連結業績 Consolidated operating results
■主な業績と予想（IFRS） Results and forecasts for major financial indicators (IFRS)
2023年度/FY2023
2024年度/FY2024 *4
第1四半期/1Q
通期/Full year
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2023.3.1 - 2024.2.29
金額/Amount 前年比/YoY
金額/Amount 前年比/YoY
第1四半期/1Q
通期予想/Full year (Forecast)
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2025.2.28
金額/Amount 前年比/YoY
金額/Amount 前年比/YoY
チェーン全店売上高 (百万円) *1
665,009
106.6%
2,750,984
107.2%
699,591
105.2%
－
－
Net sales of all convenience stores (millions of yen)
加盟店売上高 (百万円)
600,205
106.5%
2,481,796
106.9%
631,208
105.2%
－
－
Net sales of franchised stores (millions of yen)
直営店売上高 (百万円)
64,803
107.3%
269,188
109.7%
68,382
105.5%
－
－
Net sales of company-operated stores (millions of yen)
営業収益 (百万円) *2
264,100
111.9%
1,087,964
108.8%
279,441
105.8%
－
－
Gross operating revenue (millions of yen)
営業総利益 (百万円)
140,533
113.0%
580,315
110.1%
150,107
106.8%
－
－
Operating gross profit (millions of yen)
(対チェーン全店売上高比)
21.1%
21.1%
21.5%
－
(Operating gross profit on Net sales of all convenience stores)
販売費及び一般管理費 (百万円)
114,286
105.5%
486,225
105.0%
123,978
108.5%
－
－
Selling, general and administrative expenses (millions of yen)
(対チェーン全店売上高比)
(Selling, general and administrative expenses on Net
17.2%
17.7%
17.7%
－
sales of all convenience stores)
事業利益 (百万円) *3
26,246
163.9%
94,090
146.3%
26,128
99.6%
－
－
Core operating profit (millions of yen)
(対チェーン全店売上高比)
3.9%
3.4%
3.7%
－
(Core operating income on Net sales of all convenience stores)
親会社の所有者に帰属する四半期利益 (百万円)
16,095
192.1%
52,148
175.5%
16,967
105.4%
－
－
Profit attributable to owners of parent (millions of yen)
基本的1株当たり四半期(当期)利益 (円)
160.83
521.08
169.55
－
Basic earnings per share (yen)
資本合計 (百万円) Net assets (millions of yen)
263,311
289,300
307,615
－
資産合計 (百万円) Total assets (millions of yen)
2,372,300
2,297,498
2,397,685
－
1株当たり親会社所有者帰属持分 (円)
2,591.07
2,845.30
3,027.79
－
Equity attributable to owners of parent per share (yen)
資産合計税引前利益率 ROA
1.0%
3.4%
1.1%
－
親会社所有者帰属持分四半期利益率 ROE
6.3%
19.5%
5.8%
－
流動比率 Current ratio
78.6%
70.8%
74.6%
－
固定比率 Fixed ratio
603.4%
556.3%
522.8%
－
親会社所有者帰属持分比率
10.9%
12.4%
12.6%
－
Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to toatal
assets
(注)
*1
チェーン全店売上高は、 (株)ローソン単体および連結子会社を対象とし、 国内コンビニエンスストア事業、 海外事業および成城石井事業の店舗売上
高等の合計を記載しています。 なお、 成城石井事業については直営の成城石井店舗のみを集計しております。
*2
営業収益は直営店売上高、 加盟店からの収入等の合計です。
*3
事業利益は、 営業収益から売上原価並びに販売費及び一般管理費を控除した、 日本基準における営業利益に相当する指標です。
*4
2024年7月3日付で公表いたしました 「株式併合並びに単元株式数の定めの廃止及び定款の一部変更に係る承認決議に関するお知らせ」 のとおり、
当社の普通株式は2024年7月24日をもって上場廃止となる予定であることから、 2025年2月期の業績予想は記載しておりません。
Notes:
*1
The net sales of all convenience stores include Lawson, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.Therefore, it is a sum of total sales of domestic convenience stores
business, overseas business and Seijo Ishii business. In addition, for Seijo Ishii business, it is a total of its company-operated stores.
*2
The gross operating revenue is a sum of total sales of company-operated stores, income from franchised stores and others.
*3
A profit indicator for operating income under Japanese GAAP that is calculated by subtracting the cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from
gross operating revenue.
