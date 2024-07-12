連結業績 Consolidated operating results

■主業績予想（IFRS） Results and forecasts for major financial indicators (IFRS)

2023年度/FY2023

2024年度/FY2024 *4

第1四半期/1Q

通期/Full year

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2023.3.1 - 2024.2.29

金額/Amount 前年比/YoY

金額/Amount 前年比/YoY

第1四半期/1Q

通期予想/Full year (Forecast)

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2025.2.28

金額/Amount 前年比/YoY

金額/Amount 前年比/YoY

チェーン全店売上高 (百万円) *1

665,009

106.6%

2,750,984

107.2%

699,591

105.2%

Net sales of all convenience stores (millions of yen)

加盟店売上高 (百万円)

600,205

106.5%

2,481,796

106.9%

631,208

105.2%

Net sales of franchised stores (millions of yen)

直営店売上高 (百万円)

64,803

107.3%

269,188

109.7%

68,382

105.5%

Net sales of company-operated stores (millions of yen)

営業収益 (百万円) *2

264,100

111.9%

1,087,964

108.8%

279,441

105.8%

Gross operating revenue (millions of yen)

営業総利益 (百万円)

140,533

113.0%

580,315

110.1%

150,107

106.8%

Operating gross profit (millions of yen)

(対チェーン全店売上高比)

21.1%

21.1%

21.5%

(Operating gross profit on Net sales of all convenience stores)

販売費及一般管理費 (百万円)

114,286

105.5%

486,225

105.0%

123,978

108.5%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (millions of yen)

(対チェーン全店売上高比)

(Selling, general and administrative expenses on Net

17.2%

17.7%

17.7%

sales of all convenience stores)

事業利益 (百万円) *3

26,246

163.9%

94,090

146.3%

26,128

99.6%

Core operating profit (millions of yen)

(対チェーン全店売上高比)

3.9%

3.4%

3.7%

(Core operating income on Net sales of all convenience stores)

親会社所有者帰属する四半期利益 (百万円)

16,095

192.1%

52,148

175.5%

16,967

105.4%

Profit attributable to owners of parent (millions of yen)

基本的1株当たり四半期(当期)利益 (円)

160.83

521.08

169.55

Basic earnings per share (yen)

資本合計 (百万円) Net assets (millions of yen)

263,311

289,300

307,615

資産合計 (百万円) Total assets (millions of yen)

2,372,300

2,297,498

2,397,685

1株当たり親会社所有者帰属持分 (円)

2,591.07

2,845.30

3,027.79

Equity attributable to owners of parent per share (yen)

資産合計税引前利益率 ROA

1.0%

3.4%

1.1%

親会社所有者帰属持分四半期利益率 ROE

6.3%

19.5%

5.8%

流動比率 Current ratio

78.6%

70.8%

74.6%

固定比率 Fixed ratio

603.4%

556.3%

522.8%

親会社所有者帰属持分比率

10.9%

12.4%

12.6%

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to toatal

assets

(注)

*1

チェーン全店売上高は、 (株)ローソン単体および連結子会社対象とし、 国内コンビニエンスストア事業海外事業および成城石井事業店舗売上

高等合計記載しています。 なお、 成城石井事業については直営成城石井店舗のみを集計しております。

*2

営業収益直営店売上高 加盟店からの収入等合計です。

*3

事業利益は、 営業収益から売上原価並びに販売費及一般管理費控除した、 日本基準における営業利益相当する指標です。

*4

2024年7月3日付公表いたしました 「株式併合並びに単元株式数めの廃止及定款一部変更承認決議するおらせ」 のとおり、

当社普通株式2024年7月24日をもって上場廃止となる予定であることから、 2025年2月期業績予想記載しておりません。

Notes:

*1

The net sales of all convenience stores include Lawson, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.Therefore, it is a sum of total sales of domestic convenience stores

business, overseas business and Seijo Ishii business. In addition, for Seijo Ishii business, it is a total of its company-operated stores.

*2

The gross operating revenue is a sum of total sales of company-operated stores, income from franchised stores and others.

*3

A profit indicator for operating income under Japanese GAAP that is calculated by subtracting the cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from

gross operating revenue.

