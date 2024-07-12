1．Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Operating Results

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, from March 1 to May 31, 2024, we made concerted Group-wide efforts to realize the qualitative goal of the "Lawson Group Challenge 2025" medium-term management vision, which is to ensure we are the No. 1 recommended business in our industry by customers, society, and partners. Specifically, we undertook various measures under our Lawson Group Sweeping Transformation Executive Committee, and the whole Lawson Group collectively endeavored to resolve medium- to long-term issues for sustainable growth, acquire new revenue opportunities, and foster job satisfaction. With community, individual customers and individual stores as our strategic concepts, we more vigorously pursued the creation of customer value at locations that are in close proximity to our customers and have undertaken initiatives using AI and other digital technologies with the aim of achieving "Real x Tech Convenience." Moreover, we have formed a working group with Mitsubishi Corporation and KDDI Corporation to begin discussing future measures.

As a result, during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on a consolidated basis, gross operating revenue increased to 279,441 million yen (up 5.8% from previous fiscal year) and profit before tax increased to 24,742 million yen (up 2.9% from previous fiscal year). Profit attributable to owners of parent was 16,967 million yen (up 5.4% from previous fiscal year).

We also focused on improving our group-wide internal control system and addressing operating risks based on the 2024 Basic Policy for Improvement of Internal Control Systems. We will continue promoting internal control going forward.

Operating results by business segment were as follows.

(Domestic Convenience Store Business)

During the first quarter under review, in addition to strengthening delivery services by introducing an automatic linkage function that allows customers to check the availability of in-store inventory on the apps of delivery service providers and expanding our merchandise, we introduced "AI.CO", a next-generation ordering system using AI. Also, as we work our way toward 2025, our 50th anniversary year, we continue to expand HAPPY LAWSON PROJECT! with the aim of creating "hubs of refreshment in every community," and promoted measures to fulfill the three promises of our business policy-"Superior taste," "Human kindness," and "Environmental (Machi) friendliness"-in an effort to operate LAWSON stores endorsed by all our customers.

In addition to further strengthening our distinctive products that focus on taste and health, we are also working to provide heartfelt customer service in our stores, and we are continuing with our environmentally friendly measures such as reducing food loss, plastic usage, and CO2 emissions.

[Store Operations]

In store operations, we continued to focus on reinforcing adherence to the Three Essential Practices, which emphasizes (1) serving customers courteously; (2) offering a merchandise assortment focused on basic items with high demand; and (3) keeping our stores and communities clean. In our efforts to increase sales, we also focused on expanding our merchandise assortment to respond to changes in customer lifestyles and values. Furthermore, we kept up our initiatives to increase the profitability of franchise stores, including helping them streamline their store operation and control costs associated with food waste and utility expenses.