*4
As publicly announced in the "Notice of Resolutions to Approve Share Consolidation, Abolition of the Provision on Share Units and Partial Amendment of the Articles
of Incorporation" dated July 3, 2024, the Company's common shares will be delisted on July 24, 2024. Therefore, the financial forecasts for fiscal 2024 are not
provided.
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
1
連結業績 Consolidated operating results
■連結損益計算書（IFRS） Consolidated statement of income (IFRS)
2023年度第1四半期累計期間 2024年度第1四半期累計期間 前年増減
Ａ.営業収益 Gross operating revenue
Ｂ＋Ｃ＋Ｄ
Ｂ.売上高 Net sales *
Ｃ.加盟店からの収入 Income from franchised stores
Ｄ.その他の営業収入 Other operating revenue
Ｅ.売上原価 Cost of sales
Ｆ.営業総利益 Operating gross profit
Ａ－Ｅ
Ｇ.販売費及び一般管理費 Selling, general and administrative expenses
Ｈ.事業利益 Core operating profit
Ｆ－Ｇ
その他の収益 Other income
その他の費用 Other expenses
金融収益 Finance income
金融費用 Finance costs
持分法による投資損益
Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method
税引前四半期利益 Profit before taxes
法人所得税 Income taxes
四半期利益 Profit
四半期利益（マイナスは損失）の帰属： Profit (loss) attributable to
親会社の所有者 Owners of parent 非支配持分 Non-controlling interests
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
Increase (Decrease)
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
264,100
111.9%
279,441
105.8%
15,340
161,648
112.0%
169,665
104.9%
8,016
66,946
108.4%
72,065
107.6%
5,118
35,505
118.2%
37,710
106.2%
2,205
123,567
110.6%
129,334
104.7%
5,766
140,533
113.0%
150,107
106.8%
9,574
114,286
105.5%
123,978
108.5%
9,691
26,246
163.9%
26,128
99.6%
- 117
618
75.5%
696
112.6%
77
1,191
109.2%
1,066
89.5%
- 125
408
124.7%
1,080
264.8%
672
2,452
107.0%
2,438
99.4%
- 13
412
466.5%
341
82.7%
- 71
24,041
173.4%
24,742
102.9%
700
7,900
142.3%
7,795
98.7%
- 104
16,141
194.2%
16,946
105.0%
804
16,095
192.1%
16,967
105.4%
871
46
-
- 21
-
- 67
(注)
- 「売上高」 は、 直営店売上高、 Eコマース売上高、 卸売事業売上高等の合計です。
Note:
- Net sales of company-operated stores, e-commerce business, wholesale business and others.
■販売費及び一般管理費の主な明細（IFRS） Selling, general and administrative expenses (IFRS)
2023年度第1四半期累計期間
2024年度第1四半期累計期間
前年増減
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
Increase (Decrease)
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
地代家賃 Rents
2,312
125.1%
3,005
129.9%
693
人件費 Personnel expenses
23,118
105.1%
24,500
105.9%
1,382
減価償却費 Depreciation *
48,912
100.7%
50,005
102.2%
1,092
広告宣伝費 Advertising expenses
4,326
146.1%
7,096
164.0%
2,770
販売手数料 Sales commission
4,776
117.7%
6,646
139.1%
1,870
その他 Other *
30,840
106.8%
32,723
106.1%
1,883
合計 Total
114,286
105.5%
123,978
108.4%
9,691
(注)
- 無形資産に係る償却費は 「その他」 に含めております。
Note:
* The other includes amortization of inttangible assets.
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
2
連結業績 Consolidated operating results
■投融資の状況（IFRS） Capital expenditure (IFRS)
2023年度第1四半期累計期間
2024年度第1四半期累計期間
前年増減
2024年度計画
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
Increase (Decrease)
Forecasts / 2024.3.1 - 2025.2.28
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
新店投資 New store investments
3,876
4,401
525
－
既存店投資
3,377
4,401
1,023
－
Existing store investments
システム関連投資
4,074
9,754
5,679
－
IT-related investments
その他 Other
3,406
509
- 2,897
－
投資小計 Subtotal
14,735
19,067
4,331
－
出資･融資
93
- 230
- 323
－
Investments and advances
リース Leases *
10,236
10,422
185
－
合計 Total
25,065
29,259
4,193
－
減価償却費
49,651
50,730
1,078
－
Depreciation
無形資産償却費
2,885
2,820
- 64
－
Amortization of intangible assets
減価償却費合計
52,536
53,550
1,014
－
Total depreciation and amortization
(注)
- リース債務の返済による支出は、 2023年度第1四半期累計期間は45,913百万円、 2024年度第1四半期累計期間は45,438百万円です。
Note:
* The amount of
repayments of lease obligations (consolidated) is 45,913 millions of yen in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 45,438 millions of yen in the first
quarter of fiscal
year 2024.
