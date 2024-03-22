Last update: 03/22/2024

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. to be held on

04/22/2024

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting form ("Voting Ballot") shall be filled out if the shareholder of Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") decides to exercise the right to vote by remote voting, pursuant to Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81, dated as of March 19, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81") at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting (OEGM) to be held on April 22, 2024, at 2:00PM. In this case, it is indispensable that the fields above are filled out with the Company's Shareholder full name (or corporate name), CNPJ or CPF, as well as an e-mail address for possible contact.

In order for this Voting Ballot to be deemed valid and for the votes cast herein be computed in the OEGM quorum, it is crucial that: (i) all fields below are properly filled out; (ii) all pages are initialed; and (iii) the Shareholder or his legal representative(s), as the case may be and under the terms of the legislation in force, sign this Voting Ballot with electronic signatures through a digital certificate issued by certifying authorities linked to the ICP-Brasil.

All documents and information related to the OEGM agenda and the participation in the OEGM are available to the Shareholder at the Company's headquarter and on its website (http://ri.lavvi.com.br/), as well as on CVM's (https://www.gov.br/cvm/en?set_language=en) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (http://www.b3.com.br/en_us/) websites, pursuant Brazilian Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and CVM Resolution 81.

If the Shareholder, after sending the Voting Ballot, opts to attend the OEGM, in person or by his legal representative or proxy, to be held digitally through the digital platform "Ten Meetings" ("Digital Platform"), and vote, under the procedures and deadline set forth in the Call Notice, all voting instructions previously received from such Shareholder through the Voting Ballot will be disregarded.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholder that choose to participate in the OEGM by sending in the Ballot may (i) fill in and send the Voting Ballot, together with the necessary supporting documentation, directly to the Company, digitally, (i.a) to the e-mail address ri@lavvi.com.br, to the attention of the Investor Relations Department; or (i. b) through the Digital Platform; or, also, (ii) transmit the instructions for filling in the Ballot to the service providers able to provide services for collecting and transmitting instructions for filling in the Voting Ballot, namely: (ii.a) the Shareholders custody agents, if the shares are deposited in a central depository; or (ii.b) to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., as the financial institution hired by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services, if the shares a r e n o t h e l d i n a c e n t r a l d e p o s i t o r y t h r o u g h t h e w e b s i t e https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia- digital |

Telephone number for Shareholders: 3003 9285 (Whatsapp and telephone for state capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 720-9285 (other locations).

1. Submission of the distance voting ballot directly to the Company:

The Shareholder who choose to exercise their vote by means of a remote voting ballot may send it directly to the Company, (1) to send a digitized copy of the Ballot and the necessary documents to ri@lavvi.com.br , to the attention of the Investor Relations Office; or (2) through the Digital Platform, in which case the following steps must be followed: (i) access the Digital Platforms electronic address: https://assembleia.ten.com.br/913862187; (ii) register the following documents: