Laxmi Organic Industries : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

August 26, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 0051 Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers, Trading Symbol: LXCHEM Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip code: 543277

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of sanction of Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Acetyls Holdings Private Limited and Yellowstone Chemicals Private Limited with Laxmi Organic Industries Limited under Regulation 30 read with Regulation 37 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT'), Mumbai Bench, vide hearing convened on August 25, 2022, has sanctioned the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Acetyls Holdings Private Limited and Yellowstone Chemicals Private Limited ("Transferor Companies" with Laxmi Organic Industries Limited ("Transferee Company") under Section 230 to Section 232 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The certified copy of the Order from NCLT, Mumbai Bench is awaited. The Scheme will be made effective upon filing of the certified copy of the Order with the Registrar of Companies.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Laxmi Organic Industries Limited