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
3
連結業績 Consolidated operating results
■連結財政状態計算書（IFRS） Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (IFRS)
2023年度
2024年度第1四半期
2023年度末からの増減
(2024年2月29日現在)
(2024年5月31日現在)
FY2023 (As of 2024.2.29)
FY2024 (As of 2024.5.31)
Increase (Decrease) from 2024.2.29
[資産 Assets]
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
流動資産 Current assets
715,868
815,788
99,920
現金及び現金同等物 Cash and cash equivalents *
432,464
506,715
74,251
営業債権及びその他の債権 Trade and other receivables
234,295
255,629
21,333
ファイナンス ・ リース債権 Finance lease receivables
7,707
7,553
- 154
その他の金融資産 Other financial assets
879
1,828
949
棚卸資産 Inventories
29,176
30,707
1,531
その他の流動資産 Other current assets
11,345
13,354
2,009
非流動資産 Non-current assets
1,581,630
1,581,896
266
有形固定資産 Property and store equipment
193,270
195,758
2,487
使用権資産 Right-of-use assets
1,058,069
1,057,968
- 100
投資不動産 Investment property
47,841
47,131
- 709
のれん Goodwill
52,258
52,863
604
無形資産 Intangible assets
64,003
65,243
1,239
持分法で会計処理される投資
6,665
6,300
- 364
Investments accounted for using equity method
差入保証金 Guarantee deposits
97,502
97,715
213
その他の金融資産 Other financial assets
8,399
8,704
304
繰延税金資産 Deferred tax assets
47,543
44,317
- 3,225
その他の非流動資産 Other non-current assets
6,077
5,892
- 184
資産合計 Total assets
2,297,498
2,397,685
100,186
(注)
- 2024年5月31日現在、 現金及び現金同等物には金融関連事業の459,847百万円が含まれており、 主にATM充填金として使用しております。
Note:
* The amount of cash and cash equivalents for financial services business as of May 31, 2024 is 459,847 millions of yen, most of which is used for refilling ATMs.
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
4
連結業績 Consolidated operating results
■連結財政状態計算書（IFRS） Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (IFRS)
2023年度
2024年度第1四半期
2023年度末からの増減
(2024年2月29日現在)
(2024年5月31日現在)
FY2023 (As of 2024.2.29)
FY2024 (As of 2024.5.31) Increase (Decrease) from 2024.2.29
[負債及び資本 Liabilities and equity]
流動負債 Current liabilities
営業債務及びその他の債務 Trade and other payables
預り金 Deposits received
借入金 Borrowings *
未払法人所得税等 Income taxes payable
その他の金融負債 Other financial liabilities *
引当金 Provisions
その他の流動負債 Other current liabilities
非流動負債 Non-current liabilities
借入金 Borrowings *
リース負債 Lease liabilities
その他の金融負債 Other financial liabilities
退職給付に係る負債 Retirement benefit liability
繰延税金負債 Deferred tax liabilities
引当金 Provisions
その他の非流動負債 Other non-current liabilities
負債合計 Total liabilities
資本 Equity
資本金 Share capital
資本剰余金 Capital surplus
自己株式 Treasury shares
その他の資本の構成要素 Other components of equity
利益剰余金 Retained earnings
親会社の所有者に帰属する持分合計
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
非支配持分 Non-controlling interests
資本合計 Total equity
負債及び資本合計 Total liabilities and equity
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
1,011,192
1,094,181
82,988
256,411
259,349
2,938
202,954
258,146
55,192
90,850
151,020
60,170
16,012
7,614
- 8,398
418,774
396,324
- 22,450
2,490
319
- 2,170
23,699
21,405
- 2,293
997,005
995,889
- 1,116
99
105
6
916,105
914,540
- 1,565
21,585
21,730
144
17,280
17,284
3
386
683
297
37,840
37,830
- 9
3,706
3,713
6
2,008,197
2,090,070
81,872
289,300
307,615
18,314
58,506
58,506
－
47,058
47,058
－
- 947
- 964
- 16
5,705
7,219
1,514
174,429
191,189
16,760
284,752
303,010
18,258
4,548
4,605
56
289,300
307,615
18,314
2,297,498
2,397,685
100,186
(注)
- 2024年5月31日現在、 借入金、 その他の金融負債（流動）には金融関連事業の394,500百万円が含まれております。
Note:
* The amount of borrowings and other financial liabilities (current) for financial services business as of May 31, 2024 is 394,500 millions of yen.
