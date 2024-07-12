Lawson, Inc. is a company mainly engaged in the operation of convenience stores. The Company operates in four segments. The Domestic Convenience Store segment operates chains of convenience stores under the names LAWSON, NATURAL LAWSON, and LAWSON STORE 100. The Seijoishii segment operates the supermarkets. The Entertainment related segment sells tickets for concerts, music and video software, as well as operate complex cinemas. The Finance related segment operates the banking business.