Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAVV3   BRLAVVACNOR4

LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(LAVV3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Participation in Live Webcast

02/01/2022 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/ME): 26.462.693/0001-28

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.554.531

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

PARTICIPATION IN LIVE WEBCAST

Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with Federal Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, the Resolution of the Securities Commission ("CVM") No. 44/2021, as amended, and Circular 7/2020-CVM/SEP dated August 26, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders of the participation by Company executives in the following online events:

Mrs. Sandra Attie, CFO & IRO, will participate in the live streaming channel TradersClub on 02 February 2022, at 6 p.m. (Brasília time). The main topics of the chat will be the Company's institutional presentation, last results, and the outlook of the real estate sector.

Access link: https://tc.com.br/

The Company also informs that no projections or material about the Company that is not yet public will be presented at the event.

São Paulo, February 01, 2022.

Sandra Esthy Attié Petzenbaum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Notice to the Market

Disclaimer

Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 20:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
01/13LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Operational Preview 4Q21
PU
2021LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Institutional Presentation
PU
2021LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Launch of Grand Vitrali
PU
2021Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobili?rios S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Relevant Shareholding
PU
2021LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Operational Preview 3Q21
PU
2021LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Relevant Shareholding
PU
2021LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Institutional Presentation
PU
2021LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Launch of Wonder Ipiranga
PU
2021LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Operational Preview 2Q21
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 604 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2021 148 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net cash 2021 702 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,38x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 1 203 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,78 BRL
Average target price 12,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Horn Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Esthy Attie Petzenbaum Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Elie Horn Chairman
Ovadia Horn Director, Operations Director & IRC
Daniella Sasson de Figueira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.11.37%227
VINCI4.04%60 050
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.07%35 918
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 502
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED9.30%21 218