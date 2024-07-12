売上及び商品の状況(国内コンビニエンスストア) Sales and products (Convenience stores in Japan) *1
■既存店売上高前年比及び既存店総荒利益高前年比 Net sales and gross profit of existing stores
2023年度/FY2023
2024年度/FY2024
第1四半期累計期間/1Q
通期/Full year
第1四半期累計期間/1Q
通期計画/Full
year (Forecast)
前年比/YoY
前年比/YoY
前年比/YoY
前年比/YoY
売上高 Net sales *2
106.2%
104.6%
102.8%
-
客数 Number of customers
103.6%
104.0%
101.9%
-
客単価 Spending per customer
102.5%
100.6%
100.9%
-
売上高(チケット等含む)
106.7%
104.2%
102.0%
-
Net sales (including tickets, etc.)
総荒利益高 Gross profit
108.6%
105.9%
102.4%
-
売上高(ローソンストア100含む) *2
106.1%
104.5%
102.5%
Net sales (including LAWSON STORE100)
■平均日販 Average daily sales per store
2023年度/FY2023
2024年度/FY2024
第1四半期累計期間/1Q
通期/Full year
第1四半期累計期間/1Q
千円/Thousands of yen
千円/Thousands of yen
千円/Thousands of yen
全店 All stores
537
556
559
新店 New stores
472
500
519
■全店客数及び客単価 Average number of customers and average spending per customer (All stores)
2023年度/FY2023
2024年度/FY2024
第1四半期累計期間/1Q
通期/Full year
第1四半期累計期間/1Q
人、 円/Person, Yen
人、 円/Person, Yen
人、 円/Person, Yen
客数 Number of customers
678
706
706
客単価 Spending per customer
792
803
792
■全店商品別販売構成の推移及び総荒利益率の状況 Sales and gross profit margin by merchandise category at store level (All stores)
2023年度/FY2023
2024年度/FY2024
第1四半期累計期間/1Q
通期/Full year
第1四半期累計期間/1Q
通期計画/Full
year (Forecast)
十億円
構成比
総荒利益率
十億円
構成比
総荒利益率
十億円
構成比
総荒利益率
総荒利益率
Billions of yen
Share
Gross Profit Margin
Billions of yen
Share
Gross Profit Margin
Billions of yen
Share
Gross Profit Margin
Gross Profit Margin
ファストフード Fast foods
130.5
23.0%
41.0%
535.8
23.2%
41.1%
133.7
22.8%
41.4%
-
日配食品 Daily delivered foods
81.7
14.4%
35.1%
340.1
14.7%
35.3%
87.6
15.0%
35.4%
-
加工食品 Processed foods
304.6
53.8%
23.0%
1,228.2
53.2%
23.2%
312.3
53.4%
23.2%
-
うち、 タバコ Cigarettes
158.7
28.0%
11.0%
632.2
27.4%
11.0%
162.3
27.7%
11.0%
-
非食品 Non-food products *3
49.6
8.8%
50.9%
204.4
8.9%
50.2%
51.4
8.8%
49.3%
-
合計 Total
566.5
100.0%
31.3%
2,308.6
100.0%
31.5%
585.2
100.0%
31.5%
-
分類 Category
ファストフード Fast foods
米飯 ・ 麺 ・ 調理パン(サンドイッチ等) ・ デリカ ・ ファストフード等
Rice, noodles, bread, delicatessen items, over-the-counter fast foods, etc.
日配食品 Daily delivered foods
加工食品 Processed foods
非食品 Non-food products
ベーカリー ・ デザート ・ アイスクリーム ・ 生鮮食品等
Bakery items, desserts, ice creams, perishable foods (vegetables, fruits and meat), etc.
飲料 ・ 酒類 ・ タバコ ・ 加工食品 ・ 菓子等 Soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, cigarettes, processed foods, confectioneries, etc.
日用品 ・ 本 ・ 雑誌等 Daily necessities, books, magazines, etc.
(注)
*1 売上高(ローソンストア100含む)を除く上記の数値は、 (株)ローソンが運営する 「ローソン」 「ナチュラルローソン」 の合計です。 なお、 本頁の各数値
には、 エリアフランチャイズ各社(株)ローソン高知、 (株)ローソン南九州、 (株)ローソン沖縄の数値は含んでおりません。
*2 売上高は、 チケット等の影響を除いた数値です。
*3 非食品の総荒利益率は、 手数料収入を含め算出しております。
Notes:
*1 These figures except for Net sales (including LAWSON STORE100) are sums of total LAWSON and NATURAL LAWSON operated by Lawson, Inc. Furthermore, results of area franchise companies (Lawson Kochi, Inc., Lawson Minamikyushu, Inc. and Lawson Okinawa, Inc.) are not included in this page.
*2 Net sales do not include the impact of tickets, etc.
*3 Gross profit of non-food products includes service commissions.
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
22
売上及び商品の状況(国内コンビニエンスストア) Sales and products (Convenience stores in Japan)
■国内コンビニエンスストア事業 グループ全店売上高 Total sales of convenience store business in Japan
2023年度/FY2023
2024年度/FY2024
第1四半期累計期間/1Q
通期/Full year
第1四半期累計期間/1Q
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
百万円/Millions of yen
前年比/YoY
単体 Non-consolidated
593,957
106.1%
2,416,293
105.1%
611,040
102.9%
グループ会社 Group company *1
26,103
107.1%
105,243
104.7%
26,672
102.2%
チケット等取扱高 Tickets etc. *2
88,533
109.5%
346,672
101.1%
86,079
97.2%
合計 Total
708,593
106.5%
2,868,210
104.6%
723,792
102.1%
(注)
*1
グループ会社は、 (株)ローソン高知、 (株)ローソン南九州、 (株)ローソン沖縄の運営する店舗の売上高を合計しております。
*2
チケット等取扱高は、 当社グループの運営する国内のコンビニエンスストア事業全て(単体及びグループ会社を含む)の取扱高を合計しております。
Notes:
*1
For group company, it is a total sales of stores oprerated by Lawson Kochi, Inc., Lawson Minamikyushu, Inc. and Lawson Okinawa, Inc.
*2
For tickets and others gross sale, it is a total gross sales of convenience store business in Japan (including non-consolidated and group companies) operated by
Lawson group.
Copyright © 2024 Lawson, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
23
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lawson Inc. published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 06:24:02 UTC.