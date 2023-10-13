1．Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Operating Results

During the first half of fiscal 2023, from March 1 to August 31, 2023, we made concerted Group-wide efforts to realize the "Lawson Group Challenge 2025" medium-term management vision, while society shifted toward a post-COVID world driven primarily by the downgrade in the categorization of COVID-19 to Class 5, which includes seasonal flu. Specifically, we undertook various measures under our Lawson Group Sweeping Transformation Executive Committee, which was launched in September 2020, and the whole Lawson Group collectively endeavored to resolve medium- to long-term issues for sustainable growth, acquire new revenue opportunities, foster job satisfaction, and introduced a range of LGBTQ initiatives aimed at creating a workplace environment and system that maximizes the full potential of diverse human resources. Focusing on community, individual customers, and individual stores, we expanded a company system in eight areas across Japan and transferred authority and functions from the headquarters to the frontline stores with the aim of facilitating our organizational structure to more vigorously pursue the creation of customer value at stores where we are close beside our customers. We are undertaking various initiatives under this new structure.

As a result, during the first half of fiscal 2023 on a consolidated basis, gross operating revenue increased to 545,492 million yen (up 11.1% from previous fiscal year) and profit before tax increased to 47,909 million yen (up 52.4% from previous fiscal year). Profit attributable to owners of parent was 32,403 million yen (up 58.3% from previous fiscal year).

The Lawson Group has prepared its consolidated financial statements in compliance with IFRS from end of previous fiscal year, and the figures for the first half of the previous fiscal year have also been restated in accordance with IFRS for comparative analysis.

We also focused on improving our group-wide internal control system and addressing operating risks based on the 2023 Basic Policy for Improvement of Internal Control Systems. We will continue promoting internal control going forward.

Operating results by business segment were as follows.

(Domestic Convenience Store Business)

During the first half under review, a general increasing trend was seen in the movement of people. Against this backdrop, each area company reinforced their sales floors with a particular focus on the scope of merchandise assortment and the quantity of inventory by building on the foundation established by the Lawson Group Sweeping Transformation Executive Committee, which has been proceeding with store renovations and expanding the merchandise assortment of frozen foods and other daily necessities. As of the end of August 2023, 12,484 stores have introduced MUJI products, which began full-scale introduction in the previous year. Also, as we work our way toward 2025, our 50th anniversary year, we continue to expand HAPPY LAWSON PROJECT! with the aim of creating "new hubs of refreshment in every community," and promoted measures to fulfill the three promises of our business policy-"Superior taste," "Human kindness," and "Environmental (Machi) friendliness"-in an effort to operate LAWSON stores endorsed by all our customers.

In addition to further strengthening our distinctive products that focus on taste and health, we are also working