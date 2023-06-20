Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lazard Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
32.10 USD   -0.37%
01:04aAbu Dhabi's ADQ held talks to take Lazard private
RE
06/15FOCUS -Goldman's cost-cutting accelerates as lean times persist
RE
06/14Transcript : Lazard Ltd Presents at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference, Jun-14-2023 08:45 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abu Dhabi's ADQ held talks to take Lazard private

06/20/2023 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADQ held talks with investment bank Lazard Ltd to take it private earlier this year, but the discussions fell apart, with both sides walking away from a deal, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The meetings were held between Lazard's outgoing chief executive, Ken Jacobs, and ADQ's chair Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADQ, Abu Dhabi's third-biggest sovereign wealth fund, has been stepping up dealmaking in the United Arab Emirates and overseas while hiring more bankers in the last two years.

Lazard, which reported a loss in the first quarter of this year, had warned of an uncertain annual outlook and said it would eliminate around 10% of its workforce in 2023.

Both ADQ and Lazard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY -0.03% 395 End-of-day quote.-3.66%
LAZARD LTD -0.37% 32.1 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
TOPIX INDEX -0.58% 2278.4 Delayed Quote.21.60%
All news about LAZARD LTD
01:04aAbu Dhabi's ADQ held talks to take Lazard private
RE
06/15FOCUS -Goldman's cost-cutting accelerates as lean times persist
RE
06/14Transcript : Lazard Ltd Presents at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments an..
CI
06/13Lazard In The News : Cyrus Kapadia in The Telegraph
PU
06/12Lazard : May 2023
PU
06/12Lazard Reports May 2023 Assets Under Management
BU
06/09Lazard : Historical AUM May 2023
PU
06/07Lloyds to launch GBP600 million Telegraph auction - Sky News
AN
06/06Lazard Ltd and Lazard Group LLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/02Exclusive-Barclays CEO in bid to stem US talent flight
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAZARD LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 431 M - -
Net income 2023 103 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,4x
Yield 2023 6,23%
Capitalization 2 782 M 2 782 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 442
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 32,10 $
Average target price 37,25 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Managing Director
Raymond J. McGuire President
Mary Ann Betsch Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sarah Jammaz Al-Suhaimi Chairman
Scott D. Hoffman General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAZARD LTD-7.41%2 782
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.24.39%31 081
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.8.52%15 211
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.63%9 578
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.8.40%6 431
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-1.52%3 241
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer