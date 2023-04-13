Lawson : FY2022 (ended February 28, 2023)

1．Overview of Operating Results

(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review

During the fiscal year under review, or fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2023, we continued to take rigorous prevention measures against the infection of the novel coronavirus and responded to new normal demand by exerting concerted Group-wide efforts. Specifically, under the leadership of our Lawson Group Sweeping Transformation Executive Committee, which was launched in September 2020 to realize "Challenge 2025" formulated for 2025, the 50th anniversary of our foundation, we renovated our stores and revamped our product lineups in Domestic Convenience Store Business in response to changes in the business environment, and the whole Lawson Group endeavored to resolve medium- to long-term issues for sustainable growth, acquire new revenue opportunities and foster job satisfaction. Fiscal 2022 was a year in which we took concrete actions. Upholding a strategic concept of focusing on community, individual customers, and individual stores, we introduced an area company system in the Hokkaido and Kinki regions ahead of other regions. Under the new system, the roles and scope of discretion assigned to the headquarters and areas were reviewed, and greater authority and discretion were delegated to the respective areas so as to expedite decision-making and speed up the hypothesis/verification cycle.

As a result, for fiscal 2022 on a consolidated basis, gross operating revenue increased to 988,621 million yen (up 41.6% from previous fiscal year), operating income increased to 55,056 million yen (up 16.9% from previous fiscal year) and ordinary income increased to 53,453 million yen (up 12.4% from previous fiscal year). Profit attributable to owners of parent was 24,689 million yen (up 37.9% from previous fiscal year).

The Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023. Therefore, year-on-year comparative figures for the fiscal year represent amounts based on the previously adopted accounting policies. For information on the changes in relation to the application of the new accounting standards, please refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)."

We also focused on improving our group-wide internal control system and addressing operating risks based on the 2022 Basic Policy for Improvement of Internal Control Systems. We will continue promoting internal control going forward.

Operating results by business segment were as follows.

(Domestic Convenience Store Business)

During the fiscal year under review, the state of quasi-emergency declaration was lifted in March 2022, there have been repeated waves of new COVID-19 cases during the fiscal year under review, but an overall rising trend was seen in the movement of people.

Amid such drastic shifts in the business landscape, Lawson has been proceeding with store renovations considering the characteristics/situation of each store, helping them expand their merchandise assortment of frozen foods and other daily necessities to adapt to changes in customers' lifestyles and better address customer needs. By the end of fiscal year 2022, we had completed the renovation of some 2,985 stores, and the total