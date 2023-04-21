Lawson : Presentation

Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved.
Financial Results for FY2022
Masayuki Itonaga
Executive Managing Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Lawson, Inc.
Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved.
Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022
Unit: Billions of yen
Operating income Ordinary income Profit
FY2021
FY2022
Results
Results
YoY
v.plan*1
47.0
+7.9
55.0
+2.0
47.5
53.4
+5.8
+4.9
17.9
24.6
+6.7
+2.6
(Non-consolidated) excluding LAWSON STORE100 business
Existing-store sales (YoY)*2
101.1%
103.6%
+2.5%pt
+0.6%pt
Gross profit margin*2
30.7%
31.0%
+0.3%pt
- 0.1%pt
Total no. of stores in Japan*3
14,656
14,631
- 25
- 75
*1
Any differences v. plan in these documents are compared to
the plan issued along with the announcement of FY2022 1H results in October 2022.
*2
These figures are sums of total LAWSON and NATURAL LAWSON operated by Lawson, Inc. Existing-store sales do not include the impact of tickets, etc.
*3
The number of stores is a total number of stores operated by the Lawson group.
1. Operating income：55.0 billion yen
YoY: In the Domestic CVS business, existing-store sales rose 3.6% YoY on the back of successful store refurbishments and marketing measures. The gross profit margin increased by 0.3%pt and operating income expanded as we were able to offset sharply higher utility costs. Profit from our Overseas business declined due to lockdowns in China, while our Entertainment-related business and Financial service businesses generated higher profit. As a result, consolidated profit increased 7.9 billion yen YoY.
v.plan : Operating profit rose 5.0 billion yen v. plan on a non-consolidated basis as YoY growth in existing-store sales at the Domestic CVS business came in 0.6%pt above plan. The Overseas business fell short of plan due to China lockdowns, etc. As a result, operating profit came in 3.0 billion below plan for subsidiaries and 2.0 billion above plan on a consolidated basis.
2. Profit：24.6 billion yen
(1) YoY: Increase due to decrease in store-related impairment losses, etc.
(2) v. plan: Store-related impairment losses came in lower than expected.
3
Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved.
FY2022 Initiatives Review
FY2022
Unit: Billions of yen
Plan
Results
YoY
v.plan
Consolidated
53.0
55.0
+7.9
+2.0
operating income
Various measures
Progress
YoY
v. plan
As captured daily demand through store refurbishments and product renewals, sales of in-store
Charge fees
kitchens foods and frozen foods increased. Furthermore, existing-store sales rose 3.6% YoY
+20.0
+4.5
(+0.6%pt v.plan) on strong sales of over-the-counter fast food and rice products, which were
from franchise stores, etc.
boosted by marketing measures such as the HAPPY LAWSON PROJECT and a recovery in people
flows.
Sweeping Transformation
Due to the careful selection of target stores, the 2,985 stores that were refurbished were less than
-3.5
+1.0
Executive Committee
the 3,500 stores planned, resulting in lower refurbishment costs.
measures, etc.
We developed marketing strategies such as TV commercials and app coupons based on the HAPPY
Marketing measures,
-1.0
+2.5
LAWSON PROJECT, but we controlled any rise in costs by rationalizing and replacing existing
New measures, etc.
marketing initiatives with the new ones. As a result, these costs came in lower than planned.
Electric utility expense, etc.
2H utility prices increased significantly on the back of higher electricity unit prices.
-6.0
-3.0
Subsidiaries declined YoY and v. plan primarily due to lower profits in China.
Although affected by strong COVID-inducedstay-home demand in the previous
year, profit exceeded the plan due to strengthened measures.
Profit rose on more active market in an environment without
-1.5
-3.0
Subsidiaries
restrictions on movement, but fell short of plan.
Exceeded plan on higher ATM usage.
Lower than planned. In China,1H profit fell due to lockdowns and restrictions and 2H
profit declined on the back of spreading infections once the government's zero-COVID policy was
relaxed.
Total
*Figures rounded to the nearest 0.5 billion for clarity
+8.0
+2.0
*Any differences v. plan in these documents are compared to the plan issued along with the announcement of FY2022 1H results in October 2022.
Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved.
4
Factors affecting FY2022 consolidated operating income
approx. +20.0
(v.plan +4.5)
approx. -1.0
Charge fees
approx. -6.0
from franchise stores, etc.
(v.plan +2.5)
(v.plan -3.0)
Marketing measures,
New measures, etc.
Electric utility
expense, etc.
approx. -3.5
(v.plan +1.0)
Sweeping
Transformation
Executive Committee
measures, etc.
47.0
Subsidiaries
Existing-store sales
Seijo Ishii
(Results) (v.plan)
Entertainment-related business*
First half
+2.4%
+0.4%pt
Financial service business*
Second half
+4.8%
+0.8%pt
Overseas business（China)
Full year
+3.6%
+0.6%pt
*Segment profit
Unit: Billions of yen
approx. -1.5
(v.plan -3.0) Subsidiaries
(YoY)
(v.plan)
55.0
±0.0
+0.5
+1.5
- 0.5
+1.0
+0.5
- 4.0
- 2.0
FY2021
*Figures rounded to the nearest 0.5 billion for clarity.
consolidated
*Any differences v. plan in these documents are compared to the plan issued along with the announcement of FY2022 1H results
operating income
in October 2022.
Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved.