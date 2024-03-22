LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 26.462.693/0001-28 Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.554.531 CALL NOTICE FOR THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING The Shareholders of Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company") are hereby invited to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting ("Meeting") to be held on April 22, 2024, at 2 p.m., exclusively digitally, in which Shareholders may participate through Distance Voting Ballot or the electronic platform "Ten Meetings" ("Electronic Platform"), based on CVM Resolution 81 of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81") to resolve on the following matters on the agenda: At the annual Ordinary Shareholders Meeting ("OGM"): Approval of the financial statements of the Company, the respective notes, the management report, the independent auditor's report and the annual audit committee report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; Approval of the management report and management accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; Approval of the proposal for the allocation of net income and distribution of dividends related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; Setting the number of members of the Company's Board of Directors; The election of the members of the Company's Board of Directors; and Approval of the proposal for fixing the overall annual compensation of the management of the Company for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2024; At the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting ("EGM"): Approval of the Reform and consolidation of the Bylaws with the aim of changing the rules of representation for entering into guarantee instruments, by amending articles 25 and 26 of the Bylaws, as proposed on the Management Proposal.

1. Documents available to Shareholders: The Company's management, in compliance with the provisions of articles 133 and 135 of the Federal Law, in the Bylaws, in the rules of CVM Resolution 81 and in the rules of CVM Resolution 80, as amended, makes available to the Company's shareholders ("Shareholders"), at least 1 (one) month prior to the scheduled date for the OEGM, the following documents: financial statements of the Company, the respective notes, the management report, the independent auditor's report and the annual audit committee report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; the complete management proposal for the OEGM, and distance voting ballots. The documents and information related to the above matters are available to Shareholders at the registered office of the Company and on its website (https://ri.lavvi.com.br), as well as on the websites of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br)and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br). 2. Participation of Shareholders in the Meeting: Shareholders of the Company may participate in the Meeting, by themselves or through their legal representatives by: Distance Voting Ballot, for which the detailed instructions about the documentation required are available below as well as on the above mentioned

websites and on the Electronic Plataform website

( https://assembleia.ten.com.br/913862187 ) ; and/or Electronic Platform, by themselves or through their legal representatives, pursuant to article 28, §§2nd and 3rd of CVM 81, when the shareholder may: (i) to participate on the OEGM, even if the Distance Voting Ballot has been already sent or not; or (ii) to participate and vote in OEGM, observing that, in the case of shareholder who has already sent the Distance Voting Ballot, all the previous votes will be disregarded. 2.1 Participation through Electronic Platform: Shareholders may participate remotely, via the Electronic Plataform with audio and video support, on the following link: https://assembleia.ten.com.br/913862187

Shareholders must submit the following documents to the Company by April 20, 2024: if individuals: identification document with photo and, if applicable, power of attorney; and shareholder position statement; (b) if legal entities: copy of the current and consolidated bylaws or articles of incorporation and documents proving the regularity of the legal representation, as well as identification document of the legal representative(s) with a photo; and shareholder position statement; and (c) if investment funds: current and consolidated regulations of the fund, bylaws or articles of association of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, observing the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents that prove the powers of representation (minutes of the election of the directors, term(s) of investiture and/or power of attorney), as well as identification documents of the legal representative(s) with the current and consolidated regulation of the fund, bylaws or bylaws of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, observing the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents that prove the powers of representation (minutes of the election of the directors, term(s) of investiture and/or power of attorney), as well as identification document of the legal representative(s) with a photo; and shareholder position statement. Note that Shareholders who do not submit the documents required for participation within the period defined herein, as per article 6, paragraph 3, of CVM 81 will not have access to the Electronic Platform. Once the Company approves the registration, the shareholder or proxy will receive confirmation via email that it has been approved. If not approved, the shareholder or proxy will also receive an email explaining the reason for it and, if possible, how that shareholder or proxy should regularize their registration. Considering the holding of the OEGM digitally and the availability of the Electronic Platform for virtual participation by Shareholders, the Company informs the following measures that it has decided to adopt: exemption from the need to send physical copies of the Shareholders' representation documents to the Company's office; exemption from compliance with the formalities of signature recognition, authentication, notarization, consularization and apostille of documents listed in the call notice relating to participation in the OEGM via the Platform; and permission to present proxies signed electronically using a digital certificate issued by certifying authorities linked to ICP-Brazil in the event of the constitution of proxies to participate in the OEGM, under the terms of art. 126, §1°, of the Federal Law