*4

As publicly announced in the "Notice of Resolutions to Approve Share Consolidation, Abolition of the Provision on Share Units and Partial Amendment of the Articles

of Incorporation" dated July 3, 2024, the Company's common shares will be delisted on July 24, 2024. Therefore, the financial forecasts for fiscal 2024 are not

provided.

連結業績 Consolidated operating results

■連結損益計算書（IFRS） Consolidated statement of income (IFRS)

2023年度第1四半期累計期間 2024年度第1四半期累計期間 前年増減

Ａ.営業収益 Gross operating revenue

Ｂ＋Ｃ＋Ｄ

Ｂ.売上高 Net sales *

Ｃ.加盟店からの収入 Income from franchised stores

Ｄ.その営業収入 Other operating revenue

Ｅ.売上原価 Cost of sales

Ｆ.営業総利益 Operating gross profit

Ａ－Ｅ

Ｇ.販売費及一般管理費 Selling, general and administrative expenses

Ｈ.事業利益 Core operating profit

Ｆ－Ｇ

その収益 Other income

その費用 Other expenses

金融収益 Finance income

金融費用 Finance costs

持分法による投資損益

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method

税引前四半期利益 Profit before taxes

法人所得税 Income taxes

四半期利益 Profit

四半期利益（マイナスは損失）帰属： Profit (loss) attributable to

親会社所有者 Owners of parent 非支配持分 Non-controlling interests

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

Increase (Decrease)

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

264,100

111.9%

279,441

105.8%

15,340

161,648

112.0%

169,665

104.9%

8,016

66,946

108.4%

72,065

107.6%

5,118

35,505

118.2%

37,710

106.2%

2,205

123,567

110.6%

129,334

104.7%

5,766

140,533

113.0%

150,107

106.8%

9,574

114,286

105.5%

123,978

108.5%

9,691

26,246

163.9%

26,128

99.6%

- 117

618

75.5%

696

112.6%

77

1,191

109.2%

1,066

89.5%

- 125

408

124.7%

1,080

264.8%

672

2,452

107.0%

2,438

99.4%

- 13

412

466.5%

341

82.7%

- 71

24,041

173.4%

24,742

102.9%

700

7,900

142.3%

7,795

98.7%

- 104

16,141

194.2%

16,946

105.0%

804

16,095

192.1%

16,967

105.4%

871

46

-

- 21

-

- 67

(注)

  • 売上高」 は、 直営店売上高 Eコマース売上高 卸売事業売上高等合計です。

Note:

  • Net sales of company-operated stores, e-commerce business, wholesale business and others.

■販売費及一般管理費明細（IFRS） Selling, general and administrative expenses (IFRS)

2023年度第1四半期累計期間

2024年度第1四半期累計期間

前年増減

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

Increase (Decrease)

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

地代家賃 Rents

2,312

125.1%

3,005

129.9%

693

人件費 Personnel expenses

23,118

105.1%

24,500

105.9%

1,382

減価償却費 Depreciation *

48,912

100.7%

50,005

102.2%

1,092

広告宣伝費 Advertising expenses

4,326

146.1%

7,096

164.0%

2,770

販売手数料 Sales commission

4,776

117.7%

6,646

139.1%

1,870

その Other *

30,840

106.8%

32,723

106.1%

1,883

合計 Total

114,286

105.5%

123,978

108.4%

9,691

(注)

  • 無形資産償却費は 「その」 にめております。

Note:

* The other includes amortization of inttangible assets.

連結業績 Consolidated operating results

■投融資状況（IFRS） Capital expenditure (IFRS)

2023年度第1四半期累計期間

2024年度第1四半期累計期間

前年増減

2024年度計画

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

Increase (Decrease)

Forecasts / 2024.3.1 - 2025.2.28

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

新店投資 New store investments

3,876

4,401

525

既存店投資

3,377

4,401

1,023

Existing store investments

システム関連投資

4,074

9,754

5,679

IT-related investments

その Other

3,406

509

- 2,897

投資小計 Subtotal

14,735

19,067

4,331

出資･融資

93

- 230

- 323

Investments and advances

リース Leases *

10,236

10,422

185

合計 Total

25,065

29,259

4,193

減価償却費

49,651

50,730

1,078

Depreciation

無形資産償却費

2,885

2,820

- 64

Amortization of intangible assets

減価償却費合計

52,536

53,550

1,014

Total depreciation and amortization

(注)

  • リース債務返済による支出は、 2023年度第1四半期累計期間45,913百万円 2024年度第1四半期累計期間45,438百万円です。

Note:

* The amount of

repayments of lease obligations (consolidated) is 45,913 millions of yen in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 45,438 millions of yen in the first

quarter of fiscal

year 2024.

