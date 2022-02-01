Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Participation in Live Webcast

LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/ME): 26.462.693/0001-28

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.554.531

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

PARTICIPATION IN LIVE WEBCAST

Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with Federal Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, the Resolution of the Securities Commission ("CVM") No. 44/2021, as amended, and Circular 7/2020-CVM/SEP dated August 26, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders of the participation by Company executives in the following online events:

Mrs. Sandra Attie, CFO & IRO, will participate in the live streaming channel TradersClub on 02 February 2022, at 6 p.m. (Brasília time). The main topics of the chat will be the Company's institutional presentation, last results, and the outlook of the real estate sector.

Access link: https://tc.com.br/

The Company also informs that no projections or material about the Company that is not yet public will be presented at the event.

São Paulo, February 01, 2022.

Sandra Esthy Attié Petzenbaum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Notice to the Market