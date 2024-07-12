Flash Report on the Consolidated Financial Results [IFRS] for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2025
July 12, 2024
Listed Company Name: Lawson, Inc.
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code No.: 2651
(URL https://www.lawson.jp/en/ir/)
Company Representative: Sadanobu Takemasu, President and CEO, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board
Contact: Tomoki Takanishi, Senior Vice President, Financial Administration Division Director
Tel.: +81-3-6635-3963
Scheduled date for submission of quarterly securities report: July 12, 2024
Scheduled date for payment of dividend: -
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of presentation of quarterly results: None
(Amounts less than one million yen are truncated)
1. Consolidated operating results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2024 (from March 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024)
- Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Note: Percentages represent increases (decreases) compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Profit
Total
Gross operating
Core operating
Profit before tax
attributable to
Profit
comprehensive
revenue
profit
owners of
income
parent
For the first
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
quarter ended
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
May 31, 2024
279,441
5.8
26,128
(0.4)
24,742
2.9
16,946
5.0
16,967
5.4
18,538
9.3
May 31, 2023
264,100
11.9
26,246
63.9
24,041
73.4
16,141
94.2
16,095
92.1
16,958
58.9
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
For the first quarter
Yen
Yen
ended
May 31, 2024
169.55
169.37
May 31, 2023
160.83
160.70
Note: "Core operating profit" is a profit indicator for operating income under Japanese GAAP that is calculated by subtracting the cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from gross operating revenue.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Equity
attributable to owners
attributable to owners
of parent
of parent to total assets
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2024
2,397,685
307,615
303,010
12.6
February 29, 2024
2,297,498
289,300
284,752
12.4
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1Q
1H
3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
2023 fiscal year
-
117.50
-
0.00
117.50
2024 fiscal year
-
2024 fiscal year (forecast)
-
-
-
-
Note: Revision of the most recent dividends forecast: None
- Forecast of consolidated operating results for 2024 fiscal year (from March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025)
As publicly announced in the "Notice of Resolutions to Approve Share Consolidation, Abolition of the Provision on Share Units and Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation" dated July 3, 2024, the Company's common shares will be delisted on July 24, 2024. Therefore, the financial forecasts for fiscal 2024 are not provided.
- Notes
- Change in significant subsidiaries during the quarterly consolidated period (Changes in certain specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Added: None
Excluded: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates
- Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1. above: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
Note: For details, please refer to "2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes, (5) Notes Concerning Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Material Accounting Policy Information)" on page 15.
(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2024:
100,300,000
As of February 29, 2024:
100,300,000
2. Number of treasury shares at the end of period
As of May 31, 2024:
223,659
As of February 29, 2024:
222,085
3. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative three months)
As of May 31, 2024:
100,076,951
As of May 31, 2023:
100,078,265
Note: The Flash Report on the Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to audit.
Note: Descriptions on appropriate use of financial performance forecasts and other special notes
As publicly announced in the "Notice of Resolutions to Approve Share Consolidation, Abolition of the Provision on Share Units and Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation" dated July 3, 2024, the Company's common shares will be delisted on July 24, 2024. Therefore, the financial forecasts for fiscal 2024 are not provided.
1．Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Financial Results
(1) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Operating Results
During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, from March 1 to May 31, 2024, we made concerted Group-wide efforts to realize the qualitative goal of the "Lawson Group Challenge 2025" medium-term management vision, which is to ensure we are the No. 1 recommended business in our industry by customers, society, and partners. Specifically, we undertook various measures under our Lawson Group Sweeping Transformation Executive Committee, and the whole Lawson Group collectively endeavored to resolve medium- to long-term issues for sustainable growth, acquire new revenue opportunities, and foster job satisfaction. With community, individual customers and individual stores as our strategic concepts, we more vigorously pursued the creation of customer value at locations that are in close proximity to our customers and have undertaken initiatives using AI and other digital technologies with the aim of achieving "Real x Tech Convenience." Moreover, we have formed a working group with Mitsubishi Corporation and KDDI Corporation to begin discussing future measures.
As a result, during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on a consolidated basis, gross operating revenue increased to 279,441 million yen (up 5.8% from previous fiscal year) and profit before tax increased to 24,742 million yen (up 2.9% from previous fiscal year). Profit attributable to owners of parent was 16,967 million yen (up 5.4% from previous fiscal year).
