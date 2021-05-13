Lawson Products : to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) (“Lawson” or the "Company"), a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced that Michael DeCata, President and CEO, and Ronald Knutson, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be participating in the G.research Microcap Symposium on Tuesday, May 18th with a virtual presentation scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, management will participate in the Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 27th. For both conferences, management will be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson and Partsmaster’s Managed Inventory process and the Company’s problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

