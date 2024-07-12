連結業績 Consolidated operating results

■主な関係会社の状況 Main subsidiaries and equity method affiliates 1.連結子会社 (株)ローソンストア100 *2 (株)ローソンアーバンワークス 1. Consolidated subsidiaries Lawson Store100, Inc. Lawson urbanworks, Inc. 設立日 Date of establishment 2013年11月 2013.11 2017年11月 2017.11 決算月 Fiscal year end 2月 February 2月 February グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1 100.0% 100.0% 「ローソンストア100」の店舗運営 「ローソン」 の店舗運営 事業内容 Business activities 及び指導並びに商品関連事業 Store operation business of LAWSON stores Store operation and merchandising function of LAWSON STORE100 他出資者 Other shareholders - - 2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5 2023.3-2024.2 2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.52023.3-2024.2 百万円/Millions of yen 百万円/Millions of yen チェーン全店売上高 Total net sales 9,165 8,530 35,813 4,797 5,314 20,294 営業総収入 Gross operating revenue 10,108 9,614 39,910 4,844 5,367 20,500 営業利益 Operating income 58 43 309 127 140 467 当期純利益 Profit 40 114 287 83 92 304 (株)ＳＣＩ (株)成城石井 *3 SCI, Inc. SEIJO ISHII CO., LTD. 設立日 Date of establishment 2012年7月 2012.7 1927年2月 1927.2 決算月 Fiscal year end 2月 February 2月 February グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1 100.0% 100.0% 食品総合小売業、 輸入、 卸売、 食品製造 事業内容 Business activities SCM機能子会社 及び飲食店の事業 Food retailing, import, wholesale, food manufacture Serving supply chain management of convenience store businesses and restaurant operations business 他出資者 Other shareholders - - 2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5 2023.3-2024.2 2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.52023.3-2024.2 百万円/Millions of yen 百万円/Millions of yen チェーン全店売上高 Total net sales － － － 24,836 27,201 100,630 営業総収入 Gross operating revenue 74,994 79,528 315,679 27,784 30,248 112,544 営業利益 Operating income 1,646 1,737 2,607 3,029 3,392 11,606 当期純利益 Profit 1,077 1,140 1,707 1,818 2,140 6,913 (株)ローソンエンタテインメント (株)ローソン ・ ユナイテッドシネマ *4 Lawson Entertainment, Inc. Lawson United Cinemas, Inc. 設立日 Date of establishment 1992年7月 1992.7 1999年10月 1999.10 決算月 Fiscal year end 2月 February 2月 February グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1 100.0% 100.0% チケット販売 ・ 情報提供サービス業、 事業内容 Business activities 音楽 ・ 映像ソフトの販売 映画館の運営及び関連事業 Ticket sales, e-commerce, advertising sales Operation of movie theaters and related business and other marketing activities 他出資者 Other shareholders - - 2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5 2023.3-2024.2 2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.52023.3-2024.2 百万円/Millions of yen 百万円/Millions of yen 営業総収入 Gross operating revenue 13,675 14,395 56,325 7,371 6,392 24,794 営業利益 Operating income 789 1,271 4,090 1,034 752 2,251 当期純利益 Profit 539 857 2,735 690 505 1,486

(注)

*1 グループ出資比率には、 (株)ローソンからの出資のほか、 グループ企業等からの出資を含みます。

*2 ローソンストア100事業全体の営業利益(社内管理ベース)は、 2024年度第1四半期累計で-238百万円となっております。これは、 (株)ローソンストア100の営業

利益に、 (株)ローソンの担当事業本部による社内管理上の営業利益を合算して算出したものです。

*3 (株)成城石井の設立日については、 創業時点を記載しております。 また、 上表中の決算数値は、 (株)成城石井に連結子会社2社の経営成績を合算しておりま す。

*4 2024年3月1日付でユナイテッド ・ シネマ(株)から(株)ローソン ・ ユナイテッドシネマに社名を変更しております。

Notes:

*1 Share of group companies includes investments from group companies besides investments from Lawson, Inc.

*2 According to our internal calculation, the combined operating income of LAWSON STORE100 business has made a total of (238) million yen in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. This total was calculated by adding the operating income of Lawson Store100, Inc. together with the operating income of Lawson, Inc.'s LAWSON STORE100 business division.

*3 It states the date of foundation of SEIJO ISHII CO., LTD. The operating result of SEIJO ISHII CO., LTD. includes a sum of operating results of 2 consolidated subsidiaries.

*4 United Cinema Co., Ltd. has changed its name to Lawson United Cinemas, Inc. effective March 1, 2024.