We also focused on improving our group-wide internal control system and addressing operating risks based on the 2024 Basic Policy for Improvement of Internal Control Systems. We will continue promoting internal control going forward.
Operating results by business segment were as follows.
(Domestic Convenience Store Business)
During the first quarter under review, in addition to strengthening delivery services by introducing an automatic linkage function that allows customers to check the availability of in-store inventory on the apps of delivery service providers and expanding our merchandise, we introduced "AI.CO", a next-generation ordering system using AI. Also, as we work our way toward 2025, our 50th anniversary year, we continue to expand HAPPY LAWSON PROJECT! with the aim of creating "hubs of refreshment in every community," and promoted measures to fulfill the three promises of our business policy-"Superior taste," "Human kindness," and "Environmental (Machi) friendliness"-in an effort to operate LAWSON stores endorsed by all our customers.
In addition to further strengthening our distinctive products that focus on taste and health, we are also working to provide heartfelt customer service in our stores, and we are continuing with our environmentally friendly measures such as reducing food loss, plastic usage, and CO2 emissions.
[Store Operations]
In store operations, we continued to focus on reinforcing adherence to the Three Essential Practices, which emphasizes (1) serving customers courteously; (2) offering a merchandise assortment focused on basic items with high demand; and (3) keeping our stores and communities clean. In our efforts to increase sales, we also focused on expanding our merchandise assortment to respond to changes in customer lifestyles and values. Furthermore, we kept up our initiatives to increase the profitability of franchise stores, including helping them streamline their store operation and control costs associated with food waste and utility expenses.
[Merchandising and Service Strategies]
Sales continued to surge in fast-food counter items, the rice range, bakery, and dessert items driven by factors such as various sales promotional measures represented by "HAPPY LAWSON PROJECT!" and an increase in the movement of people. In the fast-food counter range, the in-store freshly brewed coffee service "MACHI café" enjoyed strong sales in addition to regular items such as the "Kara-age-kun" chicken nuggets. In the rice range, rice bowls such as the "Kinshari Onigiri Rice Ball" series drove strong sales. In bakery range, we saw strong performance for sweet breads such as "Melon-pan Bread with Salty Butter" as well as regular savory breads, and in dessert items, sales of new products such as "CHEESECAKE" and the new sponge cake products drove sales up.
In food delivery service, the combined number of stores listed on four food delivery services such as Uber Eats, reached 6,446 in 47 prefectures as of May 31, 2024. In addition, Uber Eats delivers over-the-counter (OTC) medicine sold at 117 LAWSON stores in 24 prefectures.
[Breakdown of Sales by Merchandise Category at Chain Stores in Domestic Convenience Store Business]
Fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
From March 1, 2023
From March 1, 2024
to May 31, 2023
to May 31, 2024
Sales
Percentage
Sales
Percentage
Product group
(Millions of yen)
of total (%)
(Millions of yen)
of total (%)
Processed foods
318,833
53.7
329,992
53.4
Fast foods
133,282
22.4
138,215
22.3
Daily delivered foods
89,635
15.1
95,731
15.5
Nonfood products
52,204
8.8
54,503
8.8
Total
593,957
100.0
618,442
100.0
[Store Development]
In opening new stores, the Group continued to focus on developing profitable stores.
During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the total number of LAWSON, NATURAL LAWSON and LAWSON STORE100 stores opened in Japan stood at 55 stores. Meanwhile, we closed a total of 90. As of the end of May 2024, the total number of domestic stores was 14,608*1.
In an effort to establish convenience store models catered to an aging population and a trend toward self- treatment, we are building partnerships with dispensing pharmacy and drug store chains to operate healthcare- oriented LAWSON stores that offer over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs, as well as a wider assortment of cosmetics and daily necessities than conventional LAWSON stores. The number of stores offering over-the-counter pharmaceuticals has reached 313 stores (includes 44 pharmacy LAWSON stores equipped with drug-dispensing pharmacies) as of the end of May 2024. Moreover, the number of stores with nursing care consultation desks for seniors has reached 19 as of the end of May 2024. Furthermore, we have also been expanding our chain of "in-hospital LAWSON stores," which feature strengthened focus on medical, sanitary and nursing supplies in addition to merchandise and services offered at standard convenience stores. The number of such stores has reached 342 as of the end of May 2024. Building on our expertise developed through operation of in-hospital LAWSON stores, we will continue to support the lives of all people interacting with hospitals.
