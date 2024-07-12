売上及商品状況(国内コンビニエンスストア) Sales and products (Convenience stores in Japan) *1

■既存店売上高前年比及既存店総荒利益高前年比 Net sales and gross profit of existing stores

2023年度/FY2023

2024年度/FY2024

第1四半期累計期間/1Q

通期/Full year

第1四半期累計期間/1Q

通期計画/Full

year (Forecast)

前年比/YoY

前年比/YoY

前年比/YoY

前年比/YoY

売上高 Net sales *2

106.2%

104.6%

102.8%

-

客数 Number of customers

103.6%

104.0%

101.9%

-

客単価 Spending per customer

102.5%

100.6%

100.9%

-

売上高(チケット等含)

106.7%

104.2%

102.0%

-

Net sales (including tickets, etc.)

総荒利益高 Gross profit

108.6%

105.9%

102.4%

-

売上高(ローソンストア100含) *2

106.1%

104.5%

102.5%

Net sales (including LAWSON STORE100)

■平均日販 Average daily sales per store

2023年度/FY2023

2024年度/FY2024

第1四半期累計期間/1Q

通期/Full year

第1四半期累計期間/1Q

千円/Thousands of yen

千円/Thousands of yen

千円/Thousands of yen

全店 All stores

537

556

559

新店 New stores

472

500

519

■全店客数及客単価 Average number of customers and average spending per customer (All stores)

2023年度/FY2023

2024年度/FY2024

第1四半期累計期間/1Q

通期/Full year

第1四半期累計期間/1Q

円/Person, Yen

円/Person, Yen

円/Person, Yen

客数 Number of customers

678

706

706

客単価 Spending per customer

792

803

792

■全店商品別販売構成推移及総荒利益率状況 Sales and gross profit margin by merchandise category at store level (All stores)

2023年度/FY2023

2024年度/FY2024

第1四半期累計期間/1Q

通期/Full year

第1四半期累計期間/1Q

通期計画/Full

year (Forecast)

十億円

構成比

総荒利益率

十億円

構成比

総荒利益率

十億円

構成比

総荒利益率

総荒利益率

Billions of yen

Share

Gross Profit Margin

Billions of yen

Share

Gross Profit Margin

Billions of yen

Share

Gross Profit Margin

Gross Profit Margin

ファストフード Fast foods

130.5

23.0%

41.0%

535.8

23.2%

41.1%

133.7

22.8%

41.4%

-

日配食品 Daily delivered foods

81.7

14.4%

35.1%

340.1

14.7%

35.3%

87.6

15.0%

35.4%

-

加工食品 Processed foods

304.6

53.8%

23.0%

1,228.2

53.2%

23.2%

312.3

53.4%

23.2%

-

うち、 タバコ Cigarettes

158.7

28.0%

11.0%

632.2

27.4%

11.0%

162.3

27.7%

11.0%

-

非食品 Non-food products *3

49.6

8.8%

50.9%

204.4

8.9%

50.2%

51.4

8.8%

49.3%

-

合計 Total

566.5

100.0%

31.3%

2,308.6

100.0%

31.5%

585.2

100.0%

31.5%

-

分類 Category

ファストフード Fast foods

米飯調理パン(サンドイッチ等) ・ デリカ ・ ファストフード

Rice, noodles, bread, delicatessen items, over-the-counter fast foods, etc.

日配食品 Daily delivered foods

加工食品 Processed foods

非食品 Non-food products

ベーカリー ・ デザート ・ アイスクリーム ・ 生鮮食品等

Bakery items, desserts, ice creams, perishable foods (vegetables, fruits and meat), etc.

飲料 酒類 ・ タバコ ・ 加工食品 菓子等 Soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, cigarettes, processed foods, confectioneries, etc.

日用品 雑誌等 Daily necessities, books, magazines, etc.

(注)

*1 売上高(ローソンストア100含)上記数値は、 (株)ローソンが運営する 「ローソン」 「ナチュラルローソン」 の合計です。 なお、 本頁各数値

には、 エリアフランチャイズ各社(株)ローソン高知(株)ローソン南九州(株)ローソン沖縄数値んでおりません。

*2 売上高は、 チケット影響いた数値です。

*3 非食品総荒利益率は、 手数料収入算出しております。

Notes:

*1 These figures except for Net sales (including LAWSON STORE100) are sums of total LAWSON and NATURAL LAWSON operated by Lawson, Inc. Furthermore, results of area franchise companies (Lawson Kochi, Inc., Lawson Minamikyushu, Inc. and Lawson Okinawa, Inc.) are not included in this page.

*2 Net sales do not include the impact of tickets, etc.

*3 Gross profit of non-food products includes service commissions.

売上及商品状況(国内コンビニエンスストア) Sales and products (Convenience stores in Japan)

■国内コンビニエンスストア事業 グループ全店売上高 Total sales of convenience store business in Japan

2023年度/FY2023

2024年度/FY2024

第1四半期累計期間/1Q

通期/Full year

第1四半期累計期間/1Q

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

百万円/Millions of yen

前年比/YoY

単体 Non-consolidated

593,957

106.1%

2,416,293

105.1%

611,040

102.9%

グループ会社 Group company *1

26,103

107.1%

105,243

104.7%

26,672

102.2%

チケット等取扱高 Tickets etc. *2

88,533

109.5%

346,672

101.1%

86,079

97.2%

合計 Total

708,593

106.5%

2,868,210

104.6%

723,792

102.1%

(注)

*1

グループ会社は、 (株)ローソン高知(株)ローソン南九州(株)ローソン沖縄運営する店舗売上高合計しております。

*2

チケット等取扱高は、 当社グループの運営する国内のコンビニエンスストア事業全(単体及びグループ会社)取扱高合計しております。

Notes:

*1

For group company, it is a total sales of stores oprerated by Lawson Kochi, Inc., Lawson Minamikyushu, Inc. and Lawson Okinawa, Inc.

*2

For tickets and others gross sale, it is a total gross sales of convenience store business in Japan (including non-consolidated and group companies) operated by

Lawson group.

