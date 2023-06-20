Abu Dhabi's ADQ held talks to take Lazard private

June 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund
ADQ held talks with investment bank Lazard Ltd to take
it private earlier this year, but the discussions fell apart,
with both sides walking away from a deal, the Financial Times
reported on Tuesday.
The meetings were held between Lazard's outgoing chief
executive, Ken Jacobs, and ADQ's chair Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed
Al Nahyan, FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.
ADQ, Abu Dhabi's third-biggest sovereign wealth fund, has
been stepping up dealmaking in the United Arab Emirates and
overseas while hiring more bankers in the last two years.
Lazard, which reported a loss in the first quarter of this
year, had warned of an uncertain annual outlook and said it
would eliminate around 10% of its workforce in 2023.
Both ADQ and Lazard did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya
Ann Thoppil)