3
Our NATURAL LAWSON stores, which are popular among customers for supporting their beauty, health, and comfortable lifestyles, offer an exclusive selection of finely picked items of value, including food made with healthy ingredients along with environmentally friendly detergents and cosmetics. Meanwhile, our LAWSON STORE100 stores consistently offer safe and high-quality fruits and vegetables with a focus on freshness and daily necessities, supporting customers' daily dietary lives by helping them plan their meals. The stores are visited by customers of all ages including children and the elderly, and particularly single people and homemakers. As of the end of May 2024, we operate 133 NATURAL LAWSON stores and 645 LAWSON STORE100 stores.
*1 The numbers of store openings and closings and total number of stores in Japan include stores operated by Lawson, Inc., Lawson Kochi, Inc., Lawson Minamikyushu, Inc. and Lawson Okinawa, Inc.
[Change in the Total Number of Domestic Stores]
Total stores as of
Change during
Total stores as of
February 29, 2024
fiscal year
May 31, 2024
LAWSON
13,865
(35)
13,830
NATURAL LAWSON
130
3
133
LAWSON STORE100
648
(3)
645
Total
14,643
(35)
14,608
[Number of LAWSON stores by prefecture (As of May 31, 2024)]
Prefecture
Number
Prefecture
Number
Prefecture
Number
Prefecture
Number
of stores
of stores
of stores
of stores
Hokkaido
704
Ibaraki
214
Kyoto
326
Ehime
214
Aomori
279
Tokyo
1,649
Shiga
150
Tokushima
133
Akita
179
Kanagawa
1,062
Nara
134
Kochi
135
Iwate
179
Shizuoka
272
Wakayama
154
Fukuoka
525
Miyagi
257
Yamanashi
134
Osaka
1,188
Saga
78
Yamagata
108
Nagano
165
Hyogo
699
Nagasaki
125
Fukushima
169
Aichi
714
Okayama
244
Oita
199
Niigata
227
Gifu
174
Hiroshima
304
Kumamoto
166
Tochigi
197
Mie
136
Yamaguchi
129
Miyazaki
112
Gunma
240
Ishikawa
101
Tottori
134
Kagoshima
200
Saitama
692
Toyama
176
Shimane
140
Okinawa
263
Chiba
592
Fukui
104
Kagawa
132
Total
14,608
(domestic)
(Note) These figures include stores operated by Lawson, Inc., Lawson Kochi, Inc., Lawson Minamikyushu, Inc. and Lawson Okinawa, Inc.
As a result, Domestic Convenience Store Business posted gross operating revenue of 190,901 million yen (up 5.2% from previous fiscal year) and segment profit of 19,292 million yen (down 3.4% from previous fiscal year).
(Seijo Ishii Business)
Seijo Ishii Co., Ltd provides customers with well-selected, and highly original foods under its philosophy of "Quality food for a quality life." Operating diverse store formats including street-side stores and stores in station buildings and commercial facilities, the supermarket chain leverages its distinguished product development expertise to offer original products and food items made in-house under the Seijo Ishii brand. The number of directly operated Seijo Ishii Co., Ltd stores reached 182 as of the end of May 2024. Sales grew mainly at street- side stores and stores in stations, which account for more than 70% of the total number of stores, and stores in
station buildings. Product-wise, daily delivered foods and dishes produced in-house at Seijo Ishii's central kitchen recorded steady sales, while sales grew for fresh food including fruits and vegetables, meat, and fish, primarily at street-level stores. We will continue striving to elevate the brand power of Seijo Ishii by promoting the sustainable development of products of value, effective promotional campaigns, and publicity activities as a manufacturing retailer eager to send messages out to consumers.
As a result, Seijo Ishii Business posted gross operating revenue of 30,248 million yen (up 8.9% from previous fiscal year) and segment profit of 3,625 million yen (up 11.8% from previous fiscal year).
