Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAVV3   BRLAVVACNOR4

LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(LAVV3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/21
5.54 BRL   -5.30%
05:34pLAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Relevant Shareholding
PU
10/14LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Operational Preview 3Q21
PU
10/08LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Relevant Shareholding
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Relevant Shareholding

10/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/ME): 26.462.693/0001-28

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.554.531

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RELEVANT SHAREHOLDING

São Paulo, October 21, 2021 - Pursuant to Article 12 of Instruction 358 of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM", or the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA ("Lavvi" or "Company"), a real estate developer, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company received a notification letter from Távola Capital Gestão de Recursos LTDA. ("Távola"), on the date hereof, informing that its participation in Lavvi has been decreased to a level below 5% (five per cent) of the total amount of shares.

The full correspondence sent is attached to the Notice.

São Paulo, October 21, 2021.

Sandra Esthy Attié Petzenbaum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Notice to the Market

Disclaimer

Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
05:34pLAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Relevant Shareholding
PU
10/14LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Operational Preview 3Q21
PU
10/08LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Relevant Shareholding
PU
09/17LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Institutional Presentation
PU
09/02LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Launch of Wonder Ipiranga
PU
07/14LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Operational Preview 2Q21
PU
06/08LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : Launch of Villa Versace
PU
05/04LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : LAVV3) added to Brazil Small Cap Index
CI
04/27LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : EGSM - Final Summary Vote Statement
PU
04/27LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S : EGSM - Consolidated Summary Distance Vote Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 620 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 164 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net cash 2021 661 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,65x
Yield 2021 4,70%
Capitalization 1 218 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,85 BRL
Average target price 12,98 BRL
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Horn Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Esthy Attie Petzenbaum Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Elie Horn Chairman
Ovadia Horn Director, Operations Director & IRC
Daniella Sasson de Figueira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.-36.34%220
VINCI12.43%61 167
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED40.24%33 914
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.83%30 643
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-8.77%23 544
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.76%22 956