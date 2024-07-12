単体業績 Non-consolidated operating results
■主な業績と予想 Results and forecasts for major financial indicators2023年度/FY20232024年度/FY2024*2
第1四半期/1Q 通期/Full year
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2023.3.1 - 2024.2.29
金額/Amount 前年比/YoY
金額/Amount 前年比/YoY
第1四半期/1Q
通期予想/Full year (Forecast)
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2025.2.28
金額/Amount 前年比/YoY
金額/Amount 前年比/YoY
チェーン全店売上高 (百万円)
Net sales of all convenience stores (millions of yen)
加盟店売上高 (百万円)
Net sales of franchised stores (millions of yen)
直営店売上高 (百万円)
Net sales of company-operated stores (millions of yen)
営業総収入 (百万円) *1
Gross operating revenue (millions of yen)
営業総利益 (百万円)
Operating gross profit (millions of yen)
(対チェーン全店売上高比)
(Operating gross profit on Net sales of all convenience stores)
販売費及び一般管理費 (百万円)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (millions of yen)
(対チェーン全店売上高比)
(Selling, general and administrative expenses on Net sales of all convenience stores)
営業利益 (百万円) Operating income (millions of yen)
(対チェーン全店売上高比)
(Operating income on Net sales of all convenience stores)
経常利益 (百万円) Ordinary income (millions of yen)
四半期(当期)純利益 (百万円) Profit (millions of yen)
1株当たり四半期(当期)純利益 (円)
Profit per share (yen)
純資産 (百万円) Net assets (millions of yen)
総資産 (百万円) Total assets (millions of yen)
1株当たり純資産 (円) Net assets per share (yen)
総資産四半期(当期)純利益率 ROA
自己資本四半期(当期)純利益率 ROE
流動比率 Current ratio
固定比率 Fixed ratio
自己資本比率 Shareholders' equity ratio
593,957
106.1%
2,416,293
105.1%
586,177
105.9%
2,385,379
105.0%
7,779
120.6%
30,913
114.7%
95,011
109.8%
391,793
109.6%
89,468
109.2%
369,872
109.3%
15.1%
15.3%
75,835
100.9%
311,860
102.9%
12.8%
12.9%
13,633
202.0%
58,011
164.9%
2.3%
2.4%
25,710
194.0%
68,928
169.7%
20,933
211.5%
44,722
197.9%
209.17446.87
253,651
266,412
877,391
820,527
2,531.28
2,657.51
2.5%
5.5%
8.5%
17.7%
61.9%
52.2%
242.7%
232.6%
28.9%
32.4%
611,040
102.9%
-
-
603,548
103.0%
-
-
7,491
96.3%
-
-
99,509
104.7%
-
-
94,198
105.3%
-
-
15.4%
-
80,785
106.5%
-
-
13.2%
-
13,413
98.4%
-
-
2.2%
-
27,544
107.1%
-
-
22,953
109.6%
-
-
229.35-
289,788
-
837,894
-
2,891.14
-
2.8%
-
8.3%
-
58.1%
-
213.4%
-
34.5%
-
(注)
*1 営業総収入は直営店売上高、 加盟店からの収入等の合計です。
*2 2024年7月3日付で公表いたしました 「株式併合並びに単元株式数の定めの廃止及び定款の一部変更に係る承認決議に関するお知らせ」 のとおり、 当社の普通株式は2024年7月24日をもって上場廃止となる予定であることから、 2025年2月期の業績予想は記載しておりません。
Notes:
*1
*2
The gross operating revenue is a sum of total sales of company-operated stores, income from franchised stores and others.
As publicly announced in the "Notice of Resolutions to Approve Share Consolidation, Abolition of the Provision on Share Units and
Partial Amendment of the Articles
of Incorporation" dated July 3, 2024, the Company's common shares will be delisted on July 24, 2024. Therefore, the financial
forecasts for fiscal 2024 are not
provided.