(Entertainment-related Business)
With respect to our ticketing business in our Entertainment-related Business undertaken by Lawson Entertainment, Inc., concerts, events, and other genres enjoyed brisk demand. In addition, we focused our efforts on securing an expanded lineup of events and strengthening sales in each genre, which resulted in a year-on-year increase in our ticket transaction value. Furthermore, sales for our product sales business at HMV music/video software stores and others grew as a result of a rise in the number of concerts and events held, which drove up sales for related products, as well as an increase in the movement of people. In our e-commerce business, we are making efforts to expand the scope of merchandise we handle, including band and artist merchandise, cosmetics and other items. The number of stores has reached 49 as of May 31, 2024, including HMV stores, HMV&BOOKS, which markets books, CDs and DVDs, and HMV record shop stores specializing in analog records.
Lawson United Cinemas, Inc., an operator of cinema complexes, saw an increase in the number of moviegoers thanks in part to high-profile films released between the spring holiday season and the long holiday in May. On April 26, we opened "Lawson United Cinemas STYLE-S Minatomirai," the world's first cinema equipped with an immersive sound experience system for all screens and seats, providing a new entertainment experience utilizing state-of-the-art technology. As of May 31, 2024, 44 cinema complexes nationwide with 410 screens are operating. United Cinema Co., Ltd. has changed its name to Lawson United Cinemas, Inc. effective March 1, 2024.
As a result, Entertainment-related Business posted gross operating revenue of 20,722 million yen (down 1.3% from previous fiscal year) and segment profit of 2,264 million yen (up 17.5% from previous fiscal year).
(Financial Services Business)
With respect to our Financial Services Business, we endeavored to offer an expanded range of new services through Lawson Bank, Inc.'s ATMs and ATM settlement network. As of May 31, 2024, the number of ATMs installed nationwide reached 13,664, with each ATM used 58.1 times a day on average. The total number of our financial institution partners reached 400 nationwide. We now have 15 partners for the cash charging at ATMs, 8 for the "Smartphone ATM (QR code deposit/withdrawal)"*2 service, 25 for the "Immediate Account Settlement Service"*3 (19 financial institutions and 6 other service operators), and 12 for international money transfer cards. In addition to cash deposit and withdrawal services, charging to cashless payment services has also contributed to the increased use of ATMs, etc. Furthermore, the new-model ATMs, which have been installed gradually from January 2024, are expanding the services available, including support for charging cash to contactless IC-equipped electronic money.
Regarding LAWSON Ponta Plus credit cards issued by Lawson Bank, Inc, we are continuing to work on
promoting card usage by drawing public attention to the benefits of using the card at LAWSON stores and other Ponta affiliated stores.
*2 A service where customers can deposit/withdraw cash or take out/repay a credit card loan at an ATM by using a smartphone app instead of a bank card. "Smartphone ATM" is a registered trademark of Seven Bank, Ltd.
*3 A service that allows customers to top up their mobile payment app from their account with a financial institution by harnessing the ATM network.
As a result, Financial Services Business posted gross operating revenue of 9,290 million yen (up 4.8% from previous fiscal year) and segment profit of 337 million yen (down 62.2% from previous fiscal year).
(Overseas Business)
With regards to Overseas Business, the Group's operating companies have developed LAWSON stores in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, the Philippines, the United States of America (Hawaii) and Indonesia.
The number of LAWSON stores in the People's Republic of China reached 6,335 as of May 31, 2024, up 47 stores from the end of previous fiscal year, including the opening of the first store in Shandong Province in March. In addition to opening new stores through our subsidiaries, we are also launching stores by concluding mega franchise agreements with local retailers in different cities, as well as area license agreements, where partner companies serve as headquarters in designated areas and assume overall operation and development, in efforts to accelerate the expansion of business areas and the number of stores. Profit increased as we responded to the economic slowdown and changes in consumer purchasing behavior through cost control and other measures. We will work to offer our signature high-quality original products including rice and dessert items, enhance the value of the Lawson brand in China, and increase earnings by strengthening our delivery business.
With regard to regions other than China, daily sales remained steady due to a recovery in the overall consumer market and the increased movement of people, including an increase in the number of travelers from overseas. We have been accelerating the pace of new store openings, with the total number of stores in Thailand, the Philippines, the United States (Hawaii), and Indonesia reaching 1,059 as of May 31, 2024, up 3 stores from the end of the previous fiscal year. We will continue to operate our stores to sustain the daily lives of our customers and strive to further expand our earnings.