連結業績 Consolidated operating results

■連結財政状態計算書（IFRS） Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (IFRS)

2023年度

2024年度第1四半期

2023年度末からの増減

(2024年2月29日現在)

(2024年5月31日現在)

FY2023 (As of 2024.2.29)

FY2024 (As of 2024.5.31)

Increase (Decrease) from 2024.2.29

[資産 Assets]

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

流動資産 Current assets

715,868

815,788

99,920

現金及現金同等物 Cash and cash equivalents *

432,464

506,715

74,251

営業債権及びその債権 Trade and other receivables

234,295

255,629

21,333

ファイナンス ・ リース債権 Finance lease receivables

7,707

7,553

- 154

その金融資産 Other financial assets

879

1,828

949

棚卸資産 Inventories

29,176

30,707

1,531

その流動資産 Other current assets

11,345

13,354

2,009

非流動資産 Non-current assets

1,581,630

1,581,896

266

有形固定資産 Property and store equipment

193,270

195,758

2,487

使用権資産 Right-of-use assets

1,058,069

1,057,968

- 100

投資不動産 Investment property

47,841

47,131

- 709

のれん Goodwill

52,258

52,863

604

無形資産 Intangible assets

64,003

65,243

1,239

持分法会計処理される投資

6,665

6,300

- 364

Investments accounted for using equity method

差入保証金 Guarantee deposits

97,502

97,715

213

その金融資産 Other financial assets

8,399

8,704

304

繰延税金資産 Deferred tax assets

47,543

44,317

- 3,225

その非流動資産 Other non-current assets

6,077

5,892

- 184

資産合計 Total assets

2,297,498

2,397,685

100,186

(注)

  • 2024年5月31日現在 現金及現金同等物には金融関連事業459,847百万円まれており、ATM充填金として使用しております。

Note:

* The amount of cash and cash equivalents for financial services business as of May 31, 2024 is 459,847 millions of yen, most of which is used for refilling ATMs.

連結業績 Consolidated operating results

■連結財政状態計算書（IFRS） Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (IFRS)

2023年度

2024年度第1四半期

2023年度末からの増減

(2024年2月29日現在)

(2024年5月31日現在)

FY2023 (As of 2024.2.29)

FY2024 (As of 2024.5.31) Increase (Decrease) from 2024.2.29

[負債及資本 Liabilities and equity]

流動負債 Current liabilities

営業債務及びその債務 Trade and other payables

Deposits received

借入金 Borrowings *

未払法人所得税等 Income taxes payable

その金融負債 Other financial liabilities *

引当金 Provisions

その流動負債 Other current liabilities

非流動負債 Non-current liabilities

借入金 Borrowings *

リース負債 Lease liabilities

その金融負債 Other financial liabilities

退職給付負債 Retirement benefit liability

繰延税金負債 Deferred tax liabilities

引当金 Provisions

その非流動負債 Other non-current liabilities

負債合計 Total liabilities

資本 Equity

資本金 Share capital

資本剰余金 Capital surplus

自己株式 Treasury shares

その資本構成要素 Other components of equity

利益剰余金 Retained earnings

親会社所有者帰属する持分合計

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

非支配持分 Non-controlling interests

資本合計 Total equity

負債及資本合計 Total liabilities and equity

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

1,011,192

1,094,181

82,988

256,411

259,349

2,938

202,954

258,146

55,192

90,850

151,020

60,170

16,012

7,614

- 8,398

418,774

396,324

- 22,450

2,490

319

- 2,170

23,699

21,405

- 2,293

997,005

995,889

- 1,116

99

105

6

916,105

914,540

- 1,565

21,585

21,730

144

17,280

17,284

3

386

683

297

37,840

37,830

- 9

3,706

3,713

6

2,008,197

2,090,070

81,872

289,300

307,615

18,314

58,506

58,506

47,058

47,058

- 947

- 964

- 16

5,705

7,219

1,514

174,429

191,189

16,760

284,752

303,010

18,258

4,548

4,605

56

289,300

307,615

18,314

2,297,498

2,397,685

100,186

(注)

  • 2024年5月31日現在 借入金、 その金融負債（流動）には金融関連事業394,500百万円まれております。

Note:

* The amount of borrowings and other financial liabilities (current) for financial services business as of May 31, 2024 is 394,500 millions of yen.

