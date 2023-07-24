Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:LGI) is confirming today, pursuant to its Managed Distribution Policy, as previously authorized by its Board of Directors, a monthly distribution of $0.09339 per share on the Fund’s outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on August 22, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2023. The ex-dividend date is August 10, 2023.

The Fund will pay a previously declared distribution today, July 24, 2023. The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid for the year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized capital gains (short-term and long-term), and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per share of common stock and are based on accounting principles generally accepted in the US, which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

Current Distribution % of the Current

Distribution Total Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date % of the Total Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year to Date Net Income $0.03008 32% $0.13396 20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.00000 0% $0.00000 0% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.00000 0% $0.00000 0% Return of Capital $0.06331 68% $0.51977 80% Total $0.09339 100% $0.65373 100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on June 30, 2023 8.35% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2023 6.38% Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through June 30, 2023 13.46% Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2023 3.19%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Policy.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income".

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund provides financial intermediary firms the information necessary to produce the Form 1099-DIV, and then the relevant financial intermediary firm will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. If you have any questions, or need additional information, please call us at 1-800-823-6300.

Portfolio data as of June 30, 2023, including performance, asset allocation, top 10 holdings, sector weightings, regional exposure, and other Fund characteristics have been posted on Lazard Asset Management's ("LAM") website, www.LazardAssetManagement.com.

The Fund's investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund's net assets are invested in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts, generally of companies with market capitalizations greater than $2 billion, and may include investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt obligations, including government, government agency and corporate obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market currencies.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM, the Fund's investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of June 30, 2023, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $239.3 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.

