単体業績 Non-consolidated operating results

■主業績予想 Results and forecasts for major financial indicators

2023年度/FY20232024年度/FY2024*2

第1四半期/1Q 通期/Full year

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2023.3.1 - 2024.2.29

金額/Amount 前年比/YoY

金額/Amount 前年比/YoY

第1四半期/1Q

通期予想/Full year (Forecast)

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2025.2.28

金額/Amount 前年比/YoY

金額/Amount 前年比/YoY

チェーン全店売上高 (百万円)

Net sales of all convenience stores (millions of yen)

加盟店売上高 (百万円)

Net sales of franchised stores (millions of yen)

直営店売上高 (百万円)

Net sales of company-operated stores (millions of yen)

営業総収入 (百万円) *1

Gross operating revenue (millions of yen)

営業総利益 (百万円)

Operating gross profit (millions of yen)

(対チェーン全店売上高比)

(Operating gross profit on Net sales of all convenience stores)

販売費及一般管理費 (百万円)

Selling, general and administrative expenses (millions of yen)

(対チェーン全店売上高比)

(Selling, general and administrative expenses on Net sales of all convenience stores)

営業利益 (百万円) Operating income (millions of yen)

(対チェーン全店売上高比)

(Operating income on Net sales of all convenience stores)

経常利益 (百万円) Ordinary income (millions of yen)

四半期(当期)純利益 (百万円) Profit (millions of yen)

1株当たり四半期(当期)純利益 (円)

Profit per share (yen)

純資産 (百万円) Net assets (millions of yen)

総資産 (百万円) Total assets (millions of yen)

1株当たり純資産 (円) Net assets per share (yen)

総資産四半期(当期)純利益率 ROA

自己資本四半期(当期)純利益率 ROE

流動比率 Current ratio

固定比率 Fixed ratio

自己資本比率 Shareholders' equity ratio

593,957

106.1%

2,416,293

105.1%

586,177

105.9%

2,385,379

105.0%

7,779

120.6%

30,913

114.7%

95,011

109.8%

391,793

109.6%

89,468

109.2%

369,872

109.3%

15.1%

15.3%

75,835

100.9%

311,860

102.9%

12.8%

12.9%

13,633

202.0%

58,011

164.9%

2.3%

2.4%

25,710

194.0%

68,928

169.7%

20,933

211.5%

44,722

197.9%

209.17446.87

253,651

266,412

877,391

820,527

2,531.28

2,657.51

2.5%

5.5%

8.5%

17.7%

61.9%

52.2%

242.7%

232.6%

28.9%

32.4%

611,040

102.9%

-

-

603,548

103.0%

-

-

7,491

96.3%

-

-

99,509

104.7%

-

-

94,198

105.3%

-

-

15.4%

-

80,785

106.5%

-

-

13.2%

-

13,413

98.4%

-

-

2.2%

-

27,544

107.1%

-

-

22,953

109.6%

-

-

229.35-

289,788

-

837,894

-

2,891.14

-

2.8%

-

8.3%

-

58.1%

-

213.4%

-

34.5%

-

(注)

*1 営業総収入直営店売上高 加盟店からの収入等合計です。

*2 2024年7月3日付公表いたしました 「株式併合並びに単元株式数めの廃止及定款一部変更承認決議するおらせ」 のとおり、 当社普通株式2024年7月24日をもって上場廃止となる予定であることから、 2025年2月期業績予想記載しておりません。

Notes:

*1

*2

The gross operating revenue is a sum of total sales of company-operated stores, income from franchised stores and others.

As publicly announced in the "Notice of Resolutions to Approve Share Consolidation, Abolition of the Provision on Share Units and

Partial Amendment of the Articles

of Incorporation" dated July 3, 2024, the Company's common shares will be delisted on July 24, 2024. Therefore, the financial

forecasts for fiscal 2024 are not

provided.

Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

12

単体業績 Non-consolidated operating results

■損益計算書 Non-consolidated statement of income

Ａ.営業総収入 Gross operating revenue

Ｂ＋Ｅ

Ｂ.売上高 Net sales

Ｃ.売上原価 Cost of sales

Ｄ.売上総利益 Gross profit

Ｂ－Ｃ

Ｅ.営業収入 Operating revenue

Ｆ＋Ｇ

Ｆ.加盟店からの収入 Income from franchised stores

Ｇ.その営業収入 Other operating revenue

Ｈ.営業総利益 Operating gross profit

Ａ－Ｃ＝Ｄ＋Ｅ

Ｉ.販売費及一般管理費 Selling, general and administrative expenses

Ｊ.営業利益 Operating income

Ｈ－Ｉ

営業外収益 Non-operating income

営業外費用 Non-operating expenses

経常利益 Ordinary income

特別利益 Extraordinary income

特別損失 Extraordinary losses

税引前四半期純利益 Profit before income taxes

法人税 住民税及事業税 Income taxes - current

法人税等調整額 Income taxes - deferred

四半期純利益 Profit

2023年度第1四半期累計期間

2024年度第1四半期累計期間

前年増減

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

Increase (Decrease)

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

95,011

109.8%

99,509

104.7%

4,498

7,626

120.3%

7,352

96.4%

- 273

5,542

120.1%

5,310

95.8%

- 231

2,084

120.9%

2,041

98.0%

- 42

87,384

109.0%

92,157

105.5%

4,772

69,407

107.9%

74,127

106.8%

4,720

17,977

113.4%

18,029

100.3%

52

89,468

109.2%

94,198

105.3%

4,730

75,835

100.9%

80,785

106.5%

4,950

13,633

202.0%

13,413

98.4%

- 220

12,761

175.2%

15,072

118.1%

2,311

684

87.6%

941

137.6%

257

25,710

194.0%

27,544

107.1%

1,833

-

-

115

-

115

562

49.4%

704

125.1%

141

25,147

207.6%

26,955

107.2%

1,807

2,557

-

1,912

74.8%

- 644

1,656

74.6%

2,089

126.1%

433

20,933

211.5%

22,953

109.6%

2,019

■販売費及一般管理費明細 Selling, general and administrative expenses

2023年度第1四半期累計期間

2024年度第1四半期累計期間

前年増減

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

Increase (Decrease)

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

地代家賃 Rents

29,217

100.2%

29,579

101.2%

361

人件費 Personnel expenses

10,710

99.4%

11,119

103.8%

408

有形固定資産減価償却費 Depreciation of property and store equipment

12,291

100.8%

12,493

101.6%

201

広告宣伝費 Advertising expenses

1,423

124.4%

3,920

275.3%

2,496

販売手数料 Sales commission

84

106.9%

85

101.4%

1

その Other

22,107

101.3%

23,587

106.7%

1,480

合計 Total

75,835

100.9%

80,785

106.5%

4,950

Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

13

単体業績 Non-consolidated operating results

■投融資状況 Capital expenditure

2023年度第1四半期累計期間

2024年度第1四半期累計期間

前年増減

2024年度計画

2023.3.1 - 2023.5.31

2024.3.1 - 2024.5.31

Increase (Decrease)

Forecasts / 2024.3.1 - 2025.2.28

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

新店投資 New store investments

2,067

1,484

- 582

-

既存店投資

2,683

3,865

1,182

-

Existing store investments

システム関連投資

3,379

2,694

- 684

-

IT-related investments

その Other

2,265

11

- 2,254

-

投資小計 Subtotal

10,396

8,056

- 2,340

-

出資 融資

325

- 1,144

- 1,470

-

Investments and advances

リース Leases *

10,169

9,005

- 1,163

-

合計 Total

20,891

15,917

- 4,973

-

有形固定資産減価償却費

Depreciation of property and store

12,291

12,493

201

-

equipment

無形固定資産償却費

2,050

1,928

- 121

-

Amortization of intangible assets

減価償却費合計

14,342

14,422

79

-

Total depreciation and amortization

(注)

  • リース債務返済による支出は、 2023年度第1四半期累計期間9,739百万円 2024年度第1四半期累計期間8,969百万円です。

Note:

* The amount of repayments of lease obligations is 9,739 millions of yen in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 8,969 millions of yen in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

14

単体業績 Non-consolidated operating results

■貸借対照表 Non-consolidated balance sheet

[資産Assets]

