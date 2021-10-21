Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Relevant Shareholding

LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/ME): 26.462.693/0001-28

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.554.531

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RELEVANT SHAREHOLDING

São Paulo, October 21, 2021 - Pursuant to Article 12 of Instruction 358 of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM", or the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA ("Lavvi" or "Company"), a real estate developer, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company received a notification letter from Távola Capital Gestão de Recursos LTDA. ("Távola"), on the date hereof, informing that its participation in Lavvi has been decreased to a level below 5% (five per cent) of the total amount of shares.

The full correspondence sent is attached to the Notice.

São Paulo, October 21, 2021.

Sandra Esthy Attié Petzenbaum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Notice to the Market