    LGI   US52106W1036

LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.

(LGI)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:54 2023-01-03 pm EST
14.80 USD   +1.09%
03:46pLazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution Amount
BU
2022Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution and Issues Estimated Sources of the Distribution Announced in November
BU
2022Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution, Payable on January 23, 2023
CI
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution Amount

01/03/2023 | 03:46pm EST
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:LGI) is confirming today, as previously authorized by its Board of Directors pursuant to a Managed Distribution Policy, a monthly distribution of $0.09339, equivalent to 7% (annualized) of the Fund's net asset value per share as of the close of markets on December 31, 2022 on the Fund's outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on January 23, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 10, 2023. The ex-dividend date is January 9, 2023.

The Fund's investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund's net assets are invested in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts, generally of companies with market capitalizations greater than $2 billion, and may include investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt obligations, including government, government agency and corporate obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market currencies.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), Lazard Asset Management ("LAM"), the Fund's investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of November 30, 2022, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $221.0 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,35 M - -
Net income 2021 47,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,58x
Yield 2021 9,77%
Capitalization 190 M 190 M -
EV / Sales 2020 45,9x
EV / Sales 2021 53,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Nathan A. Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Snively Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark R. Anderson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Robert M. Solmson Independent Director
Kenneth S. Davidson Independent Director
