (iii) Approval of the proposal for allocation of net income and distribution of dividends referring to the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: LAVV3]
4. (iv) Definition of six (6) members for the Board of Directors, in the event of election by majority vote or multiple vote, and this number may be increased by up to 1 (one) member, that is, to 7 (seven) members in
total, in the event of a request for a separate vote.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: LAVV3]
5. (v) Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to art. 141 of Law no. 6.404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses no or abstain, their shares will not be counted for the purposes of requesting multiple voting).
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: LAVV3]
Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates
Controlador
Elie Horn - Conselheiro Efetivo
Ralph Horn - Conselheiro Efetivo
Ovadia Horn - Conselheiro Efetivo
Miguel Maia Mickelberg - Conselheiro Efetivo
Nessim Abadi - Conselheiro Efetivo e Independente
Daniella Sasson de Figueira - Conselheiro Efetivo e Independente
6. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). - Controlador
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
7. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
8. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. to be held on
04/22/2024
shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
9. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.
Elie Horn
- Conselheiro Efetivo [
] Approve [
] Reject [
] Abstain
/
[
] %
Ralph Horn
- Conselheiro Efetivo
[
] Approve
[
] Reject
[
] Abstain
/
[
] %
Ovadia Horn - Conselheiro Efetivo
[
] Approve
[
] Reject
[
] Abstain
/
[
] %
Miguel Maia Mickelberg - Conselheiro Efetivo [
] Approve
[
] Reject
[
] Abstain / [
]
%
Nessim Abadi - Conselheiro Efetivo e Independente [ ] Approve
[
] Reject [
] Abstain
/
[ ] %
Daniella Sasson de Figueira - Conselheiro Efetivo e Independente
[
] Approve [
] Reject
[
] Abstain
/
[ ] %
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: LAVV3]
10. Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law 6,404, of 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of the board of directors).
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: LAVV3]
11. (xi) Proposal for setting the annual global remuneration of the members of the Companys management for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: LAVV3]
12. Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the establishment of the fiscal council).
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. to be held on
04/22/2024
Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda. published this content on 22 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2024 21:03:32 UTC.