    543277   INE576O01020

LAXMI ORGANIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(543277)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
329.45 INR   -0.45%
01:31pLAXMI ORGANIC INDUSTRIES : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B
PU
07/27Laxmi Organic Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/07Laxmi Organic Industries Limited Announces Update on Final Dividend for the Financial Year 202-2022
CI
Laxmi Organic Industries : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

08/27/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
August 26, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 0051

Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,

Trading Symbol: LXCHEM

Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip code: 543277

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of sanction of Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Acetyls Holdings Private Limited and Yellowstone Chemicals Private Limited with Laxmi Organic Industries Limited under Regulation 30 read with Regulation 37 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT'), Mumbai Bench, vide hearing convened on August 25, 2022, has sanctioned the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Acetyls Holdings Private Limited and Yellowstone Chemicals Private Limited ("Transferor Companies" with Laxmi Organic Industries Limited ("Transferee Company") under Section 230 to Section 232 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The certified copy of the Order from NCLT, Mumbai Bench is awaited. The Scheme will be made effective upon filing of the certified copy of the Order with the Registrar of Companies.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Laxmi Organic Industries Limited

Aniket

Bavchand

Hirpara

Digitally signed by Aniket Bavchand Hirpara DN: c=IN, o=Personal, title=3326, pseudonym=6a26e4af943276d9d3ac1bc0c5ef92 0ace8063f4a379fa30f60a44d3b797803f, 2.5.4.20=8db433ce8f1c86cc382ef3b38a166730a 1696fb4509336ffbffabf376256b444, postalCode=401202, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=578ad360ba01564218b7b5de223 e94a93f822395c169b34d73d690d70b78a1fa, cn=Aniket Bavchand Hirpara

Date: 2022.08.26 16:29:49 +05'30'

______________________

Aniket Hirpara Company Secretary Membership No. 18805

Disclaimer

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 17:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
