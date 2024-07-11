This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "target," "goal," or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance

Founded in 1848, Lazard is one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 - Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2024 totaled approximately $244.7 billion. The month's AUM included market appreciation of $2.5 billion, net outflows of $1.4 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $1.4 billion. Preliminary average AUM for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $245.3 billion.

Lazard, Inc. is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, Lazard and its operating companies use their websites, and other social media sites to convey information about their businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates of assets under management in various mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment products managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS. Investors can link to Lazard and its operating company websites through www.lazard.com.

