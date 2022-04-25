Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : AGOE - Consolidated Vote Statement

LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/ME 26.462.693/0001-28

NIRE - 35.300.554.351

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY DISTANCE VOTE STATEMENT

General Shareholders Meeting (GSM) - 04/26/2022 at 11:00 a.m.

DeliberationsSimple Resolution

1. Approval of the financial statements of the Company, the respective notes and the independent auditor's report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Simple Resolution

2. Approval of management report and management accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Simple Resolution

3. Approval of the proposal for the allocation of net income and distribution of dividends related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Simple Resolution

4. Approval of the proposal for fixing the overall annual compensation of the management of the Company for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2022.

Simple Resolution

5. Definition of 6 (six) members, in case of election by majority or multiple vote, and this number may be increased by up to 1 (one) member, that is 7 (seven) members in total, in case of request for a separate vote.

Simple Resolution

6. Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141 of Brazilian Corporation Law?

(In case the shareholder chooses "no or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the purposes of the multiple vote request)

Election of the Board of Directors according to the slate of the controlling shareholder

7. Indication of all names composing the slate (the votes indicated in this field will be disregarded in the event that the shareholder holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place).

8. If one of the candidates on the chosen slate is no longer on it, can the votes corresponding to his or her actions continue to be cast for the chosen slate?

9. If the multiple vote election process is adopted, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages among the members of the slate you chose? [The shareholder should be aware that the equal distribution will consider the division of the percentage of 100% among the members of the chosen slate to the first two decimal places, without rounding, and that the fractions of shares calculated from the application of the resulting percentage will not be allocated to any candidate, being disregarded in the multiple vote procedure, in which case the shareholder may not vote with all his shares].

DecisionTotal Shares per

Resolution

Approve Reject

64,083,118 0

Abstain 22,632,200

Approve 64,083,118

Reject

0

Abstain 22,632,200

Approve 86,715,318

Reject 0

Abstain 0

Approve Reject

63,424,073 693,245

Abstain 22,598,000

Yes 64,117,318

No

0

Abstain 22,598,000

Yes 6,861,910

No 55,585,758

Abstain 24,267,650

Approve 63,591,052

Reject

526,266

Abstain 22,598,000

Yes 62,581,759

No 1,535,559

Abstain 22,598,000

Yes 62,280,689

No

0

Abstain

24,434,629

10. Visualization of all names composing the slate, to indicate multiple vote

11. Do you wish to request the separate appointment of a Board of Directors member, pursuant to article 141, 4th paragraph of Brazilian Corporation Law?

São Paulo, April 25, 2022.

Sandra Esthy Attié Petzenbaum

CFO & IRO

Elie Horn

10,380,115

Ralph Horn

10,380,115

Ovadia Horn

10,380,115

Nessim Abadi

10,380,115

Daniella Sasson

10,380,115

Miguel Maia Mickelberg

10,380,115

Yes

6,861,910

No Abstain

55,585,758

24,267,650

Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (ESM) - 04/26/2022 at 11:00 a.m.

DeliberationsSimple Resolution

1. Approval of the management's proposal to amend article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the capital stock increase approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 31, 2020, registered on September 9, 2020 at JUCESP, carried out within the authorized capital limit, as well as the cancellation of common shares issued by the Company, previously held in treasury, approved in a meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 6, 2021, registered on November 10, 2021 at JUCESP

Installation of the Fiscal Council

2. Approval of the management proposal for amendment and restatement of the Bylaws to include in article 19, as a matter under the authority of the Board of Directors, the deliberation, ad referendum the Shareholders Meeting, on the declaration of dividends or interest on equity to be paid to Shareholders, including interim dividends based on the net income from the current fiscal year, or interim dividends based on retained earnings or existing profit reserves.

São Paulo, April 25, 2022.

Sandra Esthy Attié Petzenbaum

CFO & IRODecisionTotal Shares per

Resolution

Approve

64,251,948

Reject

0

Abstain 22,598,000

Approve 7,464,589

Reject

0

Abstain

79,385,359