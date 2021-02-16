Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc.    LGI

LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.

(LGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund : Declares Monthly Distribution

02/16/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:LGI) has authorized the Fund to declare today, pursuant to a level distribution policy, a monthly distribution of $0.11512 per share on the Fund’s outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 8, 2021.

Portfolio data as of January 31, 2021, including performance, asset allocation, top 10 holdings, sector weightings, regional exposure, and other Fund characteristics have been posted on Lazard Asset Management’s (“LAM”) website, www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Additionally, any notices required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which provide information regarding the respective estimated amounts of each monthly distribution derived from net investment income, net realized capital gains (short- and long-term) and return of capital, will also be available on www.LazardAssetManagement.com.

The Fund’s investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund’s net assets are invested in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts, generally of companies with market capitalizations greater than $2 billion, and may include investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt obligations, including government, government agency and corporate obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market currencies.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM, the Fund’s investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of January 31, 2021, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $255.2 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.
11:51aLAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOM : Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
2019LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOM : World Dividend & Income Fund and Global T..
BU
2019LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : World Dividend & Income Fund and Global T..
BU
2019LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribu..
BU
2019LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Te..
BU
2019LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : CORRECTING and REPLACING Lazard Global To..
BU
2018UPDATE : Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distributio..
BU
2017LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribu..
BU
2017LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribu..
BU
2017LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN & INCOME : and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribu..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5,28 M - -
Net income 2019 42,3 M - -
Net Debt 2019 29,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,09x
Yield 2019 6,54%
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
EV / Sales 2018 27,1x
EV / Sales 2019 35,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 18,75 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nathan A. Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Snively Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark R. Anderson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Robert M. Solmson Independent Director
Kenneth S. Davidson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.5.28%244
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.22%7 586
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND4.23%3 729
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.5.09%2 485
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.14.07%2 338
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.6.87%1 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