  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Lazard Ltd
  News
  Summary
    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-18 pm EDT
28.72 USD   +0.56%
04:54pLazard CEO Ken Jacobs set to step down -source
RE
05/11Lazard Reports April 2023 Assets Under Management
BU
05/05LAZARD LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Lazard CEO Ken Jacobs set to step down -source

05/18/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd chief executive officer Ken Jacobs is expected to step down from his role and be replaced by Peter Orszag, who currently runs the investment bank's advisory unit, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Lazard lead director Richard Parsons declined to provide details of the succession plan in a statement to Reuters. "We have a succession plan that we have had in place for quite some time and our plan is on track," he said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the succession. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 431 M - -
Net income 2023 105 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 7,00%
Capitalization 2 475 M 2 475 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 442
Free-Float 61,3%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Managing Director
Raymond J. McGuire President
Mary Ann Betsch Chief Financial Officer
Scott D. Hoffman General Counsel
Richard D. Parsons Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAZARD LTD-17.62%2 475
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.9.02%26 291
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.12.31%15 810
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED13.65%10 046
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.2.64%6 145
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-1.88%3 285