単体業績 Non-consolidated operating results
■損益計算書 Non-consolidated statement of income
Ａ.営業総収入 Gross operating revenue
Ｂ＋Ｅ
Ｂ.売上高 Net sales
Ｃ.売上原価 Cost of sales
Ｄ.売上総利益 Gross profit
Ｂ－Ｃ
Ｅ.営業収入 Operating revenue
Ｆ＋Ｇ
Ｆ.加盟店からの収入 Income from franchised stores
Ｇ.その他の営業収入 Other operating revenue
Ｈ.営業総利益 Operating gross profit
Ａ－Ｃ＝Ｄ＋Ｅ
Ｉ.販売費及び一般管理費 Selling, general and administrative expenses
Ｊ.営業利益 Operating income
Ｈ－Ｉ
営業外収益 Non-operating income
営業外費用 Non-operating expenses
経常利益 Ordinary income
特別利益 Extraordinary income
特別損失 Extraordinary losses
税引前四半期純利益 Profit before income taxes
法人税、 住民税及び事業税 Income taxes - current
法人税等調整額 Income taxes - deferred
四半期純利益 Profit
2023年度第1四半期累計期間
2024年度第1四半期累計期間
前年増減
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
Increase (Decrease)
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
95,011
109.8%
99,509
104.7%
4,498
7,626
120.3%
7,352
96.4%
- 273
5,542
120.1%
5,310
95.8%
- 231
2,084
120.9%
2,041
98.0%
- 42
87,384
109.0%
92,157
105.5%
4,772
69,407
107.9%
74,127
106.8%
4,720
17,977
113.4%
18,029
100.3%
52
89,468
109.2%
94,198
105.3%
4,730
75,835
100.9%
80,785
106.5%
4,950
13,633
202.0%
13,413
98.4%
- 220
12,761
175.2%
15,072
118.1%
2,311
684
87.6%
941
137.6%
257
25,710
194.0%
27,544
107.1%
1,833
-
-
115
-
115
562
49.4%
704
125.1%
141
25,147
207.6%
26,955
107.2%
1,807
2,557
-
1,912
74.8%
- 644
1,656
74.6%
2,089
126.1%
433
20,933
211.5%
22,953
109.6%
2,019
■販売費及び一般管理費の主な明細 Selling, general and administrative expenses
2023年度第1四半期累計期間
2024年度第1四半期累計期間
前年増減
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
Increase (Decrease)
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
地代家賃 Rents
29,217
100.2%
29,579
101.2%
361
人件費 Personnel expenses
10,710
99.4%
11,119
103.8%
408
有形固定資産減価償却費 Depreciation of property and store equipment
12,291
100.8%
12,493
101.6%
201
広告宣伝費 Advertising expenses
1,423
124.4%
3,920
275.3%
2,496
販売手数料 Sales commission
84
106.9%
85
101.4%
1
その他 Other
22,107
101.3%
23,587
106.7%
1,480
合計 Total
75,835
100.9%
80,785
106.5%
4,950
単体業績 Non-consolidated operating results
■投融資の状況 Capital expenditure
2023年度第1四半期累計期間
2024年度第1四半期累計期間
前年増減
2024年度計画
2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31
2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31
Increase (Decrease)
Forecasts / 2024.3.1 - 2025.2.28
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
新店投資 New store investments
2,067
1,484
- 582
-
既存店投資
2,683
3,865
1,182
-
Existing store investments
システム関連投資
3,379
2,694
- 684
-
IT-related investments
その他 Other
2,265
11
- 2,254
-
投資小計 Subtotal
10,396
8,056
- 2,340
-
出資 ・ 融資
325
- 1,144
- 1,470
-
Investments and advances
リース Leases *
10,169
9,005
- 1,163
-
合計 Total
20,891
15,917
- 4,973
-
有形固定資産減価償却費
Depreciation of property and store
12,291
12,493
201
-
equipment
無形固定資産償却費
2,050
1,928
- 121
-
Amortization of intangible assets
減価償却費合計
14,342
14,422
79
-
Total depreciation and amortization
(注)
- リース債務の返済による支出は、 2023年度第1四半期累計期間は9,739百万円、 2024年度第1四半期累計期間は8,969百万円です。
Note:
* The amount of repayments of lease obligations is 9,739 millions of yen in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 8,969 millions of yen in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.
