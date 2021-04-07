Log in
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários S A : Material Fact - Lavvi and Versace Partnership

04/07/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
LAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 26.462.693/0001-28

MATERIAL FACT

Lavvi and Versace Home present partnership in Brazil

The innovative design and superb craftsmanship of the Italian brand create a new take on

luxury living in São Paulo

An embodiment of the brand's intrinsic glamour, the Versace Home collection features exceptional designs that adds a dose of luxury to interiors. Founded in 1978, Versace is synonymous with instantly recognizable design, Italian savoir-faire and bold prints that add a hint of attitude to luxury. Versace's partnering with Lavvi and Cyrela, an exclusive Brazilian property developer, aims to bring the exclusive, fine-living concept to Latin America.

Lavvi finds luxury in hand craftsmanship and draws inspiration from the international hub of art, fashion, and design: Italy, the birthplace of Versace Home. Influenced by this aesthetic, Brazilian company brings the quintessential exuberance intrinsic to the Italian brand into the Viilla project. The interiors are characterized by sophisticated shades of white, black, blue, and gold and peppered with Versace codes. The high-end living areas are enriched with Versace Home designs, ranging from wallpapers and lighting to fine furniture - all proudly made in Italy.

The renowned architecture firm Aflalo & Gasperini created the projects for the two Villa buildings. Apartments in Villa Residencial range from 149 to 221 m², while penthouses span from 291 to 418 m². Villa Studios feature units between 28 to 32m².

Eduardo Machado, Lavvi's incorporation director, sees the collaboration between two companies as a perfect match. "All of these elements managed to convey a feeling of exclusivity

  • the location, design and assets work in synergy to make the project unique" he points out.
    Machado sees the experience and interiors as extensions of a personal style, which reverberates the Versace aesthetic to Brazil as a way of life: "It is a gift to São Paulo - featuring the first Versace Home project in Latin America".

Villa is one of the undertaking by Versace Home, which already has projects in Dubai, Australia, London, India, and Saudi Arabia.

Address: Av. Agami x Av. Ibirapuera x Av. Ministro Gabriel de Rezende de Passos

About Versace

Founded in 1978, the Gianni Versace S.r.l. is one of the leading global fashion design houses. Under the Artistic Direction of Donatella Versace since 1997, Gianni Versace S.r.l. designs, manufactures and distributes fashion and lifestyle products including haute couture, women

and men ready-to-wear, jewelry, watches, accessories, fragrances and home collection. Gianni Versace S.r.l. is part of Capri Holdings Limited global fashion luxury group. www.versace.com

Sandra Esthy Attié Petzenbaum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