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
5
連結業績 Consolidated operating results
■連結キャッシュ･フロー計算書（IFRS） Consolidated statement of cash flows (IFRS)
Ⅰ.営業活動によるキャッシュ･フロー
I. Cash flows from operating activities
税引前四半期利益 Profit before tax
減価償却費及び償却費 Depreciation and amortization
減損損失 Impairment loss
受取利息 Interest income
支払利息 Interest expenses
固定資産除却損 Loss on retirement of non-current assets
営業債権及びその他の債権の増減額(マイナスは増加)
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
営業債務及びその他の債務の増減額(マイナスは減少)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
預り金の増減額(マイナスは減少)
Increase (decrease) in deposits received
退職給付に係る負債の増減額(マイナスは減少)
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability
銀行業におけるコールマネーの純増減(マイナスは減少)
Net increase (decrease) in call money for banking business
その他 Other
小計 Subtotal
利息及び配当金の受取額 Interest and dividends received
利息の支払額 Interest paid
法人税等の支払額 Income taxes paid
営業活動によるキャッシュ･フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2023年度第1四半期累計期間
2024年度第1四半期累計期間
前年増減
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
Increase (Decrease)
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
24,041
24,742
700
52,536
53,550
1,014
585
350
- 234
- 318
- 335
- 16
2,451
2,346
- 104
231
456
225
- 14,682
- 21,125
- 6,443
19,930
7,237
- 12,693
75,788
55,114
- 20,674
114
2
- 111
48,000
- 23,500
- 71,500
- 2,380
- 8,693
- 6,313
206,297
90,145
- 116,151
517
790
272
- 1,117
- 861
255
- 11,333
- 11,803
- 469
194,364
78,271
- 116,092
Ⅱ.投資活動によるキャッシュ･フロー
II. Cash flows from investing activities
有形固定資産、 使用権資産及び投資不動産の取得による支出
Purchases of property and store equipment, right-of-use assets and investment property
無形資産の取得による支出 Purchase of intangible assets
投資の取得による支出 Purchase of investments
投資の売却、 償還による収入
Proceeds from sales and redemption of investments
差入保証金の差入による支出
Payments for guarantee deposits
差入保証金の回収による収入
Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits
長期前払費用の取得による支出
Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses
その他 Other
投資活動によるキャッシュ･フロー
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
- 8,838
- 8,708
129
- 4,024
- 9,716
- 5,691
- 112
- 76
36
2,025
512
- 1,512
- 4,381
- 1,020
3,360
2,417
816
- 1,600
- 2,415
- 100
2,315
- 226
- 543
- 316
- 15,556
- 18,837
- 3,281
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
6
連結業績 Consolidated operating results
■連結キャッシュ･フロー計算書（IFRS） Consolidated statement of cash flows (IFRS)
2023年度第1四半期累計期間
2024年度第1四半期累計期間
前年増減
Ⅲ.財務活動によるキャッシュ･フロー
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
Increase (Decrease)
III. Cash flows from financing activities
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
借入れによる収入
51,141
640,850
589,708
Proceeds from borrowings
借入金の返済による支出
- 62,585
- 580,680
- 518,094
Repayment of borrowings
リース負債の返済による支出
- 45,913
- 45,438
474
Repayments of lease liabilities
配当金の支払額 Dividends paid
- 7,505
－
7,505
その他 Other
4
- 16
- 20
財務活動によるキャッシュ･フロー
- 64,860
14,714
79,575
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Ⅳ.現金及び現金同等物の為替変動による影響
IV. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
286
102
- 183
equivalents
Ⅴ.現金及び現金同等物の増減額(マイナスは減少)
114,233
74,251
- 39,982
V. Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Ⅵ.現金及び現金同等物の期首残高
399,523
432,464
32,941
VI. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
Ⅶ.現金及び現金同等物の四半期末残高
513,756
506,715
- 7,040
VII. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
7
連結業績 Consolidated operating results
■ セグメント利益（IFRS） Segment profit (IFRS)
2023年度第1四半期累計期間
2024年度第1四半期累計期間
前年増減
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
Increase (Decrease)
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
セグメント利益 Segment profit
国内コンビニエンスストア事業
19,967
152.9%
19,292
96.6%
- 674
Domestic convenience store business
成城石井事業
3,242
90.7%
3,625
111.8%
382
Seijo Ishii business
エンタテインメント関連事業
1,927
147.4%
2,264
117.5%
336
Entertainment-related business
金融関連事業
892
90.3%
337
37.8%
- 555
Financial services business
海外事業
212
-
576
271.5%
364
Overseas business
その他 Other business
3
-
31
950.2%
27
合計 Total
26,246
163.9%
26,128
99.6%
- 117
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
8
連結業績 Consolidated operating results
■主な関係会社の状況 Main subsidiaries and equity method affiliates
1.連結子会社
(株)ローソンストア100 *2
(株)ローソンアーバンワークス
1. Consolidated subsidiaries
Lawson Store100, Inc.
Lawson urbanworks, Inc.
設立日 Date of establishment
2013年11月 2013.11
2017年11月 2017.11
決算月 Fiscal year end
2月 February
2月 February
グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1
100.0%
100.0%
「ローソンストア100」の店舗運営
「ローソン」 の店舗運営
事業内容 Business activities
及び指導並びに商品関連事業
Store operation business of LAWSON stores
Store operation and merchandising function of LAWSON STORE100
他出資者 Other shareholders
-
-
2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5
2023.3-2024.2
2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.52023.3-2024.2
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
チェーン全店売上高 Total net sales
9,165
8,530
35,813
4,797
5,314
20,294
営業総収入 Gross operating revenue
10,108
9,614
39,910
4,844
5,367
20,500
営業利益 Operating income
58
43
309
127
140
467
当期純利益 Profit
40
114
287
83
92
304
(株)ＳＣＩ
(株)成城石井 *3
SCI, Inc.
SEIJO ISHII CO., LTD.
設立日 Date of establishment
2012年7月 2012.7
1927年2月 1927.2
決算月 Fiscal year end
2月 February
2月 February
グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1
100.0%
100.0%
食品総合小売業、 輸入、 卸売、 食品製造
事業内容 Business activities
SCM機能子会社
及び飲食店の事業
Food retailing, import, wholesale, food manufacture
Serving supply chain management of convenience store businesses
and restaurant operations business
他出資者 Other shareholders
-
-
2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5
2023.3-2024.2
2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.52023.3-2024.2
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
チェーン全店売上高 Total net sales
－
－
－
24,836
27,201
100,630
営業総収入 Gross operating revenue
74,994
79,528
315,679
27,784
30,248
112,544
営業利益 Operating income
1,646
1,737
2,607
3,029
3,392
11,606
当期純利益 Profit
1,077
1,140
1,707
1,818
2,140
6,913
(株)ローソンエンタテインメント
(株)ローソン ・ ユナイテッドシネマ *4
Lawson Entertainment, Inc.
Lawson United Cinemas, Inc.
設立日 Date of establishment
1992年7月 1992.7
1999年10月 1999.10
決算月 Fiscal year end
2月 February
2月 February
グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1
100.0%
100.0%
チケット販売 ・ 情報提供サービス業、
事業内容 Business activities
音楽 ・ 映像ソフトの販売
映画館の運営及び関連事業
Ticket sales, e-commerce, advertising sales
Operation of movie theaters and related business
and
other marketing activities
他出資者 Other shareholders
-
-
2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5
2023.3-2024.2
2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.52023.3-2024.2
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
営業総収入 Gross operating revenue
13,675
14,395
56,325
7,371
6,392
24,794
営業利益 Operating income
789
1,271
4,090
1,034
752
2,251
当期純利益 Profit
539
857
2,735
690
505
1,486
(注)
*1 グループ出資比率には、 (株)ローソンからの出資のほか、 グループ企業等からの出資を含みます。
*2 ローソンストア100事業全体の営業利益(社内管理ベース)は、 2024年度第1四半期累計で-238百万円となっております。これは、 (株)ローソンストア100の営業
利益に、 (株)ローソンの担当事業本部による社内管理上の営業利益を合算して算出したものです。
*3 (株)成城石井の設立日については、 創業時点を記載しております。 また、 上表中の決算数値は、 (株)成城石井に連結子会社2社の経営成績を合算しておりま す。
*4 2024年3月1日付でユナイテッド ・ シネマ(株)から(株)ローソン ・ ユナイテッドシネマに社名を変更しております。
Notes:
*1 Share of group companies includes investments from group companies besides investments from Lawson, Inc.
