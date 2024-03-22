LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 26.462.693/0001-28
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.554.531
CALL NOTICE FOR THE
ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
The Shareholders of Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") are hereby invited to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting ("Meeting") to be held on April 22, 2024, at 2 p.m., exclusively digitally, in which Shareholders may participate through Distance Voting Ballot or the electronic platform "Ten Meetings" ("Electronic Platform"), based on CVM Resolution 81 of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81") to resolve on the following matters on the agenda:
At the annual Ordinary Shareholders Meeting ("OGM"):
- Approval of the financial statements of the Company, the respective notes, the management report, the independent auditor's report and the annual audit committee report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023;
- Approval of the management report and management accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023;
- Approval of the proposal for the allocation of net income and distribution of dividends related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023;
- Setting the number of members of the Company's Board of Directors;
- The election of the members of the Company's Board of Directors; and
- Approval of the proposal for fixing the overall annual compensation of the management of the Company for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2024;
At the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting ("EGM"):
- Approval of the Reform and consolidation of the Bylaws with the aim of changing the rules of representation for entering into guarantee instruments, by amending articles 25 and 26 of the Bylaws, as proposed on the Management Proposal.
1. Documents available to Shareholders: The Company's management, in compliance with the provisions of articles 133 and 135 of the Federal Law, in the Bylaws, in the rules of CVM Resolution 81 and in the rules of CVM Resolution 80, as amended, makes available to the Company's shareholders ("Shareholders"), at least 1 (one) month prior to the scheduled date for the OEGM, the following documents:
- financial statements of the Company, the respective notes, the management report, the independent auditor's report and the annual audit committee report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023;
- the complete management proposal for the OEGM, and
- distance voting ballots.
The documents and information related to the above matters are available to Shareholders at the registered office of the Company and on its website (https://ri.lavvi.com.br), as well as on the websites of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br)and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).
2. Participation of Shareholders in the Meeting: Shareholders of the Company may participate in the Meeting, by themselves or through their legal representatives by:
- Distance Voting Ballot, for which the detailed instructions about the documentation required are available below as well as on the above mentioned
websites and on the Electronic Plataform website
(https://assembleia.ten.com.br/913862187); and/or
- Electronic Platform, by themselves or through their legal representatives, pursuant to article 28, §§2nd and 3rd of CVM 81, when the shareholder may: (i) to participate on the OEGM, even if the Distance Voting Ballot has been already sent or not; or (ii) to participate and vote in OEGM, observing that, in the case of shareholder who has already sent the Distance Voting Ballot, all the previous votes will be disregarded.
2.1 Participation through Electronic Platform:
Shareholders may participate remotely, via the Electronic Plataform with audio and video support, on the following link:
https://assembleia.ten.com.br/913862187
Shareholders must submit the following documents to the Company by April 20, 2024:
- if individuals: identification document with photo and, if applicable, power of attorney; and shareholder position statement; (b) if legal entities: copy of the current and consolidated bylaws or articles of incorporation and documents proving the regularity of the legal representation, as well as identification document of the legal representative(s) with a photo; and shareholder position statement; and (c) if investment funds: current and consolidated regulations of the fund, bylaws or articles of association of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, observing the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents that prove the powers of representation (minutes of the election of the directors, term(s) of investiture and/or power of attorney), as well as identification documents of the legal representative(s) with the current and consolidated regulation of the fund, bylaws or bylaws of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, observing the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents that prove the powers of representation (minutes of the election of the directors, term(s) of investiture and/or power of attorney), as well as identification document of the legal representative(s) with a photo; and shareholder position statement.
Note that Shareholders who do not submit the documents required for participation within the period defined herein, as per article 6, paragraph 3, of CVM 81 will not have access to the Electronic Platform.
Once the Company approves the registration, the shareholder or proxy will receive confirmation via email that it has been approved. If not approved, the shareholder or proxy will also receive an email explaining the reason for it and, if possible, how that shareholder or proxy should regularize their registration.
Considering the holding of the OEGM digitally and the availability of the Electronic Platform for virtual participation by Shareholders, the Company informs the following measures that it has decided to adopt:
- exemption from the need to send physical copies of the Shareholders' representation documents to the Company's office;
- exemption from compliance with the formalities of signature recognition, authentication, notarization, consularization and apostille of documents listed in the call notice relating to participation in the OEGM via the Platform; and
- permission to present proxies signed electronically using a digital certificate issued by certifying authorities linked to ICP-Brazil in the event of the constitution of proxies to participate in the OEGM, under the terms of art. 126, §1°, of the Federal Law
2.2 Participation through Voting Ballot:
In compliance with CVM Resolution 81, on this date Ballot were made available by the Company on the Company's websites (ri.lavvi.com.br), the CVM (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br) and B3 (http://www.b3.com.br) websites, in a version that can be printed and filled out manually, as well as on the Electronic Platform website (https://assembleia.ten.com.br/913862187), at version for digital filling.
Shareholders who choose to cast their votes remotely at the OEGM must fill out the Ballot made available by the Company, either manually or through the Electronic Platform, indicating whether they wish to approve, reject or abstain from voting on each of the items.
To be validly accepted, Ballots must be accompanied by the required documentation (as indicated in item 2.1. above) and must be sent to the Company or a service provider capable of collecting and transmitting voting instructions by April 15, 2024, inclusive, observing the procedures detailed in the Management Proposal.
3. Multiple Vote:
Pursuant to CVM Resolution 70, of March 22, 2022, the minimum percentage of the voting capital necessary to request the adoption of multiple voting is 5% (five percent). The option to request the adoption of the multiple voting process must be exercised up to 48 hours before the OEGM, that is, until 2 pm on April 20, 2024.
4. Information and Documentation:
The Administration's Proposal, with detailed information on the rules and procedures for participation and/or remote voting at the OEGM, including additional guidelines for sending the Ballot, as well as all documentation relevant to the matters that will be deliberated at the Meeting, in accordance with the Federal Law and regulations in place, are available on the websites of the Company (https://ri.lavvi.com.br/), the CVM (https://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/) and from B3 (https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/).
São Paulo, March 22, 2024.
Board of Directors
