  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.
  News
  Summary
    LAVV3   BRLAVVACNOR4

LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(LAVV3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/26 04:07:00 pm EDT
4.980 BRL   -1.19%
04:45pLAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : AGOE - Final Summary Distance Voting Statement
PU
04/25LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : AGOE - Consolidated Vote Statement
PU
04/19LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Lançamento Verdant Parque Resort
PU
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : AGOE - Final Summary Distance Voting Statement

04/26/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/ME 26.462.693/0001-28

NIRE - 35.300.554.351

FINAL SUMMARY DISTANCE VOTE STATEMENT

General Shareholders Meeting (GSM) - 04/26/2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Deliberations

DecisionTotal Shares per

ResolutionSimple Resolution

1. Approval of the financial statements of the Company, the respective notes and the independent auditor's report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Simple Resolution

2. Approval of management report and management accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Simple Resolution

3. Approval of the proposal for the allocation of net income and distribution of dividends related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Simple Resolution

4. Approval of the proposal for fixing the overall annual compensation of the management of the Company for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2022.

Simple Resolution

5. Definition of 6 (six) members, in case of election by majority or multiple vote, and this number may be increased by up to 1 (one) member, that is 7 (seven) members in total, in case of request for a separate vote.

Simple Resolution

6. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate - Chapa 1

São Paulo, April 26, 2022.

Sandra Esthy Attié Petzenbaum

CFO & IRO

Approve Reject

96,298,592 0

Abstain 56,746,846

Approve 96,298,592

Reject

0

Abstain 56,746,846

Approve 153,045,438

Reject 0

Abstain 0

Approve Reject

129,565,130 688,808

Abstain 22,791,500

Yes 130,253,938

No

0

Abstain 22,791,500

Approve 128,404,233

Reject Abstain

0 22,791,500

LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

CNPJ/ME 26.462.693/0001-28

NIRE - 35.300.554.351

FINAL SUMMARY DISTANCE VOTE STATEMENT

Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (ESM) - 04/26/2022 at 11:00 a.m.

DeliberationsSimple Resolution

1. Approval of the management's proposal to amend article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the capital stock increase approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 31, 2020, registered on September 9, 2020 at JUCESP, carried out within the authorized capital limit, as well as the cancellation of common shares issued by the Company, previously held in treasury, approved in a meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 6, 2021, registered on November 10, 2021 at JUCESP

Installation of the Fiscal Council

2. Approval of the management proposal for amendment and restatement of the Bylaws to include in article 19, as a matter under the authority of the Board of Directors, the deliberation, ad referendum the Shareholders Meeting, on the declaration of dividends or interest on equity to be paid to Shareholders, including interim dividends based on the net income from the current fiscal year, or interim dividends based on retained earnings or existing profit reserves.

São Paulo, April 26, 2022.

Sandra Esthy Attié Petzenbaum

CFO & IRODecisionTotal Shares per

Resolution

Approve

130,396,055

Reject

0

Abstain

22,791,500

Approve

653,242

Reject 6,840,010

Abstain 79,578,859

Disclaimer

Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 20:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 787 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2022 212 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net cash 2022 344 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,09x
Yield 2022 13,9%
Capitalization 1 033 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,04 BRL
Average target price 10,15 BRL
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Horn Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Esthy Attie Petzenbaum Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Elie Horn Chairman
Ovadia Horn Director, Operations Director & IRC
Daniella Sasson de Figueira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.-2.89%210
VINCI1.28%56 586
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.00%36 253
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.32%30 347
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.85%22 514
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED1.16%19 512