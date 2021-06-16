Log in
    LGI   US52106W1036

LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.

(LGI)
  Report
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund : Declares Monthly Distribution

06/16/2021 | 11:21am EDT
The Board of Directors of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:LGI) has authorized the Fund to declare today, pursuant to a level distribution policy, a monthly distribution of $0.11512 per share on the Fund’s outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on July 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 9, 2021. The ex-dividend date is July 8, 2021.

Portfolio data as of May 28, 2021, including performance, asset allocation, top 10 holdings, sector weightings, regional exposure, and other Fund characteristics have been posted on Lazard Asset Management’s (“LAM”) website, www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Additionally, any notices required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which provide information regarding the respective estimated amounts of each monthly distribution derived from net investment income, net realized capital gains (short- and long-term) and return of capital, will also be available on www.LazardAssetManagement.com.

The Fund’s investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund’s net assets are invested in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts, generally of companies with market capitalizations greater than $2 billion, and may include investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt obligations, including government, government agency and corporate obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market currencies.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM, the Fund’s investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of May 31, 2021, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $278.6 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,46 M - -
Net income 2020 36,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,42x
Yield 2020 7,22%
Capitalization 271 M 271 M -
EV / Sales 2019 35,8x
EV / Sales 2020 45,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 20,86 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nathan A. Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Snively Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark R. Anderson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Robert M. Solmson Independent Director
Kenneth S. Davidson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN AND INCOME FUND, INC.17.13%271
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.74%8 546
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 193
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION64.14%3 443
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.36.29%2 793
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.91%2 591