単体業績 Non-consolidated operating results
■貸借対照表 Non-consolidated balance sheet
[資産の部 Assets]
流動資産 Current assets
現金及び預金 Cash and deposits
加盟店貸勘定 Accounts receivable - due from franchised stores
リース債権 Lease receivables
商品 Merchandise
前払費用 Prepaid expenses
未収入金 Accounts receivable - other
その他 Other
固定資産 Non-current assets
有形固定資産 Property and store equipment
・ 建物 Buildings
・ 構築物 Structures
・ 工具、 器具及び備品 Tools, furniture and fixtures
・ 土地 Land
・ リース資産 Leased assets
・ 建設仮勘定 Construction in progress
無形固定資産 Intangible assets
・ ソフトウエア Software
・ のれん Goodwill
・ その他 Other
投資その他の資産 Investments and other assets
・ 投資有価証券 Investments securities
・ 関係会社株式 Shares of subsidiaries and associates
・ 長期貸付金 Long-term loans receivable
・ 関係会社長期貸付金
Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates
・ 長期前払費用 Long-term prepaid expenses
・ 差入保証金 Guarantee deposits
・ 繰延税金資産 Deferred tax assets
・ その他 Other
・ 貸倒引当金 Allowance for doubtful accounts
資産合計 Total assets
有形固定資産の減価償却累計額
Accumulated depreciation of property and store equipment
2023年度
2024年度第1四半期
2023年度末からの増減
(2024年2月29日現在)
(2024年5月31日現在)
FY2023 (As of 2024.2.29)
FY2024 (As of 2024.5.31)
Increase (Decrease) from 2024.2.29
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
201,865
220,395
18,529
12,008
22,138
10,129
45,597
49,924
4,326
13,598
13,358
- 240
833
912
78
16,130
16,829
699
106,085
110,157
4,072
7,611
7,075
- 536
618,662
617,498
- 1,163
312,865
314,838
1,973
155,743
156,808
1,065
20,220
19,716
- 504
9,821
9,708
- 112
8,354
8,354
-
118,445
120,019
1,574
279
230
- 49
33,474
34,016
542
28,141
29,032
891
5,077
4,729
- 347
255
254
- 1
272,321
268,642
- 3,678
5,782
5,895
112
108,499
108,209
-289
33,323
32,508
- 815
17
14
- 2
10,896
10,407
- 488
82,609
82,658
49
31,215
28,931
- 2,283
892
901
8
- 915
- 885
30
820,527
837,894
17,366
362,598
365,974
3,375
単体業績 Non-consolidated operating results
■貸借対照表 Non-consolidated balance sheet
[負債の部 Liabilities]
流動負債 Current liabilities
買掛金 Accounts payable - trade
短期借入金 Short-term loans payable
関係会社短期借入金
Short-term loans payable to subsidiaries and associates
リース債務 Lease obligations
未払金 Accounts payable - other
未払法人税等 Income taxes payable
未払費用 Accrued expenses
預り金 Deposits received
賞与引当金 Provision for bonuses
その他 Other
固定負債 Non-current liabilities
リース債務 Lease obligations
退職給付引当金 Provision for retirement benefits
役員退職慰労引当金
Provision for retirement benefits to executive officers
資産除去債務 Asset retirement obligations
その他 Other
負債合計 Total liabilities
[純資産の部 Net assets]
株主資本 Shareholders' equity
資本金 Capital stock
資本剰余金 Capital surplus
・ 資本準備金 Legal capital surplus
・ その他資本剰余金 Other capital surplus
利益剰余金 Retained earnings
・ 利益準備金 Legal retained earnings
・ 別途積立金 General reserve
・ 繰越利益剰余金 Retained earnings brought forward
自己株式 Treasury shares
評価 ・ 換算差額等 Valuation and translation adjustments
その他有価証券評価差額金
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
土地再評価差額金 Revaluation reserve for land
新株予約権 Subscription rights to shares
純資産合計 Net assets
負債純資産合計 Liabilities and net assets
2023年度
2024年度第1四半期
2023年度末からの増減
(2024年2月29日現在)
(2024年5月31日現在)
FY2023 (As of 2024.2.29)
FY2024 (As of 2024.5.31)
Increase (Decrease) from 2024.2.29
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
百万円/Millions of yen
386,391
379,463
- 6,927
117,831
124,122
6,291
10,000
-
- 10,000
66,750
62,270
- 4,480
36,207
36,107
- 100
27,475
25,524
- 1,951
11,580
3,290
- 8,289
2,308
2,499
190
103,485
117,274
13,789
3,317
1,491
- 1,826
7,435
6,883
- 551
167,724
168,642
917
103,734
104,798
1,064
15,173
15,138
- 34
213
236
22
33,088
33,072
- 16
15,514
15,396
- 118
554,115
548,105
- 6,010
264,263
287,201
22,937
58,506
58,506
-
47,759
47,759
-
47,696
47,696
-
62
62
-
158,945
181,899
22,953
727
727
-
50,000
50,000
-
108,218
131,171
22,953
- 947
- 964
- 16
1,694
2,133
439
1,763
2,203
439
- 69
- 69
-
453
453
-
266,412
289,788
23,376
820,527
837,894
17,366