流動資産 Current assets

現金及預金 Cash and deposits

加盟店貸勘定 Accounts receivable - due from franchised stores

リース債権 Lease receivables

商品 Merchandise

前払費用 Prepaid expenses

未収入金 Accounts receivable - other

その Other

固定資産 Non-current assets

有形固定資産 Property and store equipment

建物 Buildings

構築物 Structures

工具 器具及備品 Tools, furniture and fixtures

土地 Land

・ リース資産 Leased assets

建設仮勘定 Construction in progress

無形固定資産 Intangible assets

・ ソフトウエア Software

・ のれん Goodwill

・ その Other

投資その資産 Investments and other assets

投資有価証券 Investments securities

関係会社株式 Shares of subsidiaries and associates

長期貸付金 Long-term loans receivable

関係会社長期貸付金

Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates

長期前払費用 Long-term prepaid expenses

差入保証金 Guarantee deposits

繰延税金資産 Deferred tax assets

・ その Other

貸倒引当金 Allowance for doubtful accounts

資産合計 Total assets

有形固定資産減価償却累計額

Accumulated depreciation of property and store equipment

2023年度

2024年度第1四半期

2023年度末からの増減

(2024年2月29日現在)

(2024年5月31日現在)

FY2023 (As of 2024.2.29)

FY2024 (As of 2024.5.31)

Increase (Decrease) from 2024.2.29

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

201,865

220,395

18,529

12,008

22,138

10,129

45,597

49,924

4,326

13,598

13,358

- 240

833

912

78

16,130

16,829

699

106,085

110,157

4,072

7,611

7,075

- 536

618,662

617,498

- 1,163

312,865

314,838

1,973

155,743

156,808

1,065

20,220

19,716

- 504

9,821

9,708

- 112

8,354

8,354

-

118,445

120,019

1,574

279

230

- 49

33,474

34,016

542

28,141

29,032

891

5,077

4,729

- 347

255

254

- 1

272,321

268,642

- 3,678

5,782

5,895

112

108,499

108,209

-289

33,323

32,508

- 815

17

14

- 2

10,896

10,407

- 488

82,609

82,658

49

31,215

28,931

- 2,283

892

901

8

- 915

- 885

30

820,527

837,894

17,366

362,598

365,974

3,375

Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

15

単体業績 Non-consolidated operating results

■貸借対照表 Non-consolidated balance sheet

[負債 Liabilities]

流動負債 Current liabilities

買掛金 Accounts payable - trade

短期借入金 Short-term loans payable

関係会社短期借入金

Short-term loans payable to subsidiaries and associates

リース債務 Lease obligations

未払金 Accounts payable - other

未払法人税等 Income taxes payable

未払費用 Accrued expenses

Deposits received

賞与引当金 Provision for bonuses

その Other

固定負債 Non-current liabilities

リース債務 Lease obligations

退職給付引当金 Provision for retirement benefits

役員退職慰労引当金

Provision for retirement benefits to executive officers

資産除去債務 Asset retirement obligations

その Other

負債合計 Total liabilities

[純資産 Net assets]

株主資本 Shareholders' equity

資本金 Capital stock

資本剰余金 Capital surplus

資本準備金 Legal capital surplus

・ その他資本剰余金 Other capital surplus

利益剰余金 Retained earnings

利益準備金 Legal retained earnings

別途積立金 General reserve

繰越利益剰余金 Retained earnings brought forward

自己株式 Treasury shares

評価 換算差額等 Valuation and translation adjustments

その他有価証券評価差額金

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

土地再評価差額金 Revaluation reserve for land

新株予約権 Subscription rights to shares

純資産合計 Net assets

負債純資産合計 Liabilities and net assets

2023年度

2024年度第1四半期

2023年度末からの増減

(2024年2月29日現在)

(2024年5月31日現在)

FY2023 (As of 2024.2.29)

FY2024 (As of 2024.5.31)

Increase (Decrease) from 2024.2.29

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

百万円/Millions of yen

386,391

379,463

- 6,927

117,831

124,122

6,291

10,000

-

- 10,000

66,750

62,270

- 4,480

36,207

36,107

- 100

27,475

25,524

- 1,951

11,580

3,290

- 8,289

2,308

2,499

190

103,485

117,274

13,789

3,317

1,491

- 1,826

7,435

6,883

- 551

167,724

168,642

917

103,734

104,798

1,064

15,173

15,138

- 34

213

236

22

33,088

33,072

- 16

15,514

15,396

- 118

554,115

548,105

- 6,010

264,263

287,201

22,937

58,506

58,506

-

47,759

47,759

-

47,696

47,696

-

62

62

-

158,945

181,899

22,953

727

727

-

50,000

50,000

-

108,218

131,171

22,953

- 947

- 964

- 16

1,694

2,133

439

1,763

2,203

439

- 69

- 69

-

453

453

-

266,412

289,788

23,376

820,527

837,894

17,366

Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

16

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lawson Inc. published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 06:24:02 UTC.