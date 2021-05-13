Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lawson Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAWS   US5207761058

LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.

(LAWS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lawson Products : to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences

05/13/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) (“Lawson” or the "Company"), a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced that Michael DeCata, President and CEO, and Ronald Knutson, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be participating in the G.research Microcap Symposium on Tuesday, May 18th with a virtual presentation scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, management will participate in the Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 27th. For both conferences, management will be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson and Partsmaster’s Managed Inventory process and the Company’s problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com/ or https://www.kent-automotive.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
07:32aLAWSON PRODUCTS  : to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
04/29LAWSON PRODUCTS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29LAWSON PRODUCTS IN  : NEW/DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
04/29LAWSON PRODUCTS INC/NEW/DE/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04/29LAWSON PRODUCTS  : Earnings Flash (LAWS) LAWSON PRODUCTS Reports Q1 EPS $0.58, v..
MT
04/29LAWSON PRODUCTS  : Earnings Flash (LAWS) LAWSON PRODUCTS Posts Q1 Revenue $103.6..
MT
04/29LAWSON PRODUCTS  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
04/08LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
03/05LAWSON PRODUCTS INC/NEW/DE/  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
03/01LAWSON PRODUCTS  : Barrington Research Raises Price Target for Lawson Products t..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 431 M - -
Net income 2021 20,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 476 M 476 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 910
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lawson Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 64,00 $
Last Close Price 52,50 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael G. DeCata President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald J. Knutson CFO, Treasurer, Controller & Executive VP
John Bryan King Chairman
Kevin Hoople Chief Information Officer
Rick Pufpaf Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.3.52%476
FASTENAL COMPANY8.31%29 872
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.11.23%23 668
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.9.61%5 175
DIPLOMA PLC21.72%4 680
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.32.07%3 861