Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Lawson, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2651   JP3982100004

LAWSON, INC.

(2651)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
5990.00 JPY   +1.01%
05:00aLawson : Presentation
PU
04/14Retail Sector Rally Boosts Japanese Stock Buying; Fast Retailing Shares Climb Over 8%
MT
04/14Lawson Books 38% Jump in Fiscal FY22, Expects Higher FY23 Earnings, Dividend; Shares Gain 7%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lawson : Presentation

04/21/2023 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Results for FY2022

Lawson, Inc.

April 14, 2023

Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved.

Financial Results for FY2022

Masayuki Itonaga

Executive Managing Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Lawson, Inc.

Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved.

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022

Unit: Billions of yen

Operating income Ordinary income Profit

FY2021

FY2022

Results

Results

YoY

v.plan*1

47.0

+7.9

55.0

+2.0

47.5

53.4

+5.8

+4.9

17.9

24.6

+6.7

+2.6

(Non-consolidated) excluding LAWSON STORE100 business

Existing-store sales (YoY)*2

101.1%

103.6%

+2.5%pt

+0.6%pt

Gross profit margin*2

30.7%

31.0%

+0.3%pt

- 0.1%pt

Total no. of stores in Japan*3

14,656

14,631

- 25

- 75

*1

Any differences v. plan in these documents are compared to

the plan issued along with the announcement of FY2022 1H results in October 2022.

*2

These figures are sums of total LAWSON and NATURAL LAWSON operated by Lawson, Inc. Existing-store sales do not include the impact of tickets, etc.

*3

The number of stores is a total number of stores operated by the Lawson group.

1. Operating income55.0 billion yen

  1. YoY: In the Domestic CVS business, existing-store sales rose 3.6% YoY on the back of successful store refurbishments and marketing measures. The gross profit margin increased by 0.3%pt and operating income expanded as we were able to offset sharply higher utility costs. Profit from our Overseas business declined due to lockdowns in China, while our Entertainment-related business and Financial service businesses generated higher profit. As a result, consolidated profit increased 7.9 billion yen YoY.
  2. v.plan : Operating profit rose 5.0 billion yen v. plan on a non-consolidated basis as YoY growth in existing-store sales at the Domestic CVS business came in 0.6%pt above plan. The Overseas business fell short of plan due to China lockdowns, etc. As a result, operating profit came in 3.0 billion below plan for subsidiaries and 2.0 billion above plan on a consolidated basis.

2. Profit24.6 billion yen

(1) YoY: Increase due to decrease in store-related impairment losses, etc.

(2) v. plan: Store-related impairment losses came in lower than expected.

3

Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved.

FY2022 Initiatives Review

FY2022

Unit: Billions of yen

Plan

Results

YoY

v.plan

Consolidated

53.0

55.0

+7.9

+2.0

operating income

Various measures

Progress

YoY

v. plan

As captured daily demand through store refurbishments and product renewals, sales of in-store

Charge fees

kitchens foods and frozen foods increased. Furthermore, existing-store sales rose 3.6% YoY

+20.0

+4.5

(+0.6%pt v.plan) on strong sales of over-the-counter fast food and rice products, which were

from franchise stores, etc.

boosted by marketing measures such as the HAPPY LAWSON PROJECT and a recovery in people

flows.

Sweeping Transformation

Due to the careful selection of target stores, the 2,985 stores that were refurbished were less than

-3.5

+1.0

Executive Committee

the 3,500 stores planned, resulting in lower refurbishment costs.

measures, etc.

We developed marketing strategies such as TV commercials and app coupons based on the HAPPY

Marketing measures,

-1.0

+2.5

LAWSON PROJECT, but we controlled any rise in costs by rationalizing and replacing existing

New measures, etc.

marketing initiatives with the new ones. As a result, these costs came in lower than planned.

Electric utility expense, etc.

2H utility prices increased significantly on the back of higher electricity unit prices.

-6.0

-3.0

Subsidiaries declined YoY and v. plan primarily due to lower profits in China.

Although affected by strong COVID-inducedstay-home demand in the previous

year, profit exceeded the plan due to strengthened measures.

Profit rose on more active market in an environment without

-1.5

-3.0

Subsidiaries

restrictions on movement, but fell short of plan.

Exceeded plan on higher ATM usage.

Lower than planned. In China,1H profit fell due to lockdowns and restrictions and 2H

profit declined on the back of spreading infections once the government's zero-COVID policy was

relaxed.

Total

*Figures rounded to the nearest 0.5 billion for clarity

+8.0

+2.0

*Any differences v. plan in these documents are compared to the plan issued along with the announcement of FY2022 1H results in October 2022.

Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved.

4

Factors affecting FY2022 consolidated operating income

approx. +20.0

(v.plan +4.5)

approx. -1.0

Charge fees

approx. -6.0

from franchise stores, etc.

(v.plan +2.5)

(v.plan -3.0)

Marketing measures,

New measures, etc.

Electric utility

expense, etc.

approx. -3.5

(v.plan +1.0)

Sweeping

Transformation

Executive Committee

measures, etc.

47.0

Subsidiaries

Existing-store sales

Seijo Ishii

(Results) (v.plan)

Entertainment-related business*

First half

+2.4%

+0.4%pt

Financial service business*

Second half

+4.8%

+0.8%pt

Overseas businessChina)

Full year

+3.6%

+0.6%pt

*Segment profit

Unit: Billions of yen

approx. -1.5

(v.plan -3.0) Subsidiaries

(YoY)

(v.plan)

55.0

±0.0

+0.5

+1.5

- 0.5

+1.0

+0.5

- 4.0

- 2.0

FY2021

*Figures rounded to the nearest 0.5 billion for clarity.

consolidated

*Any differences v. plan in these documents are compared to the plan issued along with the announcement of FY2022 1H results

operating income

in October 2022.

Copyright (c) 2023 Lawson, Inc. All rights reserved.

FY2022

consolidated operating income 5

Disclaimer

Lawson Inc. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LAWSON, INC.
05:00aLawson : Presentation
PU
04/14Retail Sector Rally Boosts Japanese Stock Buying; Fast Retailing Shares Climb Over 8%
MT
04/14Lawson Books 38% Jump in Fiscal FY22, Expects Higher FY23 Earnings, Dividend; Shares Ga..
MT
04/13Lawson : FY2022 (ended February 28, 2023)
PU
04/13Lawson : 5.Number of employees 【187KB】
PU
04/13Lawson, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the First Half and Full Year Ended February..
CI
04/13Lawson, Inc. Announces Year-End Dividend for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2023, Pay..
CI
04/13Lawson, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Fiscal Year..
CI
04/10Jefferies Starts Lawson at Hold With 5,500 Yen Price Target
MT
04/06Japan's crackdown on truck driver overtime raises fears of economic breakdown
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAWSON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 991 B 7 394 M 7 394 M
Net income 2023 23 466 M 175 M 175 M
Net cash 2023 96 231 M 718 M 718 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,3x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 593 B 4 427 M 4 427 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 10 362
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart LAWSON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lawson, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAWSON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5 930,00 JPY
Average target price 5 283,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sadanobu Takemasu President & Representative Director
Satoshi Nakaniwa Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive Officer
Tomoki Takanishi Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Emi Osono Independent Outside Director
Keiko Hayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAWSON, INC.17.89%4 427
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.17%39 591
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.32%31 163
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.42%27 524
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%19 682
COLES GROUP LIMITED9.09%16 426
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer