Lawson : FY2022 (ended February 28, 2023)

Company Representative: Sadanobu Takemasu, President and CEO, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board
Contact: Tomoki Takanishi, Senior Vice President, Financial Administration Division Director
Tel.: +81-3-5435-2773
Scheduled date for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders: May 24, 2023
Scheduled date for submission of annual securities report: May 25, 2023
Scheduled date for payment of dividend: May 25, 2023
Supplementary materials for annual financial results: Yes
Holding of presentation of annual results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are truncated)
1. Consolidated operating results for 2022 fiscal year (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
Consolidated operating results
Note: Percentages represent increases (decreases) compared with the previous fiscal year.
Gross operating
Profit
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
revenue
owners of parent
For the fiscal year ended
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
February 28, 2023
988,621
41.6
55,056
16.9
53,453
12.4
24,689
37.9
February 28, 2022
698,371
4.9
47,096
15.2
47,571
26.5
17,900
106.0
Note: Comprehensive income:
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2023
27,498 million yen
33.4 %
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
20,613 million yen
105.2 %
Profit per
Diluted
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of
Return on
operating income to
share
profit per
equity
income to total
gross operating
share
assets
revenue
For the fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
February 28, 2023
246.70
246.49
8.9
4.0
5.6
February 28, 2022
178.87
178.71
6.6
3.5
6.7
Reference: Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method:
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2023
302 million yen
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
50 million yen
Note: "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020) and other standards are applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets per
equity ratio
share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
February 28, 2023
1,366,166
287,099
20.6
2,810.33
February 28, 2022
1,337,245
278,473
20.4
2,726.97
Reference: Shareholders' equity:
As of February 28, 2023
281,249 million yen
As of February 28, 2022
272,891 million yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Net cash provided
Net cash provided
Net cash provided
Cash and cash
by (used in)
by (used in)
by (used in)
equivalents at end
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
of period
For the fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
February 28, 2023
176,045
(45,626)
(124,028)
396,958
February 28, 2022
146,644
(51,781)
(109,516)
388,444
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total
Ratio of
Payout
dividends to
dividends
1Q
1H
3Q
Year-end
Total
ratio
shareholders'
for the year
equity
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
yen
2021 fiscal year
－
75.00
－
75.00
150.00
15,010
83.9
5.6
2022 fiscal year
－
75.00
－
75.00
150.00
15,011
60.8
5.4
2023 fiscal year
－
100.00
－
100.00
200.00
69.0
(forecast)
3. Forecast of consolidated operating results for 2023 fiscal year (Under IFRS) (from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Basic earnings per
share
Millions of yen
%
Yen
1H of 2023 fiscal year
17,500
－
174.86
2023 fiscal year
29,000
－
289.77
Note: Since the Group has decided to voluntarily apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the consolidated financial statements in its Annual Securities Report effective from the fiscal year ended February 2023, "Forecast of consolidated operating results for 2023 fiscal year" is based on figures after applying "IFRS," and the percentage changes from the results of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 are not provided.
Furthermore, financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024 other than the Profit attributable to owners of parent based on "IFRS" will be provided in the flash report(Under IFRS) scheduled to be issued on May 25, 2023.
4. Notes
Change in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year (Changes in certain specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Yes
Added: Yes
Excluded: None
Lawson Philippines, Inc.
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates or restatements
Changes in accounting policies associated with revision in accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1. above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of year (including treasury shares)
As of February 28, 2023:
100,300,000
As of February 28, 2022:
100,300,000
2. Number of treasury shares at the end of year
As of February 28, 2023:
222,962
As of February 28, 2022:
228,807
3. Average number of shares during the year
As of February 28, 2023:
100,076,025
As of February 28, 2022:
100,070,561
Reference: Non-consolidated operating results for 2022 fiscal year (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Note: Percentages represent increases (decreases) compared with the previous fiscal year.