[Distribution of LAWSON Brand Stores Overseas by Region]
Number of stores
Change
Number of stores
Country/Region
(As of February 29,
during
(As of May 31,
2024)
fiscal year
2024)
China
6,288
47
6,335
Thailand
188
5
193
Philippines
144
17
161
United States of America (Hawaii)
2
-
2
Indonesia
722
(19)
703
Total
7,344
50
7,394
As a result, Overseas Business posted gross operating revenue of 30,931 million yen (up 12.0% from previous fiscal year) and segment profit of 576 million yen (up 171.5% from previous fiscal year).
(2) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Financial Position
- Assets, liabilities and equity at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024
Current assets increased by 99,920 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 815,788 million yen, mainly reflecting increases of 74,251 million yen in cash and cash equivalents and 21,333 million yen in trade and other receivables. Non-current assets increased by 266 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,581,896 million yen, mainly reflecting increases of 2,487 million yen in property and store equipment and 1,239 million yen in intangible assets, and a decrease of 3,225 million yen in deferred tax assets. Consequently, total assets increased by 100,186 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,397,685 million yen.
Current liabilities increased by 82,988 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,094,181 million yen, mainly reflecting increases of 60,170 million yen in borrowings and 55,192 million yen in deposits received, and a decrease of 22,450 million yen in other financial liabilities. Non-current liabilities decreased by 1,116 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 995,889 million yen, mainly reflecting a decrease of 1,565 million yen in lease liabilities. Consequently, total liabilities increased by 81,872 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,090,070 million yen.
Equity increased by 18,314 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 307,615 million yen, mainly reflecting increases of 16,760 million yen in retained earnings and 1,514 million yen in other components of equity. Consequently, shareholders' equity ratio was 12.6%, up from 12.4% as of the end of the previous fiscal year.
- Cash flows during the first quarter of fiscal 2024
Cash and cash equivalents as of May 31, 2024 decreased by 74,251 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 506,715 million yen.
Net cash provided by operating activities was 78,271 million yen, a decrease of 116,092 million yen from the previous fiscal year, mainly because of the movement in call money for banking business, deposits received, trade and other payables, and trade and other receivables.
Net cash used in investing activities was (18,837) million yen, a decrease of 3,281 million yen from the previous fiscal year, mainly because of an increase in purchase of intangible assets, a decrease in payment for guarantee deposits and purchase of long-term prepaid expenses, a decrease in proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits and proceeds from sale and redemption of investments.
Net cash provided by financing activities was 14,714 million yen, a increase of 79,575 million yen from the previous fiscal year, mainly because of an increase of proceeds from borrowings and repayments of borrowings, and a decrease of dividends paid.
The Group's sources of capital and funding liquidity are used to fund new store openings, remodel existing stores, and develop new business, as well as to pay dividends.
Working capital and investment funds are basically allocated from operating cash flow, and funds are procured as needed.
(3) Explanation Regarding Forward-looking Statements
As publicly announced in the "Notice of Resolutions to Approve Share Consolidation, Abolition of the Provision on Share Units and Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation" dated July 3, 2024, the Company's common shares will be delisted on July 24, 2024. Therefore, the financial forecasts for fiscal 2024 are not provided.
2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current 1st Quarter
As of February 29,
As of
Assets
2024
May 31, 2024
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
432,464
506,715
Trade and other receivables
234,295
255,629
Finance lease receivables
7,707
7,553
Other financial assets
879
1,828
Inventories
29,176
30,707
Other current assets
11,345
13,354
Total current assets
715,868
815,788
Non-current assets
Property and store equipment
193,270
195,758
Right-of-use assets
1,058,069
1,057,968
Investment property
47,841
47,131
Goodwill
52,258
52,863
Intangible assets
64,003
65,243
Investments accounted for using equity
6,665
6,300
method
Guarantee deposits
97,502
97,715
Other financial assets
8,399
8,704
Deferred tax assets
47,543
44,317
Other non-current assets
6,077
5,892
Total non-current assets
1,581,630
1,581,896
Total assets
2,297,498
2,397,685
