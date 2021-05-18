Log in
    LAWS   US5207761058

LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.

(LAWS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lawson Products : Investor Presentation Q1 2021

05/18/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Investor Presentation

First Quarter 2021

Presenters:

Michael DeCata, President & CEO

Ronald Knutson, EVP & CFO

Lawson Products, Inc.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. The terms "may," "should," "could," "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "plan," "potential," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements are based on management's current expectations, intentions or beliefs and are subject to a number of factors, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences or that might otherwise impact the business include: failure to retain a talented workforce including productive sales representatives; the inability of management to successfully implement strategic initiatives; failure to manage change; the ability to adequately fund our operating and working capital needs through cash generated from operations; the ability to meet the covenant requirements of our line of credit; disruptions of the Company's information and communication systems; the effect of general economic and market conditions; inventory obsolescence; work stoppages and other disruptions at transportation centers or shipping ports; changing customer demand and product mixes; increases in commodity prices; violations of environmental protection regulations; a negative outcome related to tax matters; and, all other factors discussed in the Company's "Risk Factors" set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Lawson Products: At a Glance

  • Leading service based provider of consumables in MRO market
  • Serves industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean
  • Headquartered in Chicago, IL
    • Strategically located distribution centers
    • Workforce ~1,900 (~ 1,100 sales reps)
  • Supplies a comprehensive line of products to the MRO marketplace
  • VMI and private label drives high gross margins

Fasteners

Cutting Tools

Chemicals

Hydraulics

Other

3

Competitive Advantages and Differentiators

What differentiates Lawson:

• Service intensive "high touch" value proposition

• Vendor managed inventory or "keep fill"

• Deep product knowledge

• Broad geographic sales and service coverage throughout the US and Canada

• Leverage investments in sales team, facilities and technology to enable outstanding customer service

• Lowest total cost

4

Our Commitment to our 90,000+ Customers

High touch service and technical expertise drives customer relationships

Before

After

One Company, Zero Headaches

Inventory Management Options

Access to Industry Knowledge &

Expertise

• Comprehensive line of products

Lawson Managed Inventory

• Product recommendations from

your Lawson Representative

• Hundreds of pre-built assortments

Industrial vending

• Application advice from our test

and application engineers

• Unlimited sourcing of hard-to-find

Self-service inventory

• Complimentary on-site safety &

items

management

product usage training

5