Gross operating
Operating
Profit
Ordinary income
attributable to
revenue
income
owners of parent
For the fiscal year ended
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
February 28, 2023
357,571
0.7
35,188
36.0
40,618
18.5
22,595
67.7
February 28, 2022
355,102
0.1
25,870
(1.1)
34,278
1.7
13,470
(15.3)
Note: The Flash Report on the Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to audit.
Note: Descriptions on appropriate use of financial performance forecasts and other special notes Forward-looking statements presented herein such as financial forecasts are based on currently available information and certain presumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of announcement. The achievement of said forecasts cannot be guaranteed. Actual results may be materially different from those in the forecast as a result of various factors. For preconditions of these financial forecasts and notes concerning their use, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results, (4) Future Outlook" on page 13.
Contents
1. Overview of Operating Results
2
(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review
2
(2)
Profit and Loss
12
(3)
Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review
12
(4)
Future Outlook
13
2. Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standards
14
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
15
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
15
(2)
Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
17
Consolidated Statement of Income
17
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
18
(3)
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
19
(4)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
21
(5)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
23
(Going Concern Assumption)
23
(Accounting Policies for the Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements)
23
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
27
(Changes in Presentation)
28
(Notes to Consolidated Balance Sheet)
29
(Notes to Consolidated Statement of Income)
31
(Notes to Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)
33
(Notes to Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity)
34
(Notes to Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows)
36
(Segment Information)
37
(Per Share Information)
43
(Significant Subsequent Events)
43
1
1．Overview of Operating Results
(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year under Review
During the fiscal year under review, or fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2023, we continued to take rigorous prevention measures against the infection of the novel coronavirus and responded to new normal demand by exerting concerted Group-wide efforts. Specifically, under the leadership of our Lawson Group Sweeping Transformation Executive Committee, which was launched in September 2020 to realize "Challenge 2025" formulated for 2025, the 50th anniversary of our foundation, we renovated our stores and revamped our product lineups in Domestic Convenience Store Business in response to changes in the business environment, and the whole Lawson Group endeavored to resolve medium- to long-term issues for sustainable growth, acquire new revenue opportunities and foster job satisfaction. Fiscal 2022 was a year in which we took concrete actions. Upholding a strategic concept of focusing on community, individual customers, and individual stores, we introduced an area company system in the Hokkaido and Kinki regions ahead of other regions. Under the new system, the roles and scope of discretion assigned to the headquarters and areas were reviewed, and greater authority and discretion were delegated to the respective areas so as to expedite decision-making and speed up the hypothesis/verification cycle.
As a result, for fiscal 2022 on a consolidated basis, gross operating revenue increased to 988,621 million yen (up 41.6% from previous fiscal year), operating income increased to 55,056 million yen (up 16.9% from previous fiscal year) and ordinary income increased to 53,453 million yen (up 12.4% from previous fiscal year). Profit attributable to owners of parent was 24,689 million yen (up 37.9% from previous fiscal year).
The Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and other standards from the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023. Therefore, year-on-year comparative figures for the fiscal year represent amounts based on the previously adopted accounting policies. For information on the changes in relation to the application of the new accounting standards, please refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)."
We also focused on improving our group-wide internal control system and addressing operating risks based on the 2022 Basic Policy for Improvement of Internal Control Systems. We will continue promoting internal control going forward.
Operating results by business segment were as follows.
(Domestic Convenience Store Business)
During the fiscal year under review, the state of quasi-emergency declaration was lifted in March 2022, there have been repeated waves of new COVID-19 cases during the fiscal year under review, but an overall rising trend was seen in the movement of people.
Amid such drastic shifts in the business landscape, Lawson has been proceeding with store renovations considering the characteristics/situation of each store, helping them expand their merchandise assortment of frozen foods and other daily necessities to adapt to changes in customers' lifestyles and better address customer needs. By the end of fiscal year 2022, we had completed the renovation of some 2,985 stores, and the total