連結業績 Consolidated operating results

■連結キャッシュフロー計算書（IFRS） Consolidated statement of cash flows (IFRS)

Ⅰ.営業活動によるキャッシュフロー

I. Cash flows from operating activities

税引前四半期利益 Profit before tax

減価償却費及償却費 Depreciation and amortization

減損損失 Impairment loss

受取利息 Interest income

支払利息 Interest expenses

固定資産除却損 Loss on retirement of non-current assets

営業債権及びその債権増減額(マイナスは増加)

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

営業債務及びその債務増減額(マイナスは減少)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

増減額(マイナスは減少)

Increase (decrease) in deposits received

退職給付負債増減額(マイナスは減少)

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability

銀行業におけるコールマネーの純増減(マイナスは減少)

Net increase (decrease) in call money for banking business

その Other

小計 Subtotal

利息及配当金受取額 Interest and dividends received

利息支払額 Interest paid

法人税等支払額 Income taxes paid

営業活動によるキャッシュフロー

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2023年度第1四半期累計期間

2024年度第1四半期累計期間

前年増減

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

Increase (Decrease)

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

24,041

24,742

700

52,536

53,550

1,014

585

350

- 234

- 318

- 335

- 16

2,451

2,346

- 104

231

456

225

- 14,682

- 21,125

- 6,443

19,930

7,237

- 12,693

75,788

55,114

- 20,674

114

2

- 111

48,000

- 23,500

- 71,500

- 2,380

- 8,693

- 6,313

206,297

90,145

- 116,151

517

790

272

- 1,117

- 861

255

- 11,333

- 11,803

- 469

194,364

78,271

- 116,092

Ⅱ.投資活動によるキャッシュフロー

II. Cash flows from investing activities

有形固定資産 使用権資産及投資不動産取得による支出

Purchases of property and store equipment, right-of-use assets and investment property

無形資産取得による支出 Purchase of intangible assets

投資取得による支出 Purchase of investments

投資売却 償還による収入

Proceeds from sales and redemption of investments

差入保証金差入による支出

Payments for guarantee deposits

差入保証金回収による収入

Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits

長期前払費用取得による支出

Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses

その Other

投資活動によるキャッシュフロー

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

- 8,838

- 8,708

129

- 4,024

- 9,716

- 5,691

- 112

- 76

36

2,025

512

- 1,512

- 4,381

- 1,020

3,360

2,417

816

- 1,600

- 2,415

- 100

2,315

- 226

- 543

- 316

- 15,556

- 18,837

- 3,281

連結業績 Consolidated operating results

■連結キャッシュフロー計算書（IFRS） Consolidated statement of cash flows (IFRS)

2023年度第1四半期累計期間

2024年度第1四半期累計期間

前年増減

Ⅲ.財務活動によるキャッシュフロー

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

Increase (Decrease)

III. Cash flows from financing activities

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

借入れによる収入

51,141

640,850

589,708

Proceeds from borrowings

借入金返済による支出

- 62,585

- 580,680

- 518,094

Repayment of borrowings

リース負債返済による支出

- 45,913

- 45,438

474

Repayments of lease liabilities

配当金支払額 Dividends paid

- 7,505

7,505

その Other

4

- 16

- 20

財務活動によるキャッシュフロー

- 64,860

14,714

79,575

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Ⅳ.現金及現金同等物為替変動による影響

IV. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

286

102

- 183

equivalents

Ⅴ.現金及現金同等物増減額(マイナスは減少)

114,233

74,251

- 39,982

V. Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Ⅵ.現金及現金同等物期首残高

399,523

432,464

32,941

VI. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

Ⅶ.現金及現金同等物四半期末残高

513,756

506,715

- 7,040

VII. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

連結業績 Consolidated operating results

セグメント利益（IFRS） Segment profit (IFRS)

2023年度第1四半期累計期間

2024年度第1四半期累計期間

前年増減

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

Increase (Decrease)

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

セグメント利益 Segment profit

国内コンビニエンスストア事業

19,967

152.9%

19,292

96.6%

- 674

Domestic convenience store business

成城石井事業

3,242

90.7%

3,625

111.8%

382

Seijo Ishii business

エンタテインメント関連事業

1,927

147.4%

2,264

117.5%

336

Entertainment-related business

金融関連事業

892

90.3%

337

37.8%

- 555

Financial services business

海外事業

212

-

576

271.5%

364

Overseas business

その Other business

3

-

31

950.2%

27

合計 Total

26,246

163.9%

26,128

99.6%

- 117

連結業績 Consolidated operating results

■主関係会社状況 Main subsidiaries and equity method affiliates

1.連結子会社

(株)ローソンストア100 *2

(株)ローソンアーバンワークス

1. Consolidated subsidiaries

Lawson Store100, Inc.

Lawson urbanworks, Inc.

設立日 Date of establishment

2013年11月 2013.11

2017年11月 2017.11

決算月 Fiscal year end

2月 February

2月 February

グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1

100.0%

100.0%

「ローソンストア100」の店舗運営

「ローソン」 の店舗運営

事業内容 Business activities

指導並びに商品関連事業

Store operation business of LAWSON stores

Store operation and merchandising function of LAWSON STORE100

他出資者 Other shareholders

-

-

2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5

2023.3-2024.2

2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.52023.3-2024.2

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

チェーン全店売上高 Total net sales

9,165

8,530

35,813

4,797

5,314

20,294

営業総収入 Gross operating revenue

10,108

9,614

39,910

4,844

5,367

20,500

営業利益 Operating income

58

43

309

127

140

467

当期純利益 Profit

40

114

287

83

92

304

(株)ＳＣＩ

(株)成城石井 *3

SCI, Inc.

SEIJO ISHII CO., LTD.

設立日 Date of establishment

2012年7月 2012.7

1927年2月 1927.2

決算月 Fiscal year end

2月 February

2月 February

グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1

100.0%

100.0%

食品総合小売業 輸入 卸売 食品製造

事業内容 Business activities

SCM機能子会社

飲食店事業

Food retailing, import, wholesale, food manufacture

Serving supply chain management of convenience store businesses

and restaurant operations business

他出資者 Other shareholders

-

-

2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5

2023.3-2024.2

2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.52023.3-2024.2

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

チェーン全店売上高 Total net sales

24,836

27,201

100,630

営業総収入 Gross operating revenue

74,994

79,528

315,679

27,784

30,248

112,544

営業利益 Operating income

1,646

1,737

2,607

3,029

3,392

11,606

当期純利益 Profit

1,077

1,140

1,707

1,818

2,140

6,913

(株)ローソンエンタテインメント

(株)ローソン ・ ユナイテッドシネマ *4

Lawson Entertainment, Inc.

Lawson United Cinemas, Inc.

設立日 Date of establishment

1992年7月 1992.7

1999年10月 1999.10

決算月 Fiscal year end

2月 February

2月 February

グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1

100.0%

100.0%

チケット販売情報提供サービス

事業内容 Business activities

音楽 映像ソフトの販売

映画館運営及関連事業

Ticket sales, e-commerce, advertising sales

Operation of movie theaters and related business

and

other marketing activities

他出資者 Other shareholders

-

-

2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5

2023.3-2024.2

2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.52023.3-2024.2

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

営業総収入 Gross operating revenue

13,675

14,395

56,325

7,371

6,392

24,794

営業利益 Operating income

789

1,271

4,090

1,034

752

2,251

当期純利益 Profit

539

857

2,735

690

505

1,486

(注)

*1 グループ出資比率には、 (株)ローソンからの出資のほか、 グループ企業等からの出資みます。

*2 ローソンストア100事業全体営業利益(社内管理ベース)は、 2024年度第1四半期累計-238百万円となっております。これは、 (株)ローソンストア100営業

利益に、 (株)ローソンの担当事業本部による社内管理上営業利益合算して算出したものです。

*3 (株)成城石井設立日については、 創業時点記載しております。 また、 上表中決算数値は、 (株)成城石井連結子会社2社経営成績合算しておりま す。

*4 2024年3月1日付でユナイテッド ・ シネマ(株)から(株)ローソン ・ ユナイテッドシネマに社名変更しております。

Notes:

*1 Share of group companies includes investments from group companies besides investments from Lawson, Inc.

*2 According to our internal calculation, the combined operating income of LAWSON STORE100 business has made a total of (238) million yen in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. This total was calculated by adding the operating income of Lawson Store100, Inc. together with the operating income of Lawson, Inc.'s LAWSON STORE100 business division.

*3 It states the date of foundation of SEIJO ISHII CO., LTD. The operating result of SEIJO ISHII CO., LTD. includes a sum of operating results of 2 consolidated subsidiaries.

*4 United Cinema Co., Ltd. has changed its name to Lawson United Cinemas, Inc. effective March 1, 2024.

連結業績 Consolidated operating results

■主関係会社状況 Main subsidiaries and equity method affiliates

羅森投資有限公司 *2

Saha Lawson Co., Ltd.

Lawson (China) Holdings, Inc.

-

設立日 Date of establishment

2012年5月 2012.5

2012年11月 2012.11

決算月 Fiscal year end

12月 December

12月 December

グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1

100.0%

49.2%

中国における

事業内容 Business activities

コンビニエンスストア事業会社統括会社

タイにおけるコンビニエンスストア事業

Supervision of companies operating LAWSON

Operating stores "LAWSON 108" and "108SHOP" in Thailand

convenience store business in China

他出資者 Other shareholders

-

Saha Pathanapibul PLC.

21.3%

-

Saha Pathana Interholding PLC.

9.0%

-

I.C.C International PLC.

9.0%

-

Thai President Foods PLC.

7.7%

-

Others

3.8%

2023.1-2023.32024.1-2024.32023.1-2023.12

2023.1-2023.32024.1-2024.32023.1-2023.12

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

チェーン全店売上高 Total net sales

42,351

48,899

203,016

2,281

2,716

10,057

営業総収入 Gross operating revenue

55,312

66,313

269,129

2,552

3,012

11,337

営業利益 Operating income

- 407

- 117

2,359

- 46

- 23

30

当期純利益 Profit

- 826

- 415

81

- 46

- 22

34

Lawson Philippines, Inc.

(株)ベストプラクティス

-

BestPractice, Inc.

設立日 Date of establishment

2014年6月 2014.6

2004年3月 2004.3

決算月 Fiscal year end

12月 December

2月 February

グループ出資比率 Share of group companies *1

100.0%

100.0%

事業内容 Business activities

フィリピンにおけるコンビニエンスストア事業

店舗経営実態調査 分析業務

Lawson's chain-store development and operation in Philippines On-site inspections

and analysis of

store

management

他出資者 Other shareholders

-

-

2023.1-2023.32024.1-2024.32023.1-2023.12

2023.3-2023.52024.3-2024.5

2023.3-2024.2

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

チェーン全店売上高 Total net sales

1,341

2,035

6,444

営業総収入 Gross operating revenue

1,328

2,024

6,608

170

191

760

営業利益 Operating income

- 156

- 134

- 371

- 0

0

55

当期純利益 Profit

- 142

- 228

- 501

10

6

36

(注)

*1 グループ出資比率には、 (株)ローソンからの出資のほか、 グループ企業等からの出資みます。

*2 羅森投資有限公司上表中決算数値は、 羅森投資有限公司に、 中国における連結子会社14社及持分法適用会社7社経営成績等合算しております。連結子会社営業利益は、 下表りです。

Notes:

*1 Share of group companies includes investments from group companies besides investments from Lawson, Inc.

*2 The operating result of Lawson (China) Holdings, Inc. includes a sum of the operating results of 14 consolidated subsidiaries and 7 equity method affiliates. The operating income of main consolidated subsidiaries is shown in the table below.

中国における連結子会社営業利益 Operating income of main consolidated subsidiaries in China *

連結子会社

グループ出資比率

2023.1-2023.3

2024.1-2024.3

2023.1-2023.12

Consolidated subsidiaries

Share of group companies

百万円/Millions of yen

上海羅森便利有限公司

100.0%

Shanghai Lawson, Inc.

重慶羅森便利店有限公司

100.0%

Chongqing Lawson, Inc.

大連羅森便利店有限公司

98.3%

Dalian Lawson, Inc.

羅森(北京)有限公司

64.8%

Beijing Lawson, Inc.

(注)

  • 各社単体数値です。
    Note:
  • Figures for each company on a non-consolidated basis.

- 95

460

1,844

222

192

771

20

- 17

370

262

127

1,341

Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

10

