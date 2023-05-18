Lazard CEO Ken Jacobs set to step down -source

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd chief
executive officer Ken Jacobs is expected to step down from his
role and be replaced by Peter Orszag, who currently runs the
investment bank's advisory unit, a person familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
Lazard lead director Richard Parsons declined to provide
details of the succession plan in a statement to Reuters. "We
have a succession plan that we have had in place for quite some
time and our plan is on track," he said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on the succession.
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York)