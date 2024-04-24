(TRANSLATION ONLY)

Securities Code: 2651

May 1, 2024

Commencement of electronic provision: April 25, 2024

To All Shareholders with Voting Rights

Sadanobu Takemasu

President, Representative Director

Lawson, Inc.

11-2, Osaki 1-chome,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF THE 49th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially notified that the 49th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as follows.

In convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures to provide the materials for the meeting electronically and has posted the "Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website providing the agenda materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders and other related materials electronically.

Lawson Website https://www.lawson.co.jp/company/ir/event/meeting/

Electronic agenda materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders and other related materials are posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) as well. Please access the following TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter the issue name (company name) or securities code in the search field, and select "Basic Information (基 本情報)" and then "Documents for Public Inspection/PR Information (縦覧書類／ＰＲ情報)."

TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

If you do not attend the meeting, please exercise your voting rights using either of the methods described below after examining REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS attached herein or posted on the website specified above.

[Voting by Electronic Means (Internet, etc.)]

Please exercise your voting rights by 5:45 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, after reading the attached document "Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc."

[Voting in Writing (by Mail)]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the matters to be resolved on the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith and return it so that it reaches us by 5:45 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024. If neither approval nor disapproval is indicated for any matter on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.

Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Venue: Hall C, Tokyo International Forum, 5-1 Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Objectives of the Meeting Reports:

The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Nonconsolidated Financial Statements for the 49th Fiscal Term (from March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024), and the related Audit Reports

Matters to Be Resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Five (5) Directors

Proposal No. 2: Election of Two (2) Audit and Supervisory Board Members