*2 According to our internal calculation, the combined operating income of LAWSON STORE100 business has made a total of (238) million yen in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. This total was calculated by adding the operating income of Lawson Store100, Inc. together with the operating income of Lawson, Inc.'s LAWSON STORE100 business division.
*3 It states the date of foundation of SEIJO ISHII CO., LTD. The operating result of SEIJO ISHII CO., LTD. includes a sum of operating results of 2 consolidated subsidiaries.
*4 United Cinema Co., Ltd. has changed its name to Lawson United Cinemas, Inc. effective March 1, 2024.
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
9
連結業績 Consolidated operating results
■主な関係会社の状況 Main subsidiaries and equity method affiliates
羅森投資有限公司 *2
Saha Lawson Co., Ltd.
Lawson (China) Holdings, Inc.
-
設立日 Date of establishment
2012年5月 2012.5
2012年11月 2012.11
決算月 Fiscal year end
12月 December
12月 December
グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1
100.0%
49.2%
中国における
事業内容 Business activities
コンビニエンスストア事業を営む会社の統括会社
タイにおけるコンビニエンスストア事業
Supervision of companies operating LAWSON
Operating stores "LAWSON 108" and "108SHOP" in Thailand
convenience store business in China
他出資者 Other shareholders
-
Saha Pathanapibul PLC.
21.3%
-
Saha Pathana Interholding PLC.
9.0%
-
I.C.C International PLC.
9.0%
-
Thai President Foods PLC.
7.7%
-
Others
3.8%
2023.1-2023.32024.1-2024.32023.1-2023.12
2023.1-2023.32024.1-2024.32023.1-2023.12
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
チェーン全店売上高 Total net sales
42,351
48,899
203,016
2,281
2,716
10,057
営業総収入 Gross operating revenue
55,312
66,313
269,129
2,552
3,012
11,337
営業利益 Operating income
- 407
- 117
2,359
- 46
- 23
30
当期純利益 Profit
- 826
- 415
81
- 46
- 22
34
Lawson Philippines, Inc.
(株)ベストプラクティス
-
BestPractice, Inc.
設立日 Date of establishment
2014年6月 2014.6
2004年3月 2004.3
決算月 Fiscal year end
12月 December
2月 February
グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1
100.0%
100.0%
事業内容 Business activities
フィリピンにおけるコンビニエンスストア事業
店舗の経営の実態調査 ・ 分析業務
Lawson's chain-store development and operation in Philippines On-site inspections
and analysis of
store
management
他出資者 Other shareholders
-
-
2023.1-2023.32024.1-2024.32023.1-2023.12
2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5
2023.3-2024.2
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
チェーン全店売上高 Total net sales
1,341
2,035
6,444
－
－
－
営業総収入 Gross operating revenue
1,328
2,024
6,608
170
191
760
営業利益 Operating income
- 156
- 134
- 371
- 0
0
55
当期純利益 Profit
- 142
- 228
- 501
10
6
36
(注)
*1 グループ出資比率には、 (株)ローソンからの出資のほか、 グループ企業等からの出資を含みます。
*2 羅森投資有限公司の上表中の決算数値は、 羅森投資有限公司に、 中国における連結子会社14社及び持分法適用会社7社の経営成績等を合算しております。 主な連結子会社の営業利益は、 下表の通りです。
Notes:
*1 Share of group companies includes investments from group companies besides investments from Lawson, Inc.
*2 The operating result of Lawson (China) Holdings, Inc. includes a sum of the operating results of 14 consolidated subsidiaries and 7 equity method affiliates. The operating income of main consolidated subsidiaries is shown in the table below.
中国における主な連結子会社の営業利益 Operating income of main consolidated subsidiaries in China *
連結子会社
グループ出資比率
2023.1-2023.3
2024.1-2024.3
2023.1-2023.12
Consolidated subsidiaries
Share of group companies
百万円/Millions of yen
上海羅森便利有限公司
100.0%
Shanghai Lawson, Inc.
重慶羅森便利店有限公司
100.0%
Chongqing Lawson, Inc.
大連羅森便利店有限公司
98.3%
Dalian Lawson, Inc.
羅森(北京)有限公司
64.8%
Beijing Lawson, Inc.
(注)
-
各社の単体の数値です。
Note:
- Figures for each company on a non-consolidated basis.
- 95
460
1,844
222
192
771
20
- 17
370
262
127
1,341
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lawson Inc. published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 06:24:03 UTC.